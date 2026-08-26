U.S. President Donald Trump predicted today (Wednesday) that the war between the United States and Iran is nearing its end, but he confirmed that there is no timeline for returning to negotiations, noting that Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei is still alive.



Trump said in a press interview: "I believe that the war with Iran will end soon, because the Strait of Hormuz is open, and many ships are currently passing through it, and we are allowing them to pass," adding: "There are no more mines, you may have seen our announcement yesterday, we have eliminated all the mines, and the strait is functioning now."



He pointed out that 20 Iranian boats were destroyed last night, indicating that the U.S. forces are immense and will lead to a very significant victory against Iran.



Trump emphasized by saying: "We achieved victory in Venezuela and we will achieve a great victory in Iran very soon," indicating that the U.S. confrontation with Iran is not subject to any timeline and will continue as long as necessary.



He noted that the Iranians are suffering from massive inflation and their economy is collapsing, while they are treating their people very poorly and killing a large number of protesters.



He indicated that both economic warfare and military strikes are effective, confirming that there is no specific timeline regarding the decision to return to the negotiating table and that he is not in a hurry.



Trump mentioned that Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who has not appeared publicly since taking power after the death of his father, Ali Khamenei, in February, is still alive, saying: "I don't think he is dead; he has suffered severe injuries, on the left side of his body, his arm, his leg, everything, he has been severely injured, but I don't think he is dead."



Regarding Ukraine, Trump clarified that CIA Director John Ratcliffe's visit to Moscow was almost routine, hinting that he went to the Russian capital to discuss the war in Ukraine.



Trump said: "We would like to see the war with Ukraine end," indicating that the visit was not related to Iran or the Russian threats to NATO.



He added: "This war should never have started," reiterating: "If I were President of the United States in 2022, this war would not have broken out."



In contrast, the Iranian military stated that all weapon systems damaged by the war with Israel and the United States have been rebuilt, noting that the country has also imported new systems.



The Iranian television quoted the military spokesman, Mohammad Akrami Nia, as saying: "The systems have been rebuilt in all branches of the armed forces, including those that were damaged, and new systems have also been imported," adding: "We have been supplied with the new systems through the defense industry and the army, while some have been imported from abroad."