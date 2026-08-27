أعلن جهاز الأمن الوطني العراقي، اليوم (الخميس)، إحباط محاولة لتصنيع طائرات مسيّرة داخل بغداد، مؤكداً معالجة 754 هجمة سيبرانية و2740 حساباً مهدداً للسلم المجتمعي.


وقال المتحدث باسم جهاز الأمن الوطني العراقي، أرشد الحاكم، في مؤتمر صحفي: «في وقت سابق تمكن جهاز الأمن الوطني، بعد جهد استخباري دقيق، من إحباط محاولة لتصنيع طائرات مسيّرة داخل العاصمة بغداد، والقبض على ثلاثة متهمين متورطين في هذا النشاط، حيث جرت العملية بإشراف قاضي محكمة التحقيق الثالثة المختص بقضايا الجهاز، وأسفرت عن ضبط 25 هيكل طائرة مسيّرة، فضلاً عن معدات وأدوات تستخدم في عمليات التجميع والإنتاج».


وأشار إلى أن «التحقيقات قادت إلى كشف وضبط ورشة تضم ألواحاً وقطعاً مصنّعة من مادة الكاربون ومستلزمات فنية تدخل في مراحل الإنتاج»، مبيناً أنه جرى إحباط المحاولة قبل اكتمالها.


وفيما يتعلق بالأموال المنهوبة، أوضح أن جهاز الأمن الوطني تمكن من إعادة أكثر من 93 مليار دينار إلى خزينة الدولة، وضبط 14 مليون دولار و12 مليار دينار، وإيداعها لدى البنك المركزي العراقي خلال النصف الأول من عام 2026.


وأشار إلى أنه تمت معالجة 754 هجمة سيبرانية و2740 حساباً مهدداً للسلم المجتمعي، ضمن الجهد الفني والسيبراني للجهاز، كما جرى تفكيك شبكة للتلاعب بملف الأراضي في المثنى والقبض على 61 متهماً.


وكشف الحاكم عن أكثر من 90 معاملة مزورة، وهدر في المال العام يقدر بنحو ملياري دينار عراقي.