زار معالي وزير البلديات والإسكان الأستاذ ماجد بن عبد الله الحقيل، وجهة تبوك فالي التابعة لـ NHC في مدينة تبوك، للاطلاع على تطورات الوجهة ومستوى الإنجاز فيها، وذلك ضمن متابعة المشاريع والوجهات العمرانية التي تطورها الشركة في مختلف مناطق المملكة.

وتضمنت الزيارة جولة في مركز المبيعات والاطلاع على العرض المرئي للوجهة، تلاها زيارة الفيلا النموذجية والتعرّف على تفاصيلها ومميزاتها، إلى جانب جولة في حديقتي تبوك فالي 1 وتبوك فالي 2 للاطلاع على المرافق ومقومات جودة الحياة والتصاميم المنفذة، وصولًا إلى جولة ميدانية على الوحدات السكنية، بما يعكس ما تشهده الوجهة من تطور في أعمالها وتكامل مكوناتها، ودورها في توفير بيئة عمرانية متكاملة تعزز جودة الحياة وتلبي تطلعات العملاء.

كما شملت الزيارة مشروع تبوك فالي 1، الذي اكتمل تنفيذه وتم تسليمه بالكامل في وقت قياسي، ويمتد على مساحة تبلغ 145 ألف متر مربع، ويوفر 1106 وحدات سكنية، حيث اطلع معاليه على مرافقه المتكاملة التي تشمل الحدائق والجامع الذي يتوسط الوجهة والملاعب الرياضية والمركز التجاري، إلى جانب المسارات المتصلة التي تسهّل الوصول إلى مختلف الخدمات والمرافق.

وتمتد تبوك فالي 2 على مساحة تبلغ 778 ألف متر مربع، وتوفر 874 وحدة سكنية، وتضم حديقة رئيسية تتجاوز مساحتها والمساجد والجوامع والمراكز التجارية، ضمن بيئة عمرانية متكاملة ترتبط فيها الحدائق بالمسارات لتسهيل الوصول إلى كافة خدمات الوجهة.

يذكر أن NHC تواصل قيادة القطاع العقاري على كافة الأصعدة بكونها أكبر مطور في الشرق الاوسط، والرائدة في تطوير وجهات عمرانية وفق معايير عالية للجودة، وبناء وتأمين سلاسل توريد متينة، إلى جانب العمل على تحسين تجربة الحياة اليومية للعملاء، حيث تتطلع إلى تقديم وجهات متكاملة تلبي التطلعات وتحقق الاستثمار طويل الأمد لهم.