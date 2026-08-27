فيما أحبطت القوات المسلحة اليمنية، اليوم (الخميس)، محاولات تسلل حوثية في محافظتي الحديدة ومأرب، كشفت مصادر موثوقة لـ«عكاظ» نشر المليشيا الحوثية نقاط تفتيش للاستخبارات العسكرية في الخطوط الخلفية لجبهاتها، لضبط الفارين من عناصرها.


وقالت المصادر إنه في ظل ضربات القوات المسلحة اليمنية بالطيران المسيّر، التي تسببت في مقتل العشرات من عناصر المليشيا داخل مخابئها في السراديب التي أنشأتها في الجبهات الأمامية، لجأ عدد من العناصر، وخصوصاً الأطفال منهم، إلى الفرار هرباً من الموت المحتوم، مبينة أن المليشيا، في ظل تزايد حالات الفرار، نشرت نقاط تفتيش لما يسمى الأمن الوقائي (الاستخبارات) خلف الجبهات لمنع أفرادها من الفرار.

تُظهر الصورة لحظة استهداف أحد سراديب ومخابئ مليشيا الحوثي في الجبهات، بينما تنفذ مسيّرة ضربة ثانية للإجهاز على ما تبقى من عناصر المليشيا داخل الموقع.

تُظهر الصورة لحظة استهداف أحد سراديب ومخابئ مليشيا الحوثي في الجبهات، بينما تنفذ مسيّرة ضربة ثانية للإجهاز على ما تبقى من عناصر المليشيا داخل الموقع.


وذكرت المصادر أن الرعب يدب في أوساط عناصر المليشيا، التي تحصدهم ما يسمونه الحوثيون بـ«الزنانة»، أي الطيران المسيّر التابع للشرعية، الذي يجوب يومياً الجبهات الحوثية، ويراقب تحركاتهم ويتصيدهم في خطوط التماس، فضلاً عن نجاحه في كشف أي تحركات عسكرية قبل وقوعها، وتوفير المعلومات للقيادات العسكرية لإحباطها وإيقاع المتسللين بين قتيل وجريح وأسير، وآخرها محاولة التسلل في شمال مديرية الخوخة صباح اليوم، وفي القطاع الغربي والجنوبي لمحافظة مأرب.


بدورها، أكدت مصادر عسكرية يمنية إحباط تسلل حوثي في جبهة المشجح غربي مأرب، مبينة أن القوات تمكنت من إفشال المحاولة، كما أفشلت قصفاً مدفعياً استهدف عناصر حوثية حاولت التسلل في القطاع الجنوبي من محافظة مأرب باتجاه المناطق الصحراوية، وأوقعت في صفوفهم قتلى وجرحى.