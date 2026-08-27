أعلن جهاز الأمن الوطني العراقي، اليوم (الخميس)، إحباط محاولة لتصنيع طائرات مسيّرة داخل بغداد، مؤكداً معالجة 754 هجمة سيبرانية و2740 حساباً مهدداً للسلم المجتمعي.
وقال المتحدث باسم جهاز الأمن الوطني العراقي، أرشد الحاكم، في مؤتمر صحفي: «في وقت سابق تمكن جهاز الأمن الوطني، بعد جهد استخباري دقيق، من إحباط محاولة لتصنيع طائرات مسيّرة داخل العاصمة بغداد، والقبض على ثلاثة متهمين متورطين في هذا النشاط، حيث جرت العملية بإشراف قاضي محكمة التحقيق الثالثة المختص بقضايا الجهاز، وأسفرت عن ضبط 25 هيكل طائرة مسيّرة، فضلاً عن معدات وأدوات تستخدم في عمليات التجميع والإنتاج».
وأشار إلى أن «التحقيقات قادت إلى كشف وضبط ورشة تضم ألواحاً وقطعاً مصنّعة من مادة الكاربون ومستلزمات فنية تدخل في مراحل الإنتاج»، مبيناً أنه جرى إحباط المحاولة قبل اكتمالها.
وفيما يتعلق بالأموال المنهوبة، أوضح أن جهاز الأمن الوطني تمكن من إعادة أكثر من 93 مليار دينار إلى خزينة الدولة، وضبط 14 مليون دولار و12 مليار دينار، وإيداعها لدى البنك المركزي العراقي خلال النصف الأول من عام 2026.
وأشار إلى أنه تمت معالجة 754 هجمة سيبرانية و2740 حساباً مهدداً للسلم المجتمعي، ضمن الجهد الفني والسيبراني للجهاز، كما جرى تفكيك شبكة للتلاعب بملف الأراضي في المثنى والقبض على 61 متهماً.
وكشف الحاكم عن أكثر من 90 معاملة مزورة، وهدر في المال العام يقدر بنحو ملياري دينار عراقي.
The Iraqi National Security Agency announced today (Thursday) the thwarting of an attempt to manufacture drones inside Baghdad, confirming the handling of 754 cyber attacks and 2,740 accounts threatening community peace.
The spokesperson for the Iraqi National Security Agency, Arshad Al-Hakim, stated in a press conference: "Earlier, the National Security Agency was able, after precise intelligence efforts, to thwart an attempt to manufacture drones inside the capital Baghdad and arrest three suspects involved in this activity. The operation was conducted under the supervision of the judge of the third investigative court specialized in the agency's cases, resulting in the seizure of 25 drone airframes, in addition to equipment and tools used in assembly and production operations."
He pointed out that "the investigations led to the discovery and seizure of a workshop containing panels and parts manufactured from carbon material and technical supplies used in the production stages," indicating that the attempt was thwarted before its completion.
Regarding the embezzled funds, he clarified that the National Security Agency managed to return more than 93 billion dinars to the state treasury, seizing 14 million dollars and 12 billion dinars, and depositing them with the Central Bank of Iraq during the first half of 2026.
He noted that 754 cyber attacks and 2,740 accounts threatening community peace were addressed as part of the agency's technical and cyber efforts, and a network manipulating land files in Al-Muthanna was dismantled, leading to the arrest of 61 suspects.
Al-Hakim revealed more than 90 forged transactions and a waste of public funds estimated at around 2 billion Iraqi dinars.