Zinc prices continued their rise for the seventh consecutive session, approaching their highest levels in over four years, driven by increasing concerns about the global supply shortage of metals.

Widening Spread

Zinc contracts on the London Metal Exchange rose by about 1% to $3,916 per ton, while the market showed signs of tight supplies in the near term, with the spread between spot and futures prices for the metal widening. This comes as processing fees for zinc ore received by smelters have fallen to negative levels, reaching about minus $110 per ton, due to a shortage of ore available for factories. Negative fees mean that smelters are effectively paying to obtain and process the ore, increasing pressure on their margins and raising the likelihood of production cuts.

Supply Shortage

Zinc prices on the London Exchange had risen to their highest level in 4 months, amid growing concerns about supply shortages, after data showed that more than half of the registered inventories at the exchange were earmarked for leaving the system. The most actively traded zinc futures on the London Exchange rose by 0.35% to $2,834 per ton, after touching $2,876, the highest since March 28. Data shows that total zinc inventories at London Exchange warehouses stand at 118.2 thousand tons, while about 50% of this - approximately 59.9 thousand tons - has already been allocated for delivery, increasing expectations of supply shortages.