توقع الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، اليوم (الأربعاء)، قرب انتهاء الحرب بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران، لكنه أكد أنه لا يوجد جدول زمني بشأن العودة للمفاوضات، مشيراً إلى أن المرشد الإيراني مجتبى خامنئي لا يزال على قيد الحياة.


وقال ترمب في مقابلة صحفية: «أعتقد أن الحرب مع إيران ستنتهي قريباً، لأن مضيق هرمز مفتوح، وتعبره الآن سفن كثيرة، ونحن نسمح لها بالمرور»، مضيفاً: «لم تعد هناك ألغام، ربما رأيتم إعلاننا هذا يوم أمس، لقد تخلصنا من جميع الألغام، والمضيق يعمل الآن».


وأشار إلى أنه تم القضاء على 20 قارباً إيرانياً الليلة الماضية، مبيناً أن القوات الأمريكية هائلة وستقود إلى نصر كبير جداً ضد إيران.


وشدد ترمب بالقول: «حققنا النصر في فنزويلا وسنحقق نصراً كبيراً في إيران قريباً جداً»، مبيناً أن المواجهة الأمريكية مع إيران لا تخضع لأي جدول زمني وستستمر مهما تطلب الأمر.


ولفت إلى أن الإيرانيين يعانون تضخماً هائلاً واقتصادهم ينهار، بينما يعاملون شعبهم بشكل سيئ للغاية ويقتلون عدداً كبيراً جداً من المحتجين.


وأشار إلى أن الحرب الاقتصادية والضربات العسكرية كليهما فعالان، مؤكداً أنه لا يوجد جدول زمني محدد بشأن قرار العودة إلى طاولة المفاوضات وهو ليس في عجلة من أمره.


وأشار ترمب إلى أن المرشد الإيراني مجتبى خامنئي، الذي لم يظهر علناً منذ توليه السلطة بعد مقتل والده علي خامنئي في فبراير، لا يزال على قيد الحياة، قائلاً: «لا أعتقد أنه مات، لقد أصيب بجروح بالغة، الجانب الأيسر من جسده، ذراعه، ساقه، كل شيء، لقد أصيب بجروح بالغة، لكنني لا أعتقد أنه مات».


وفيما يتعلق بأوكرانيا، أوضح ترمب أن زيارة مدير وكالة الاستخبارات المركزية (سي. آي. إيه) جون راتكليف إلى موسكو كانت شبه روتينية، ملمحاً إلى أنه توجه إلى العاصمة الروسية لمناقشة الحرب في أوكرانيا.


وقال ترمب: «نود أن نرى الحرب مع أوكرانيا تنتهي»، مبيناً أن الزيارة لم تكن مرتبطة بإيران أو بالتهديدات الروسية لحلف شمال الأطلسي (الناتو).


وأضاف: «ما كان ينبغي لهذه الحرب أن تبدأ أبداً»، مجدداً التأكيد بالقول: «لو كنت رئيساً للولايات المتحدة في عام 2022، لما اندلعت هذه الحرب».


في المقابل، قال الجيش الإيراني إن جميع منظومات الأسلحة التي تضررت بفعل الحرب مع إسرائيل والولايات المتحدة أعيد بناؤها، مشيراً إلى استيراد البلاد أيضاً منظومات جديدة.


ونقل التلفزيون الإيراني عن المتحدث باسم الجيش، محمد أكرمي نيا، قوله: «لقد أعيد بناء المنظومات في كل فروع القوات المسلحة، بما في ذلك تلك التي تضررت، كما تم استيراد منظومات جديدة»، مضيفاً: «تم تزويدنا بالمنظومات الجديدة عبر قطاع الصناعة الدفاعية والجيش، فيما تم استيراد بعضها من الخارج».