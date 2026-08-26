The Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, warned that the world is nearing a "global confrontation," as the role of international institutions declines and a multipolar world order rises, emphasizing that the Security Council has become paralyzed due to disagreements among the great powers.



Recognizing the Limits of Power



Guterres stated that recent developments in Ukraine and the Middle East have revealed that the ability of major powers to impose their will has become "extremely limited," pointing to the Russian war in Ukraine and the confrontation between the United States and Iran.



He considered that the world is witnessing a transition from the era of American dominance after the Cold War to a multipolar system, warning that this shift could lead to further competition and then confrontation if international institutions do not adapt to the new balance of power.



He affirmed that the time has come for the great powers to recognize the limits of their capabilities, noting that circumstances have changed, and the weight and influence of states are no longer what they used to be.



Disagreements Between Russia and America



The Secretary-General criticized the Security Council's inability to address major crises, considering it has become "practically paralyzed" due to disagreements between the United States and Russia, the two permanent members with veto power.



He stated that this stalemate has led to a decline in the influence of the United Nations and created an increasing sense of "impunity," especially in crises such as Ukraine, Gaza, and Sudan.



He acknowledged that the international organization has been pushed to the margins of several conflicts, but he denied abandoning mediation efforts, asserting that mediation today is extremely difficult, and the results are limited. However, we do not give up.



No Progress for the Peace Council in Gaza



Guterres rejected the idea that the "Peace Council" established by former U.S. President Donald Trump could replace the United Nations Security Council or compete with the UN, pointing out that it has not made significant progress in Gaza.



He said that others should be concerned about their performance, not the United Nations, referring to the criticisms directed at the organization due to its limited impact on current conflicts.



Financial Pressures and Reduced Capabilities



He spoke about the financial crisis facing the United Nations, noting that arrears have reached about $4 billion, while the number of jobs in the 2026 budget has been reduced by 22%, and the number of peacekeeping forces has decreased by about 25% over the past year. He affirmed that the organization has not collapsed despite the pressures, but it has been forced to reduce its capabilities and adapt to the new financial reality.



Reform of the Security Council is Inevitable



He called for a reconsideration of the composition of the Security Council, considering that having three European countries among the five permanent powers is "unsustainable" in light of the changes in the global balance of power.



He said that reforming the council will be difficult, but he stressed that "the reality on the ground will ultimately impose itself," and the council will have to adapt to the relative weight of different powers.



Guterres warned that ignoring these transformations could lead to a scenario similar to Europe before World War I, when the multiplicity of power centers in the absence of effective institutions to manage competition led to the outbreak of war.