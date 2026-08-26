تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
منح توقيع مذكرة التفاهم بين الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية وإيران، ببنودها الأربعة عشر، بتاريخ الثاني من شهر المحرم، الموافق للسابع عشر من شهر يونيو من هذا العام، بارقةَ أملٍ للمنطقة والعالم بانتهاء حالة الحرب بين الطرفين، والركون إلى الدبلوماسية لتسوية أسباب هذه الحرب والانتقال إلى مرحلة السلام بينهما بعدما يقارب أربعة عقود من الحرب الباردة بينهما، تخللتها ثلاثة أعوام من بعض الانفراج بعد توقيع الاتفاق النووي مع المجموعة الدولية 5+1 في عام 2015. لقد رأى كلٌّ من الطرفين في مذكرة التفاهم الجديدة نصراً يتيح له - خلال مدة الستين يوماً المقررة للتفاوض - التوصل إلى تسوية نهائية لصالحه، تشمل مسائل إنهاء حالة الحرب في المنطقة، والبرنامج النووي، وحالة مضيق هرمز، والعقوبات وإنهاء الحصار، وغير ذلك من قضايا هذه التسوية. لقد رحبت دول العالم بهذه المذكرة، وعلى رأسها كانت دول الخليج العربية، التي تعرّضت للاعتداءات الإيرانية، ومع ذلك وظفت دبلوماسيتها النشطة مع الوسطاء الآخرين للتوصل إلى هذا التفاهم؛ على الرغم من محاولات جَرِّها إلى هذه الحرب. وفي غياب الثقة بين الطرفين، والتأويلات المتناقضة لبنود مذكرة التفاهم، وسردية النصر الإيراني وأذرعها، ونرجسية الرئيس ترمب ودبلوماسيته الشخصية؛ لم تتوفر البيئة المناسبة للمفاوضات وإنجاح الوساطات، وبالتالي لم تستطع الوصول إلى خاتمة تضمن الأمن والسلام في منطقة الخليج وما حولها، وهو ما انعكس على الأمن الاقتصادي العالمي. كان للتأويل الإيراني للبند الخامس من مذكرة التفاهم المتعلق بمضيق هرمز أثره المباشر على عدم المضي قدماً في المفاوضات؛ إذ رأت إيران أن المذكرة تمنحها السيادة المطلقة على المضيق، متجاهلة حق الشقيقة عُمان والدول المشاطئة للخليج، وأن لها حرية التصرف في المضيق؛ فكانت أن كررت اعتداءاتها على حرية المرور في مضيق دولي، حريةُ المرور فيه مكفولةٌ بموجب القانون الدولي، مع أن الحصار الأمريكي على موانئها قد رُفع، كما سُمح لها باستئناف صادراتها النفطية. إن استخدام إيران مضيق هرمز مجدداً أداةَ ضغطٍ دوليةً ووسيلةَ ابتزازٍ لدول الجوار والعالم لن يكون في صالحها على المدى البعيد، بل قد يتحوّل إلى عبء إستراتيجي، فهي لن تحصل على اعتراف دولي بسيادتها على المضيق مهما كانت ادعاءاتها، وسوف يُفقدها هذا السلوكُ العدائيُّ الثقة والمصداقية؛ ليس على مستوى دول جوارها فحسب؛ بل على المستوى الدولي، كما أنها تحاصر نفسها أيضاً؛ إذ كلما عطلت المرور يتم حصارها؛ إن لم يكن من الولايات المتحدة - كما هو الحال حالياً - فمن تحالفات دولية تُقام لضمان أمن اقتصاد العالم مستقبلاً. وهي كذلك تدفع دول المنطقة إلى العمل على تأسيس بدائلها لصادراتها ووارداتها؛ مما يقلل من الأهمية الإستراتيجية للمضيق، وبالتالي لن تكون ورقة الضغط هذه صالحة في كل زمان. إن استخدام إيران ورقة البرنامج النووي في دبلوماسيتها خلال عقدين من الزمن لم يحقق لها أياً من أهدافها، ولاسيما الاعتراف الدولي بها كدولة طبيعية تعمل على تحقيق مصالحها ومصالح شعبها الوطنية، وبقيت خلال العقود الماضية في حالة من العزلة الدولية، وما أرادت تجنُّبه - وهو الحرب عليها - قد حدث فعلاً؛ وبذلك لم ينفعها ابتزاز العالم بالبرنامج النووي. إن استخدام دبلوماسية الابتزاز التي أدارت بها موضوع البرنامج النووي مع العالم في قضية مضيق هرمز لن يمنحها النتائج التي تسعى إلى تحقيقها. إن من مصلحة المنطقة والعالم أن تكون إيران دولة طبيعية تعمل على تحقيق مصالحها الوطنية بما يحقق مصالح شعبها في السلام والتنمية والازدهار، وبما ينسجم مع مبادئ القانون والقواعد الدولية في سياستها الخارجية. إن ما يقارب خمسة عقود من التجربة الإيرانية كافٍ لتدرك القيادة الأيديولوجية لإيران أن العالم لن يكون أبداً كما تتصوره، وعليها أن تتصرف كدولة وطنية وليس كثورة أممية، وسوف تجد العالم كله يتعامل معها بوصفها نداً مهماً وفاعلاً رئيساً في أمن وسلام المنطقة والعالم. لقد نجحت الصين، مع أنها لم تغير أيديولوجيتها الشيوعية، ولكنها عملت كدولة ملتزمة بالنظام الدولي وبما يفرضه من التزامات. إن من مصلحة العالم ومصلحة دول المنطقة مساعدة إيران إن أرادت هذا التحول الطبيعي لكيلا تظل كما كانت خلال العقود الماضية تواجه مخططاتٍ لا تهدف إلا إلى خرابها، وقد تنجح في النهاية؛ سواء أكانت مخططات أمريكية، أم صهيونية، أم غربية بشكل عام. وما الحرب التي شُنَّتْ عليها ومستمرة حتى الآن؛ إلا تجسيد لهذه المخططات التي كان يتم ترتيبها خلال العقود الماضية.
واأسفاه، لقد أثبتت إيران خلال الحرب عليها - بما لا يدع مجالاً للتأويل - أنها كانت تبطن الشر لجيرانها باستهدافهم باعتداءاتها، ثم تبرير ذلك بادعاءات واهية. وإن حديثها الدائم عن النوايا الحسنة لا ينخدع به حصيف. أما الحديث المنمق عن ضرورة وضع إجراءات لبناء الثقة وإقامة علاقات حُسن جوار قائمة على المصالح المشتركة ومبادئ العلاقات الدولية؛ فأمر غير ممكن في ظل استمرار اعتداءاتها على دول الخليج، وتهديداتها المباشرة لها أو عبر وكلائها في العراق واليمن. إن حكمة قادة دول الخليج وإدراكهم لمصالح بلادهم وشعوبهم، ومصالح أمن المنطقة واستقرارها، منعتهم من الانجرار إلى هذه الحرب؛ بل إنهم سعوا، بكل ما لديهم من قوة المنطق والدبلوماسية الفاعلة والعلاقات الدولية الناجحة، إلى الوساطة التي أدت إلى توقيع مذكرة التفاهم، واستمرت بعد ذلك لتجنُّب التصعيد بعد توقف العمل بهذه المذكرة. لقد كان للدور الذي قامت به الدبلوماسية السعودية، بقيادة صاحب السمو الملكي الأمير محمد بن سلمان، بتواصلها المستمر مع إدارة الرئيس ترمب والوسطاء الآخرين ومع إيران نفسها، أثره الفاعل في وقف التصعيد الأخير الذي كان الرئيس ترمب قد توعَّد إيران به.
إن استمرار إيران في استخدام ورقة مضيق هرمز في دبلوماسيتها لإنهاء الحرب لن يضر الولايات المتحدة وحدها؛ بل سيضر إيران نفسها والمنطقة والعالم، فدبلوماسية البرنامج النووي - خلال العقدين الماضيين - لم تمنع الحرب، ودبلوماسية مضيق هرمز وابتزاز المنطقة والعالم بها لن يمنع ما تخشاه إيران إن استمر سلوكها المنافي للقواعد والقوانين والأعراف الدولية. كما أن أذناب إيران في المنطقة مرفوضون من شعوب الدول الموجودين بها؛ فالأولى بإيران أن تنهج طريق السلام وليس الدمار. وها نحن اليوم نشهد تحالفاً قائماً على مبدأ الدفاع عن النفس وحفظ الاستقرار أطلقته «اتفاقية مكة المكرمة»، التي تركت الباب مفتوحاً لكل من يشاطر دول الاتفاقية في السعي للسلم الدائم وحُسن الجوار بين الدول.
واليوم، وقد انتهت مهلة الستين يوماً التي أُقرَّت في مذكرة التفاهم ليتم التفاوض خلالها، من دون اتفاق، ها نحن نسمع من الطرفين أصوات الوعيد والتهديد بالتصعيد، وفرضت الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية طوقاً اقتصادياً فولاذياً على إيران لكي تتجاوب مع طلباتها، وليقضي الله أمراً كان مفعولاً.
The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the United States of America and Iran, with its fourteen clauses, on the second of Muharram, corresponding to the seventeenth of June of this year, has sparked a glimmer of hope for the region and the world regarding the end of the state of war between the two parties, leaning towards diplomacy to resolve the causes of this war and transition to a phase of peace between them after nearly four decades of cold war, punctuated by three years of some thaw following the signing of the nuclear agreement with the international group 5+1 in 2015. Both parties viewed the new memorandum as a victory that allows them—during the sixty-day period set for negotiations—to reach a final settlement in their favor, encompassing issues such as ending the state of war in the region, the nuclear program, the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, sanctions, ending the blockade, and other matters related to this settlement. The countries of the world welcomed this memorandum, led by the Arab Gulf states, which have been subjected to Iranian attacks; nevertheless, they employed their active diplomacy with other mediators to reach this understanding, despite attempts to drag them into this war. In the absence of trust between the two parties, the contradictory interpretations of the clauses of the memorandum, the narrative of Iranian victory and its proxies, and the narcissism of President Trump and his personal diplomacy; the appropriate environment for negotiations and successful mediation was not available, and thus it could not reach a conclusion that guarantees security and peace in the Gulf region and beyond, which reflected on global economic security. The Iranian interpretation of clause five of the memorandum concerning the Strait of Hormuz had a direct impact on the failure to move forward in negotiations; Iran saw the memorandum as granting it absolute sovereignty over the strait, ignoring the rights of its sister Oman and the neighboring Gulf states, and claiming freedom of action in the strait; thus, it repeated its attacks on freedom of passage in an international strait, where freedom of passage is guaranteed under international law, even though the American blockade on its ports had been lifted, and it was allowed to resume its oil exports. Iran's renewed use of the Strait of Hormuz as a tool for international pressure and a means of blackmail against neighboring countries and the world will not be in its favor in the long run, but may turn into a strategic burden, as it will not gain international recognition of its sovereignty over the strait regardless of its claims, and this hostile behavior will cost it trust and credibility; not only at the level of its neighboring countries but also at the international level, as it also isolates itself; for every time it disrupts passage, it is besieged; if not by the United States—as is the case currently—then by international alliances established to ensure the future security of the world economy. It is also pushing the countries of the region to work on establishing their alternatives for their exports and imports; which reduces the strategic importance of the strait, and thus this pressure card will not be valid at all times. Iran's use of the nuclear program card in its diplomacy over two decades has not achieved any of its goals, especially international recognition as a normal state working to achieve its interests and the national interests of its people, and it has remained in a state of international isolation over the past decades, and what it sought to avoid—namely, war against it—has indeed occurred; thus, blackmailing the world with the nuclear program has not benefited it. The use of the blackmail diplomacy with which it managed the nuclear program issue with the world in the case of the Strait of Hormuz will not yield the results it seeks to achieve. It is in the interest of the region and the world for Iran to be a normal state working to achieve its national interests in a way that fulfills its people's interests in peace, development, and prosperity, and in accordance with the principles of law and international rules in its foreign policy. Nearly five decades of the Iranian experience is enough for the ideological leadership of Iran to realize that the world will never be as it imagines, and it must act as a national state rather than an international revolution, and it will find the whole world dealing with it as an important and effective partner in the security and peace of the region and the world. China has succeeded, even though it has not changed its communist ideology, but it has acted as a state committed to the international system and its obligations. It is in the interest of the world and the interest of the countries of the region to help Iran if it desires this natural transformation so that it does not remain as it has been over the past decades facing schemes aimed solely at its destruction, which may ultimately succeed; whether they are American, Zionist, or Western schemes in general. The war that has been waged against it and continues to this day is but a manifestation of these schemes that have been arranged over the past decades.
Alas, Iran has proven during the war against it—beyond any doubt—that it harbors malice towards its neighbors by targeting them with its attacks, then justifying that with flimsy claims. Its constant talk about good intentions is not deceived by the astute. As for the eloquent talk about the necessity of establishing trust-building measures and creating good neighborly relations based on common interests and principles of international relations; this is impossible in light of its ongoing attacks on Gulf states, and its direct threats to them or through its proxies in Iraq and Yemen. The wisdom of the leaders of the Gulf states and their understanding of the interests of their countries and peoples, and the interests of regional security and stability, prevented them from being dragged into this war; rather, they sought, with all their logical strength, effective diplomacy, and successful international relations, to mediate which led to the signing of the memorandum of understanding, and continued afterward to avoid escalation after the cessation of work on this memorandum. The role played by Saudi diplomacy, led by His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman, through its continuous communication with President Trump's administration and other mediators and with Iran itself, had a significant impact in stopping the recent escalation that President Trump had threatened Iran with.
Iran's continued use of the Strait of Hormuz card in its diplomacy to end the war will not harm only the United States; it will also harm Iran itself, the region, and the world, as the nuclear program diplomacy—over the past two decades—did not prevent the war, and the diplomacy of the Strait of Hormuz and blackmailing the region and the world with it will not prevent what Iran fears if its behavior contrary to international rules, laws, and norms continues. Moreover, Iran's proxies in the region are rejected by the peoples of the countries in which they exist; it is more appropriate for Iran to pursue the path of peace rather than destruction. Today, we witness an alliance based on the principle of self-defense and maintaining stability initiated by the "Makkah Agreement," which has left the door open for anyone who shares the agreement countries' pursuit of lasting peace and good neighborliness between nations.
Today, as the sixty-day period established in the memorandum of understanding for negotiations has ended without an agreement, we hear from both sides voices of threats and warnings of escalation, and the United States has imposed a steel economic cordon on Iran to respond to its requests, and let God decree a matter that has been enacted.