The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the United States of America and Iran, with its fourteen clauses, on the second of Muharram, corresponding to the seventeenth of June of this year, has sparked a glimmer of hope for the region and the world regarding the end of the state of war between the two parties, leaning towards diplomacy to resolve the causes of this war and transition to a phase of peace between them after nearly four decades of cold war, punctuated by three years of some thaw following the signing of the nuclear agreement with the international group 5+1 in 2015. Both parties viewed the new memorandum as a victory that allows them—during the sixty-day period set for negotiations—to reach a final settlement in their favor, encompassing issues such as ending the state of war in the region, the nuclear program, the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, sanctions, ending the blockade, and other matters related to this settlement. The countries of the world welcomed this memorandum, led by the Arab Gulf states, which have been subjected to Iranian attacks; nevertheless, they employed their active diplomacy with other mediators to reach this understanding, despite attempts to drag them into this war. In the absence of trust between the two parties, the contradictory interpretations of the clauses of the memorandum, the narrative of Iranian victory and its proxies, and the narcissism of President Trump and his personal diplomacy; the appropriate environment for negotiations and successful mediation was not available, and thus it could not reach a conclusion that guarantees security and peace in the Gulf region and beyond, which reflected on global economic security. The Iranian interpretation of clause five of the memorandum concerning the Strait of Hormuz had a direct impact on the failure to move forward in negotiations; Iran saw the memorandum as granting it absolute sovereignty over the strait, ignoring the rights of its sister Oman and the neighboring Gulf states, and claiming freedom of action in the strait; thus, it repeated its attacks on freedom of passage in an international strait, where freedom of passage is guaranteed under international law, even though the American blockade on its ports had been lifted, and it was allowed to resume its oil exports. Iran's renewed use of the Strait of Hormuz as a tool for international pressure and a means of blackmail against neighboring countries and the world will not be in its favor in the long run, but may turn into a strategic burden, as it will not gain international recognition of its sovereignty over the strait regardless of its claims, and this hostile behavior will cost it trust and credibility; not only at the level of its neighboring countries but also at the international level, as it also isolates itself; for every time it disrupts passage, it is besieged; if not by the United States—as is the case currently—then by international alliances established to ensure the future security of the world economy. It is also pushing the countries of the region to work on establishing their alternatives for their exports and imports; which reduces the strategic importance of the strait, and thus this pressure card will not be valid at all times. Iran's use of the nuclear program card in its diplomacy over two decades has not achieved any of its goals, especially international recognition as a normal state working to achieve its interests and the national interests of its people, and it has remained in a state of international isolation over the past decades, and what it sought to avoid—namely, war against it—has indeed occurred; thus, blackmailing the world with the nuclear program has not benefited it. The use of the blackmail diplomacy with which it managed the nuclear program issue with the world in the case of the Strait of Hormuz will not yield the results it seeks to achieve. It is in the interest of the region and the world for Iran to be a normal state working to achieve its national interests in a way that fulfills its people's interests in peace, development, and prosperity, and in accordance with the principles of law and international rules in its foreign policy. Nearly five decades of the Iranian experience is enough for the ideological leadership of Iran to realize that the world will never be as it imagines, and it must act as a national state rather than an international revolution, and it will find the whole world dealing with it as an important and effective partner in the security and peace of the region and the world. China has succeeded, even though it has not changed its communist ideology, but it has acted as a state committed to the international system and its obligations. It is in the interest of the world and the interest of the countries of the region to help Iran if it desires this natural transformation so that it does not remain as it has been over the past decades facing schemes aimed solely at its destruction, which may ultimately succeed; whether they are American, Zionist, or Western schemes in general. The war that has been waged against it and continues to this day is but a manifestation of these schemes that have been arranged over the past decades.

Alas, Iran has proven during the war against it—beyond any doubt—that it harbors malice towards its neighbors by targeting them with its attacks, then justifying that with flimsy claims. Its constant talk about good intentions is not deceived by the astute. As for the eloquent talk about the necessity of establishing trust-building measures and creating good neighborly relations based on common interests and principles of international relations; this is impossible in light of its ongoing attacks on Gulf states, and its direct threats to them or through its proxies in Iraq and Yemen. The wisdom of the leaders of the Gulf states and their understanding of the interests of their countries and peoples, and the interests of regional security and stability, prevented them from being dragged into this war; rather, they sought, with all their logical strength, effective diplomacy, and successful international relations, to mediate which led to the signing of the memorandum of understanding, and continued afterward to avoid escalation after the cessation of work on this memorandum. The role played by Saudi diplomacy, led by His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman, through its continuous communication with President Trump's administration and other mediators and with Iran itself, had a significant impact in stopping the recent escalation that President Trump had threatened Iran with.

Iran's continued use of the Strait of Hormuz card in its diplomacy to end the war will not harm only the United States; it will also harm Iran itself, the region, and the world, as the nuclear program diplomacy—over the past two decades—did not prevent the war, and the diplomacy of the Strait of Hormuz and blackmailing the region and the world with it will not prevent what Iran fears if its behavior contrary to international rules, laws, and norms continues. Moreover, Iran's proxies in the region are rejected by the peoples of the countries in which they exist; it is more appropriate for Iran to pursue the path of peace rather than destruction. Today, we witness an alliance based on the principle of self-defense and maintaining stability initiated by the "Makkah Agreement," which has left the door open for anyone who shares the agreement countries' pursuit of lasting peace and good neighborliness between nations.

Today, as the sixty-day period established in the memorandum of understanding for negotiations has ended without an agreement, we hear from both sides voices of threats and warnings of escalation, and the United States has imposed a steel economic cordon on Iran to respond to its requests, and let God decree a matter that has been enacted.