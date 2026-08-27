In an international environment characterized by political fluidity and the rise of non-traditional threats, major alliances between influential countries are no longer built on transient protocols but are engineered according to the rules of "strategic deterrence" and the intersection of supreme national interests.



The visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to France (August 23-24, 2026) marks a decisive turning point in the course of bilateral relations, transcending its traditional nature to establish a (Saudi-European) axis based on a proactive vision.



This visit reaffirms how the Kingdom has transformed from a "crisis management position" to "strategic solution crafting," with a focus on building a sustainable developmental horizon that surpasses the noise of media tug-of-war.



The institutional and economic dimension.. "The State's Mind" and the Localization of the Future



The official launch of the first meeting of the "Saudi-French Strategic Partnership Council" reflects not just a political consensus but translates the philosophy of "political reputation based on actions, not words." This council represents a precise institutional engineering to link major economies with Saudi development pathways, specifically through:



Leading the technology and artificial intelligence revolution: The Kingdom places utmost importance on quantum technology and artificial intelligence sectors, having developed a national strategy for data and artificial intelligence to unify efforts and launch national initiatives. Cooperation with France aims to achieve optimal benefits from these technologies to meet the objectives of Vision 2030 and the aspirations of Saudi leadership.



• Energy security and supply chain diversification: Discussions focus on diversifying energy transportation methods and logistics services (railways and alternative maritime routes), reflecting a Saudi strategy to protect the global economy from any geopolitical blackmail and to fortify supply chains against the fluctuations of conflicts.



The regional dimension.. Concurrent deterrence and exposing agents of destruction



This summit gains significant importance from its ability to unify international positions regarding the tampering with regional security. Discussions about the Strait of Hormuz, the war in Gaza, and the situations in Lebanon and Yemen reveal a Saudi movement aimed at stripping chaos militias of their cards:



• Breaking the economic straits war: The continued disruption of international navigation and the ongoing threat to vital corridors and energy straits do not merely represent a transient military escalation but are an explicit economic war. These reckless practices aim to suffocate global energy markets and undermine food security and supply chains for essential goods.



• Deterrence as an alternative to attrition: The philosophy of deterrence is not measured by reaction but by preventing danger from occurring in the first place. Hence, the partnership with France and major countries is part of building a "collective deterrence umbrella" that makes any adversary or entity reconsider a thousand times before thinking of infringing on national security.



• Exposing militia complicity: The Kingdom addresses this Iranian-Houthi complicity with skill and competence, establishing the fact that confronting these functional roles is an existential necessity and a security imperative to protect Gulf and Arab societies from the dangers of destructive expansion.



Sports diplomacy and soft power.. Engineering the mental image



The attendance of the Crown Prince and the French President at the conclusion of the "World Cup for Electronic Sports" in Paris was not merely a ceremonial event but a professional application of the concepts of "soft power" and global influence:



• Sports as a driver of international reputation: Sports is an important factor in determining a country's reputation and can be used as a means to achieve diplomatic goals and enhance international relations.



• Investment attractiveness and cultural messages: Countries compete to host prominent sporting events as a tool to accelerate economic growth and improve their external image and activate their reputation. Riyadh has successfully conveyed a vital message about the youthfulness and development of the state by exporting this event to Paris, where sports play an important role in effectively transmitting values.



Strategic implications for the parties in conflict in the Middle East



This visit sends decisive messages to all actors in the region:



To stability allies: Expanding strategic options does not mean dismantling regional systems; strengthening alliances with international powers like France enhances Gulf security rather than replacing it, as the Kingdom always recognizes that the security of the region is an indivisible whole.



To the axis of chaos and statelessness: The systematic confusion between "sovereign states" with human, economic, and military weight and "functional entities and militias" reflects a crisis of understanding among the Kingdom's adversaries. This visit confirms that regionally powerful states do not mortgage their national security to the whims of chaos tools but manage their crises with institutional decisiveness that increases the cost of attrition.



A pivotal station



The Crown Prince's visit to France transcends the bilateral protocol framework to form a "pivotal station" in redrawing the region's balances, affirming that Saudi policy is managed with skill and competence, and with profound wisdom in utilizing international alliances to serve stability and shape the future, away from the voices of pessimism and the lexicon of psychological warfare in crisis.



The "State Doctrine" of Saudi Arabia outlines the lines of stability with awareness and manages alliances with steady steps towards the interests of nations, where the illusions of positioning and regional sabotage break against the rock of sovereignty and the established Saudi policy. Riyadh will remain the true compass of stability and the safety valve that will not be deterred by the noise of the alarmists from protecting its sovereignty and leading its generations towards the forefront of the global scene.