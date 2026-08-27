While the Yemeni armed forces thwarted Houthi infiltration attempts today (Thursday) in the provinces of Al-Hudaydah and Marib, reliable sources revealed to "Okaz" that the Houthi militia has deployed military intelligence checkpoints in the rear lines of their fronts to catch fleeing members.



Sources indicated that amid the strikes by the Yemeni armed forces using drones, which have resulted in the deaths of dozens of militia members inside their hideouts in the tunnels they established on the front lines, a number of individuals, especially children, have resorted to fleeing to escape certain death. The sources noted that, in light of the increasing cases of desertion, the militia has set up checkpoints for what they call preventive security (intelligence) behind the fronts to prevent their members from escaping.

تُظهر الصورة لحظة استهداف أحد سراديب ومخابئ مليشيا الحوثي في الجبهات، بينما تنفذ مسيّرة ضربة ثانية للإجهاز على ما تبقى من عناصر المليشيا داخل الموقع.



The sources mentioned that fear has gripped the ranks of the militia members, who are being targeted by what the Houthis refer to as "the buzzing," meaning the drones belonging to the legitimate forces, which patrol the Houthi fronts daily, monitor their movements, and hunt them down at the contact lines. Moreover, these drones have successfully revealed any military movements before they occur, providing information to military leaders to thwart them and inflict casualties among infiltrators, with the latest infiltration attempt occurring in the north of Al-Khokha district this morning, as well as in the western and southern sectors of Marib province.



For their part, Yemeni military sources confirmed the thwarting of a Houthi infiltration attempt in the Al-Mashajih front west of Marib, indicating that the forces were able to foil the attempt, as well as to thwart artillery shelling targeting Houthi elements who tried to infiltrate in the southern sector of Marib province towards the desert areas, resulting in casualties among their ranks.