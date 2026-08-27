زار معالي وزير البلديات والإسكان الأستاذ ماجد بن عبد الله الحقيل، وجهة تبوك فالي التابعة لـ NHC في مدينة تبوك، للاطلاع على تطورات الوجهة ومستوى الإنجاز فيها، وذلك ضمن متابعة المشاريع والوجهات العمرانية التي تطورها الشركة في مختلف مناطق المملكة.
وتضمنت الزيارة جولة في مركز المبيعات والاطلاع على العرض المرئي للوجهة، تلاها زيارة الفيلا النموذجية والتعرّف على تفاصيلها ومميزاتها، إلى جانب جولة في حديقتي تبوك فالي 1 وتبوك فالي 2 للاطلاع على المرافق ومقومات جودة الحياة والتصاميم المنفذة، وصولًا إلى جولة ميدانية على الوحدات السكنية، بما يعكس ما تشهده الوجهة من تطور في أعمالها وتكامل مكوناتها، ودورها في توفير بيئة عمرانية متكاملة تعزز جودة الحياة وتلبي تطلعات العملاء.
كما شملت الزيارة مشروع تبوك فالي 1، الذي اكتمل تنفيذه وتم تسليمه بالكامل في وقت قياسي، ويمتد على مساحة تبلغ 145 ألف متر مربع، ويوفر 1106 وحدات سكنية، حيث اطلع معاليه على مرافقه المتكاملة التي تشمل الحدائق والجامع الذي يتوسط الوجهة والملاعب الرياضية والمركز التجاري، إلى جانب المسارات المتصلة التي تسهّل الوصول إلى مختلف الخدمات والمرافق.
وتمتد تبوك فالي 2 على مساحة تبلغ 778 ألف متر مربع، وتوفر 874 وحدة سكنية، وتضم حديقة رئيسية تتجاوز مساحتها والمساجد والجوامع والمراكز التجارية، ضمن بيئة عمرانية متكاملة ترتبط فيها الحدائق بالمسارات لتسهيل الوصول إلى كافة خدمات الوجهة.
يذكر أن NHC تواصل قيادة القطاع العقاري على كافة الأصعدة بكونها أكبر مطور في الشرق الاوسط، والرائدة في تطوير وجهات عمرانية وفق معايير عالية للجودة، وبناء وتأمين سلاسل توريد متينة، إلى جانب العمل على تحسين تجربة الحياة اليومية للعملاء، حيث تتطلع إلى تقديم وجهات متكاملة تلبي التطلعات وتحقق الاستثمار طويل الأمد لهم.
His Excellency the Minister of Municipalities and Housing, Mr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Huqail, visited the Tabaq Valley destination affiliated with NHC in the city of Tabuk to review the developments of the destination and the level of achievement within it, as part of the follow-up on the projects and urban destinations that the company is developing in various regions of the Kingdom.
The visit included a tour of the sales center and a review of the visual presentation of the destination, followed by a visit to the model villa to learn about its details and features, in addition to a tour of Tabaq Valley 1 and Tabaq Valley 2 gardens to review the facilities, quality of life components, and implemented designs, culminating in a field tour of the residential units, reflecting the development of the destination's operations and the integration of its components, and its role in providing a comprehensive urban environment that enhances the quality of life and meets customer aspirations.
The visit also included the Tabaq Valley 1 project, which has been completed and fully delivered in record time, covering an area of 145,000 square meters and providing 1,106 residential units. His Excellency reviewed its integrated facilities, which include gardens, a mosque located at the center of the destination, sports fields, and a commercial center, along with connected pathways that facilitate access to various services and facilities.
Tabaq Valley 2 spans an area of 778,000 square meters and provides 874 residential units, featuring a main garden that exceeds its area, along with mosques, commercial centers, within a comprehensive urban environment where gardens are connected by pathways to facilitate access to all destination services.
It is worth noting that NHC continues to lead the real estate sector on all fronts as the largest developer in the Middle East, pioneering the development of urban destinations according to high-quality standards, building and securing robust supply chains, in addition to working on improving the daily life experience for customers, as it aims to provide integrated destinations that meet aspirations and achieve long-term investment for them.