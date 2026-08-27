بمجرد إتمامها عقوبة السجن المشددة وتنشقها نسيم الحرية، قفز اسم الفاشينيستا وخبيرة التجميل الكويتية فاطمة المؤمن ليعتلي صدارة منصات التواصل الاجتماعي ومحركات البحث في الخليج العربي، متحولاً إلى الحدث الأكثر تداولاً خلال ساعات معدودة.

خروج فاطمة المؤمن بعد قضائها 3 سنوات خلف القضبان إثر الحادثة المرورية المأساوية التي هزت العاصمة الكويتية في أغسطس 2023 وأودت بحياة شخصين، لم يمر كخبر صحفي عادي، بل تقاطعت فيه ثلاث مفاجآت درامية أشعلت الفضول الرقمي لدى الملايين.

  • التسريب الذكي: «ستوري» إلهام الفضالة تشعل الفتيل

شرارة الانفجار الرقمي لم تبدأ من بيان رسمي، بل عبر شاشة هاتف! فقد تسربت صورة صادرة من الحساب الشخصي للفنانة إلهام الفضالة عبر تطبيق «سناب شات»، تتضمن رسالة تهنئة وجهتها لشقيقة فاطمة (المحامية مريم المؤمن)، كتبت فيها: «ألف مبروك فرحت لكم من كل قلبي».

هذه الرسالة المقتضبة كانت بمثابة الضوء الأخضر الذي أطلق آلاف التغريدات والمنشورات عبر منصة «إكس»، متسائلة عن صحة الإفراج قبل أن تؤكده المصادر القانونية.

  • الاختفاء المفاجئ: صمت رقمي يربك المتابعين

رغم أن فاطمة المؤمن تمتلك عدداً كبيراً من المتابعين يتجاوز 3.5 مليون متابع على منصتي «إنستغرام» و«سناب شات»، إلا أن حساباتها ظلت غارقة في صمت مطبق.

هذا الغياب التام وعدم ظهورها في أي مقطع فيديو حتى اللحظة فتح باب التكهنات على مصراعيه: هل تعتزل الفاشينيستا عالم الأزياء والتجميل وتطوي صفحة الشهرة؟ أم أنها تجهز لظهور درامي استثنائي يسرد كواليس السنوات الثلاث الصعبة؟

  • العودة إلى «فاجعة أغسطس»: عقوبة قصوى وسحب الرخصة

تصدُر الترند فتح مجدداً أرشيف القضية التي وُصفت بـ«الحادثة الأثقل» في أوساط مشاهير السوشيال ميديا، حيث تذكر الجمهور قرار محكمة التمييز الكويتية التي طبقت بحقها المادة 154 من قانون العقوبات وقضت بسجنها مع الشغل والنفاذ إثر إدانتها بـ 10 تهم رسمية، أبرزها: القتل الخطأ، وتجاوز الإشارة الحمراء، والقيادة برعونة وفوق السرعة المحددة.