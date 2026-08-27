His Excellency the Minister of Municipalities and Housing, Mr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Huqail, visited the Tabaq Valley destination affiliated with NHC in the city of Tabuk to review the developments of the destination and the level of achievement within it, as part of the follow-up on the projects and urban destinations that the company is developing in various regions of the Kingdom.

The visit included a tour of the sales center and a review of the visual presentation of the destination, followed by a visit to the model villa to learn about its details and features, in addition to a tour of Tabaq Valley 1 and Tabaq Valley 2 gardens to review the facilities, quality of life components, and implemented designs, culminating in a field tour of the residential units, reflecting the development of the destination's operations and the integration of its components, and its role in providing a comprehensive urban environment that enhances the quality of life and meets customer aspirations.

The visit also included the Tabaq Valley 1 project, which has been completed and fully delivered in record time, covering an area of 145,000 square meters and providing 1,106 residential units. His Excellency reviewed its integrated facilities, which include gardens, a mosque located at the center of the destination, sports fields, and a commercial center, along with connected pathways that facilitate access to various services and facilities.

Tabaq Valley 2 spans an area of 778,000 square meters and provides 874 residential units, featuring a main garden that exceeds its area, along with mosques, commercial centers, within a comprehensive urban environment where gardens are connected by pathways to facilitate access to all destination services.

It is worth noting that NHC continues to lead the real estate sector on all fronts as the largest developer in the Middle East, pioneering the development of urban destinations according to high-quality standards, building and securing robust supply chains, in addition to working on improving the daily life experience for customers, as it aims to provide integrated destinations that meet aspirations and achieve long-term investment for them.