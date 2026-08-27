The Iraqi National Security Agency announced today (Thursday) the thwarting of an attempt to manufacture drones inside Baghdad, confirming the handling of 754 cyber attacks and 2,740 accounts threatening community peace.



The spokesperson for the Iraqi National Security Agency, Arshad Al-Hakim, stated in a press conference: "Earlier, the National Security Agency was able, after precise intelligence efforts, to thwart an attempt to manufacture drones inside the capital Baghdad and arrest three suspects involved in this activity. The operation was conducted under the supervision of the judge of the third investigative court specialized in the agency's cases, resulting in the seizure of 25 drone airframes, in addition to equipment and tools used in assembly and production operations."



He pointed out that "the investigations led to the discovery and seizure of a workshop containing panels and parts manufactured from carbon material and technical supplies used in the production stages," indicating that the attempt was thwarted before its completion.



Regarding the embezzled funds, he clarified that the National Security Agency managed to return more than 93 billion dinars to the state treasury, seizing 14 million dollars and 12 billion dinars, and depositing them with the Central Bank of Iraq during the first half of 2026.



He noted that 754 cyber attacks and 2,740 accounts threatening community peace were addressed as part of the agency's technical and cyber efforts, and a network manipulating land files in Al-Muthanna was dismantled, leading to the arrest of 61 suspects.



Al-Hakim revealed more than 90 forged transactions and a waste of public funds estimated at around 2 billion Iraqi dinars.