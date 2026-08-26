A proposed regulatory framework for private schools prepared by the Ministry of Education prohibits involving students in any claims or correspondence related to financial fees, or preventing them from accessing educational resources, and does not obligate parents to any optional service, or collect any financial fees without their consent.

The framework includes notifying parents through approved means of any changes to the fees, ensuring that the announced tuition fees cover all educational services, including annual fees, books, transportation, and explicit disclosure to parents about all optional service fees, such as field trips, excursions, activities, and events. It also stipulates documenting tuition fees, payment schedules, and withdrawal and refund policies in the contract signed between the school and the parent.

The proposed framework requires schools to announce the fees and details of the included services, and to register them on the ministry's platform at least 180 days before the start of the academic year, with the exception of private educational institutions that receive their initial license after the specified announcement period.

According to the ministry, the framework aims to regulate the activities of private educational institutions, license them, operate them, and supervise them, achieving governance and transparency, clarity of roles and responsibilities, protecting the rights of students and parents, and ensuring the continuity of the educational process without being affected by defaults, violations, or license cancellations. Among its objectives is to stimulate sustainable investment, competition, and innovation in the private and non-profit education sector, while maintaining service quality and providing diverse educational options, curricula, and operational models, enhancing performance and learning outcomes, and strengthening the commitment of private educational institutions.