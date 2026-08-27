في بيئة دولية تتسم بالسيولة السياسية وتصاعد التهديدات غير النمطية، لم تعد التحالفات الكبرى بين الدول الوازنة تُبنى على بروتوكولات عابرة، بل تُهندس وفق قواعد «الردع الاستراتيجي» وتقاطع المصالح القومية العليا.


تأتي زيارة ولي العهد السعودي الأمير محمد بن سلمان إلى فرنسا (23-24 أغسطس 2026) لتشكّل انعطافة حاسمة في مسار العلاقات الثنائية، متجاوزةً طابعها التقليدي لتؤسس لمحور (سعودي-أوروبي) يرتكز على الرؤية الاستباقية.


إن هذه الزيارة تؤكد مجدداً كيف تحولت المملكة من «موقع إدارة الأزمة» إلى «صناعة الحل الاستراتيجي»، واضعةً نصب عينيها بناء أفق تنموي مستدام يتجاوز ضجيج التجاذبات الإعلامية.


البعد المؤسسي والاقتصادي.. «عقل الدولة» وتوطين المستقبل


إن التدشين الرسمي لأول اجتماع لـ «مجلس الشراكة الاستراتيجية السعودي الفرنسي» لا يعكس مجرد توافق سياسي، بل يترجم فلسفة «السمعة السياسية المرتكزة على الأفعال لا الأقوال». هذا المجلس يمثل هندسة مؤسسية دقيقة لربط الاقتصادات الكبرى بمسارات التنمية السعودية، وتحديداً من خلال:


قيادة ثورة التقنية والذكاء الاصطناعي: تولي المملكة أهمية قصوى لقطاعات التقنيات الكمومية والذكاء الاصطناعي، حيث عملت على تطوير الاستراتيجية الوطنية للبيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي لتوحيد الجهود وإطلاق المبادرات الوطنية. ويأتي التعاون مع فرنسا لتحقيق الاستفادة المثلى من هذه التقنيات بما يحقق مستهدفات رؤية 2030 وتطلعات القيادة السعودية.


• أمن الطاقة وتنويع سلاسل الإمداد: تركز المباحثات على تنويع طرق نقل الطاقة والخدمات اللوجستية (السكك الحديدية والطرق البحرية البديلة)، وهو ما يعكس استراتيجية سعودية لحماية الاقتصاد العالمي من أي ابتزاز جيوسياسي، وتحصين سلاسل الإمداد ضد تقلبات الصراعات.


البعد الإقليمي.. الردع المتزامن وفضح وكلاء الخراب


تكتسب هذه القمة أهميتها البالغة من قدرتها على توحيد المواقف الدولية تجاه العبث بالأمن الإقليمي. المباحثات حول مضيق هرمز، والحرب في غزة، والأوضاع في لبنان واليمن، تكشف عن حراك سعودي يهدف إلى تجريد مليشيات الفوضى من أوراقها:


• كسر حرب المضائق الاقتصادية: إن التمادي في تعطيل الملاحة الدولية والتهديد المستمر للممرات الحيوية ومضائق الطاقة لا يمثل مجرد تصعيد عسكري عابر، بل هو حرب اقتصادية صريحة. تهدف هذه الممارسات المتهورة إلى خنق أسواق الطاقة العالمية وضرب الأمن الغذائي وسلاسل إمداد السلع الأساسية.


• الردع بديلاً عن الاستنزاف: إن فلسفة الردع لا تُقاس برد الفعل، بل بمنع وقوع الخطر أصلاً. ومن هنا، تأتي الشراكة مع فرنسا والدول الكبرى كجزء من بناء «مظلة ردع جماعي» تجعل أي خصم أو كيان يعيد حساباته ألف مرة قبل التفكير في التعدي على الأمن القومي.


• تعرية التواطؤ المليشياوي: تواجه المملكة هذا التواطؤ الإيراني-الحوثي بحنكة واقتدار، مرسخةً حقيقة أن مواجهة هذه الأدوار الوظيفية هي ضرورة وجودية وحتمية أمنية لحماية المجتمعات الخليجية والعربية من خطر التمدد التخريبي.


الدبلوماسية الرياضية والقوة الناعمة.. هندسة الصورة الذهنية


لم يكن حضور ولي العهد والرئيس الفرنسي لختام «كأس العالم للرياضات الإلكترونية» في باريس مجرد فعالية شرفية، بل هو تطبيق احترافي لمفاهيم «القوة الناعمة» والتأثير العالمي:


• الرياضة كمحرك للسمعة الدولية: تعتبر الرياضة عاملاً مهماً في تحديد سمعة الدولة، وقد تُستخدم كوسيلة لتحقيق الأهداف الدبلوماسية وتعزيز العلاقات الدولية.


• جاذبية الاستثمار والرسائل الثقافية: تتنافس الدول على استضافة الأحداث الرياضية البارزة باعتبارها أداة لتسريع وتيرة النمو الاقتصادي، ولتحسين صورتها الخارجية وتنشيط سمعتها. وقد نجحت الرياض من خلال تصدير هذا الحدث إلى باريس في إيصال رسالة حيوية حول شبابية الدولة وتطورها، حيث تلعب الرياضة دوراً هاماً في نقل القيم وإيصالها بفعالية.


الانعكاسات الاستراتيجية على أطراف الصراع في الشرق الأوسط


تُرسل هذه الزيارة رسائل حاسمة إلى كافة الفاعلين في الإقليم:


لحلفاء الاستقرار: توسيع الخيارات الاستراتيجية لا يعني تفكيك المنظومات الإقليمية، فتعزيز التحالفات مع قوى دولية كفرنسا هو تعزيز لأمن الخليج وليس بديلاً عنه، إذ تدرك المملكة دوماً أن أمن المنطقة كل لا يتجزأ.


لمحور الفوضى واللادولة: الخلط المنهجي بين «الدول السيادية» ذات الثقل البشري والاقتصادي والعسكري، وبين «الكيانات والمليشيات الوظيفية»، ينم عن أزمة إدراك لدى خصوم المملكة. هذه الزيارة تؤكد أن الدول العظمى إقليمياً لا ترهن أمنها القومي بنزوات أدوات الفوضى، بل تدير أزماتها بحسم مؤسسي يكبّر كلفة الاستنزاف.


محطة مفصلية


تتجاوز زيارة ولي العهد إلى فرنسا الإطار البروتوكولي الثنائي لتشكل «محطة مفصلية» في إعادة رسم توازنات المنطقة، مؤكدة أن السياسة السعودية تُدار بحنكة واقتدار، وحكمة بالغة في توظيف التحالفات الدولية لخدمة الاستقرار وصناعة المستقبل، بعيداً عن أصوات التشاؤم وأبجديات الحرب النفسية المأزومة.


إن «عقيدة الدولة» السعودية ترسم خطوط الاستقرار بوعي، وتدير التحالفات بخطى ثابتة نحو مصالح الأوطان، حيث تتكسر أوهام التموضع والتخريب الإقليمي على صخرة السيادة والسياسة السعودية الراسخة. ستبقى الرياض بوصلة الاستقرار الحقيقية، وصمام الأمان الذي لن يُثنيه ضجيج المرجفين عن حماية سيادته وقيادة أجياله نحو صدارة المشهد العالمي.