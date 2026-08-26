منح توقيع مذكرة التفاهم بين الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية وإيران، ببنودها الأربعة عشر، بتاريخ الثاني من شهر المحرم، الموافق للسابع عشر من شهر يونيو من هذا العام، بارقةَ أملٍ للمنطقة والعالم بانتهاء حالة الحرب بين الطرفين، والركون إلى الدبلوماسية لتسوية أسباب هذه الحرب والانتقال إلى مرحلة السلام بينهما بعدما يقارب أربعة عقود من الحرب الباردة بينهما، تخللتها ثلاثة أعوام من بعض الانفراج بعد توقيع الاتفاق النووي مع المجموعة الدولية 5+1 في عام 2015. لقد رأى كلٌّ من الطرفين في مذكرة التفاهم الجديدة نصراً يتيح له - خلال مدة الستين يوماً المقررة للتفاوض - التوصل إلى تسوية نهائية لصالحه، تشمل مسائل إنهاء حالة الحرب في المنطقة، والبرنامج النووي، وحالة مضيق هرمز، والعقوبات وإنهاء الحصار، وغير ذلك من قضايا هذه التسوية. لقد رحبت دول العالم بهذه المذكرة، وعلى رأسها كانت دول الخليج العربية، التي تعرّضت للاعتداءات الإيرانية، ومع ذلك وظفت دبلوماسيتها النشطة مع الوسطاء الآخرين للتوصل إلى هذا التفاهم؛ على الرغم من محاولات جَرِّها إلى هذه الحرب. وفي غياب الثقة بين الطرفين، والتأويلات المتناقضة لبنود مذكرة التفاهم، وسردية النصر الإيراني وأذرعها، ونرجسية الرئيس ترمب ودبلوماسيته الشخصية؛ لم تتوفر البيئة المناسبة للمفاوضات وإنجاح الوساطات، وبالتالي لم تستطع الوصول إلى خاتمة تضمن الأمن والسلام في منطقة الخليج وما حولها، وهو ما انعكس على الأمن الاقتصادي العالمي. كان للتأويل الإيراني للبند الخامس من مذكرة التفاهم المتعلق بمضيق هرمز أثره المباشر على عدم المضي قدماً في المفاوضات؛ إذ رأت إيران أن المذكرة تمنحها السيادة المطلقة على المضيق، متجاهلة حق الشقيقة عُمان والدول المشاطئة للخليج، وأن لها حرية التصرف في المضيق؛ فكانت أن كررت اعتداءاتها على حرية المرور في مضيق دولي، حريةُ المرور فيه مكفولةٌ بموجب القانون الدولي، مع أن الحصار الأمريكي على موانئها قد رُفع، كما سُمح لها باستئناف صادراتها النفطية. إن استخدام إيران مضيق هرمز مجدداً أداةَ ضغطٍ دوليةً ووسيلةَ ابتزازٍ لدول الجوار والعالم لن يكون في صالحها على المدى البعيد، بل قد يتحوّل إلى عبء إستراتيجي، فهي لن تحصل على اعتراف دولي بسيادتها على المضيق مهما كانت ادعاءاتها، وسوف يُفقدها هذا السلوكُ العدائيُّ الثقة والمصداقية؛ ليس على مستوى دول جوارها فحسب؛ بل على المستوى الدولي، كما أنها تحاصر نفسها أيضاً؛ إذ كلما عطلت المرور يتم حصارها؛ إن لم يكن من الولايات المتحدة - كما هو الحال حالياً - فمن تحالفات دولية تُقام لضمان أمن اقتصاد العالم مستقبلاً. وهي كذلك تدفع دول المنطقة إلى العمل على تأسيس بدائلها لصادراتها ووارداتها؛ مما يقلل من الأهمية الإستراتيجية للمضيق، وبالتالي لن تكون ورقة الضغط هذه صالحة في كل زمان. إن استخدام إيران ورقة البرنامج النووي في دبلوماسيتها خلال عقدين من الزمن لم يحقق لها أياً من أهدافها، ولاسيما الاعتراف الدولي بها كدولة طبيعية تعمل على تحقيق مصالحها ومصالح شعبها الوطنية، وبقيت خلال العقود الماضية في حالة من العزلة الدولية، وما أرادت تجنُّبه - وهو الحرب عليها - قد حدث فعلاً؛ وبذلك لم ينفعها ابتزاز العالم بالبرنامج النووي. إن استخدام دبلوماسية الابتزاز التي أدارت بها موضوع البرنامج النووي مع العالم في قضية مضيق هرمز لن يمنحها النتائج التي تسعى إلى تحقيقها. إن من مصلحة المنطقة والعالم أن تكون إيران دولة طبيعية تعمل على تحقيق مصالحها الوطنية بما يحقق مصالح شعبها في السلام والتنمية والازدهار، وبما ينسجم مع مبادئ القانون والقواعد الدولية في سياستها الخارجية. إن ما يقارب خمسة عقود من التجربة الإيرانية كافٍ لتدرك القيادة الأيديولوجية لإيران أن العالم لن يكون أبداً كما تتصوره، وعليها أن تتصرف كدولة وطنية وليس كثورة أممية، وسوف تجد العالم كله يتعامل معها بوصفها نداً مهماً وفاعلاً رئيساً في أمن وسلام المنطقة والعالم. لقد نجحت الصين، مع أنها لم تغير أيديولوجيتها الشيوعية، ولكنها عملت كدولة ملتزمة بالنظام الدولي وبما يفرضه من التزامات. إن من مصلحة العالم ومصلحة دول المنطقة مساعدة إيران إن أرادت هذا التحول الطبيعي لكيلا تظل كما كانت خلال العقود الماضية تواجه مخططاتٍ لا تهدف إلا إلى خرابها، وقد تنجح في النهاية؛ سواء أكانت مخططات أمريكية، أم صهيونية، أم غربية بشكل عام. وما الحرب التي شُنَّتْ عليها ومستمرة حتى الآن؛ إلا تجسيد لهذه المخططات التي كان يتم ترتيبها خلال العقود الماضية.

واأسفاه، لقد أثبتت إيران خلال الحرب عليها - بما لا يدع مجالاً للتأويل - أنها كانت تبطن الشر لجيرانها باستهدافهم باعتداءاتها، ثم تبرير ذلك بادعاءات واهية. وإن حديثها الدائم عن النوايا الحسنة لا ينخدع به حصيف. أما الحديث المنمق عن ضرورة وضع إجراءات لبناء الثقة وإقامة علاقات حُسن جوار قائمة على المصالح المشتركة ومبادئ العلاقات الدولية؛ فأمر غير ممكن في ظل استمرار اعتداءاتها على دول الخليج، وتهديداتها المباشرة لها أو عبر وكلائها في العراق واليمن. إن حكمة قادة دول الخليج وإدراكهم لمصالح بلادهم وشعوبهم، ومصالح أمن المنطقة واستقرارها، منعتهم من الانجرار إلى هذه الحرب؛ بل إنهم سعوا، بكل ما لديهم من قوة المنطق والدبلوماسية الفاعلة والعلاقات الدولية الناجحة، إلى الوساطة التي أدت إلى توقيع مذكرة التفاهم، واستمرت بعد ذلك لتجنُّب التصعيد بعد توقف العمل بهذه المذكرة. لقد كان للدور الذي قامت به الدبلوماسية السعودية، بقيادة صاحب السمو الملكي الأمير محمد بن سلمان، بتواصلها المستمر مع إدارة الرئيس ترمب والوسطاء الآخرين ومع إيران نفسها، أثره الفاعل في وقف التصعيد الأخير الذي كان الرئيس ترمب قد توعَّد إيران به.

إن استمرار إيران في استخدام ورقة مضيق هرمز في دبلوماسيتها لإنهاء الحرب لن يضر الولايات المتحدة وحدها؛ بل سيضر إيران نفسها والمنطقة والعالم، فدبلوماسية البرنامج النووي - خلال العقدين الماضيين - لم تمنع الحرب، ودبلوماسية مضيق هرمز وابتزاز المنطقة والعالم بها لن يمنع ما تخشاه إيران إن استمر سلوكها المنافي للقواعد والقوانين والأعراف الدولية. كما أن أذناب إيران في المنطقة مرفوضون من شعوب الدول الموجودين بها؛ فالأولى بإيران أن تنهج طريق السلام وليس الدمار. وها نحن اليوم نشهد تحالفاً قائماً على مبدأ الدفاع عن النفس وحفظ الاستقرار أطلقته «اتفاقية مكة المكرمة»، التي تركت الباب مفتوحاً لكل من يشاطر دول الاتفاقية في السعي للسلم الدائم وحُسن الجوار بين الدول.

واليوم، وقد انتهت مهلة الستين يوماً التي أُقرَّت في مذكرة التفاهم ليتم التفاوض خلالها، من دون اتفاق، ها نحن نسمع من الطرفين أصوات الوعيد والتهديد بالتصعيد، وفرضت الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية طوقاً اقتصادياً فولاذياً على إيران لكي تتجاوب مع طلباتها، وليقضي الله أمراً كان مفعولاً.