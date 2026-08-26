حذّر الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة أنطونيو غوتيريش من أن العالم يقترب من الانزلاق إلى «مواجهة عالمية»، في ظل تراجع دور المؤسسات الدولية وصعود نظام عالمي متعدد الأقطاب، مؤكداً أن مجلس الأمن بات مشلولاً بسبب الخلافات بين القوى العظمى.


إدراك حدود القوة


وقال غوتيريش إن التطورات الأخيرة في أوكرانيا والشرق الأوسط كشفت أن قدرة القوى الكبرى على فرض إرادتها أصبحت «محدودة للغاية»، مشيراً إلى الحرب الروسية في أوكرانيا والمواجهة بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران.


واعتبر أن العالم يشهد انتقالاً من مرحلة الهيمنة الأمريكية بعد الحرب الباردة إلى نظام متعدد الأقطاب، محذراً من أن هذا التحول قد يقود إلى مزيد من المنافسة ثم المواجهة، إذا لم تتكيف المؤسسات الدولية مع موازين القوى الجديدة.


وأكد أن الوقت قد حان لكي تدرك القوى العظمى حدود قدرتها، معتبراً أن الأمور تغيرت، وأن وزن الدول وتأثيرها لم يعد كما كان.


خلافات بين روسيا وأمريكا


وانتقد الأمين العام عجز مجلس الأمن عن التعامل مع الأزمات الكبرى، معتبراً أنه أصبح «مشلولاً عملياً»؛ بسبب الخلافات بين الولايات المتحدة وروسيا، العضوين الدائمين اللذين يمتلكان حق النقض.


وقال إن هذا الجمود أدى إلى تراجع نفوذ الأمم المتحدة وخلق شعور متزايد بـ«الإفلات من العقاب»، خصوصاً في أزمات مثل أوكرانيا وغزة والسودان.


وأقر بأن المنظمة الدولية دُفعت إلى هامش عدد من النزاعات، لكنه نفى التخلي عن جهود الوساطة، مؤكداً أن الوساطة اليوم بالغة الصعوبة، والنتائج محدودة. لكننا لا نستسلم.


لاتقدم لمجلس السلام في غزة


ورفض غوتيريش فكرة أن «مجلس السلام» الذي أنشأه الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب يمكن أن يحل محل مجلس الأمن الدولي أو ينافس الأمم المتحدة، مشيراً إلى عدم إحرازه تقدماً حاسماً في غزة.


وقال إن على الآخرين أن يقلقوا بشأن أدائهم، وليس الأمم المتحدة، في إشارة إلى الانتقادات الموجهة للمنظمة بسبب محدودية تأثيرها في الصراعات الراهنة.


ضغوط مالية وتراجع القدرات


وتحدّث عن الأزمة المالية التي تواجه الأمم المتحدة، لافتاً إلى أن المتأخرات بلغت نحو 4 مليارات دولار، فيما خُفض عدد الوظائف في ميزانية 2026 بنسبة 22%، كما تراجع عدد قوات حفظ السلام بنحو 25% خلال العام الماضي. وأكد أن المنظمة لم تنهَر رغم الضغوط، لكنها اضطرت إلى تقليص قدراتها والتكيف مع الواقع المالي الجديد.


إصلاح مجلس الأمن حتمي


ودعا إلى إعادة النظر في تركيبة مجلس الأمن، معتبراً أن وجود ثلاث دول أوروبية بين القوى الخمس الدائمة العضوية «أمر غير قابل للاستمرار» في ظل التغيرات التي طرأت على موازين القوى العالمية.


وقال إن إصلاح المجلس سيكون صعباً، لكنه شدد على أن «الواقع على الأرض سيفرض نفسه في نهاية المطاف»، وأن المجلس سيضطر إلى التكيف مع الوزن النسبي للقوى المختلفة.


وحذّر غوتيريش من أن تجاهل هذه التحولات قد يقود إلى سيناريو مشابه لأوروبا قبل الحرب العالمية الأولى، حين أدى تعدد مراكز القوة في غياب مؤسسات فعالة لإدارة التنافس إلى اندلاع الحرب.