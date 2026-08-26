منعت لائحة تنظيمية مقترحة للمدارس الخاصة أعدتها وزارة التعليم إشراك الطالب في أي مطالبات أو مراسلات تتعلق بالرسوم المالية، أو منعه من الوصول إلى الموارد التعليمية، وعدم إلزام ولي الأمر بأي خدمة اختيارية، أو تحصيل أي مقابل مالي دون موافقته.
تشمل اللائحة إبلاغ أولياء الأمور بالوسائل المعتمدة بأي تعديل يطرأ على الرسوم، على أن تشمل الرسوم الدراسية المعلنة جميع الخدمات التعليمية، بينها الرسوم السنوية، والكتب، والنقل، والإفصاح الصريح لأولياء الأمور عن رسوم الخدمات الاختيارية كافة، مثل الزيارات الميدانية، والرحلات، والأنشطة والفعاليات. كما تنص على توثيق الرسوم الدراسية، وجدول السداد، وسياسة الانسحاب والاسترداد في العقد الموقع بين المدرسة وولي الأمر.
وألزمت اللائحة المقترحة المدارس بإعلان الرسوم وتفاصيل الخدمات المشمولة فيها، وتسجيلها في منصة الوزارة قبل بداية العام الدراسي بـ 180 يوماً على الأقل، ويستثنى من ذلك المؤسسات التعليمية الخاصة التي يصدر ترخيصها الأول بعد انقضاء المدة المحددة للإعلان.
ووفقاً للوزارة، تهدف اللائحة إلى تنظيم نشاط المؤسسات التعليمية الخاصة وترخيصها وتشغيلها والإشراف عليها، بما يحقق الحوكمة والشفافية، ووضوح الأدوار والمسؤوليات، وحماية حقوق الطلاب وأولياء الأمور، وضمان استمرارية العملية التعليمية وعدم تأثرها بالتعثر أو المخالفات أو إلغاء الترخيص. ومن الأهداف تحفيز الاستثمار المستدام والمنافسة والابتكار في قطاع التعليم الخاص وغير الربحي، مع المحافظة على جودة الخدمة وإتاحة خيارات تعليمية ومناهج ونماذج تشغيلية متنوعة ورفع الأداء ونواتج التعلم وتعزيز التزام المؤسسات التعليمية الخاصة.
A proposed regulatory framework for private schools prepared by the Ministry of Education prohibits involving students in any claims or correspondence related to financial fees, or preventing them from accessing educational resources, and does not obligate parents to any optional service, or collect any financial fees without their consent.
The framework includes notifying parents through approved means of any changes to the fees, ensuring that the announced tuition fees cover all educational services, including annual fees, books, transportation, and explicit disclosure to parents about all optional service fees, such as field trips, excursions, activities, and events. It also stipulates documenting tuition fees, payment schedules, and withdrawal and refund policies in the contract signed between the school and the parent.
The proposed framework requires schools to announce the fees and details of the included services, and to register them on the ministry's platform at least 180 days before the start of the academic year, with the exception of private educational institutions that receive their initial license after the specified announcement period.
According to the ministry, the framework aims to regulate the activities of private educational institutions, license them, operate them, and supervise them, achieving governance and transparency, clarity of roles and responsibilities, protecting the rights of students and parents, and ensuring the continuity of the educational process without being affected by defaults, violations, or license cancellations. Among its objectives is to stimulate sustainable investment, competition, and innovation in the private and non-profit education sector, while maintaining service quality and providing diverse educational options, curricula, and operational models, enhancing performance and learning outcomes, and strengthening the commitment of private educational institutions.