واصلت أسعار الزنك صعودها للجلسة السابعة على التوالي، لتقترب من أعلى مستوياتها في أكثر من أربع سنوات، مدفوعة بتزايد المخاوف بشأن شح الإمدادات العالمية من المعادن.

اتساع الفارق

وارتفعت عقود الزنك في بورصة لندن للمعادن بنحو 1% إلى 3,916 دولاراً للطن، فيما أظهرت السوق مؤشرات على شح في الإمدادات في الأجل القريب، مع اتساع الفارق بين أسعار المعدن للتسليم الفوري والعقود الآجلة. ويأتي ذلك مع تراجع رسوم معالجة خام الزنك التي تحصل عليها المصاهر إلى مستويات سالبة، إذ وصلت إلى نحو ناقص 110 دولارات للطن، نتيجة نقص الخام المتاح للمصانع. وتعني الرسوم السلبية أن المصاهر تدفع فعلياً مقابل الحصول على الخام ومعالجته، ما يزيد الضغوط على هوامشها ويرفع احتمالات خفض الإنتاج.

نقص المعروض

وكانت أسعار الزنك في بورصة لندن قد ارتفعت إلى أعلى مستوى في 4 أشهر، مع تصاعد القلق بشأن نقص المعروض، بعدما أظهرت بيانات أن أكثر من نصف المخزونات المسجلة لدى البورصة تم تحديدها لمغادرة النظام. وصعدت العقود الآجلة للزنك الأكثر نشاطاً في بورصة لندن بنسبة 0.35% إلى 2,834 دولاراً للطن، بعدما لامست مستوى 2,876 دولاراً، وهو الأعلى منذ 28 مارس الماضي. وتُظهر البيانات أن إجمالي مخزونات الزنك لدى مستودعات بورصة لندن يبلغ 118.2 ألف طن، في حين أن نحو 50% منها -أي قرابة 59.9 ألف طن- تم تخصيصها بالفعل للتسليم، ما يزيد من توقعات شح الإمدادات.