واصلت أسعار الزنك صعودها للجلسة السابعة على التوالي، لتقترب من أعلى مستوياتها في أكثر من أربع سنوات، مدفوعة بتزايد المخاوف بشأن شح الإمدادات العالمية من المعادن.
اتساع الفارق
وارتفعت عقود الزنك في بورصة لندن للمعادن بنحو 1% إلى 3,916 دولاراً للطن، فيما أظهرت السوق مؤشرات على شح في الإمدادات في الأجل القريب، مع اتساع الفارق بين أسعار المعدن للتسليم الفوري والعقود الآجلة. ويأتي ذلك مع تراجع رسوم معالجة خام الزنك التي تحصل عليها المصاهر إلى مستويات سالبة، إذ وصلت إلى نحو ناقص 110 دولارات للطن، نتيجة نقص الخام المتاح للمصانع. وتعني الرسوم السلبية أن المصاهر تدفع فعلياً مقابل الحصول على الخام ومعالجته، ما يزيد الضغوط على هوامشها ويرفع احتمالات خفض الإنتاج.
نقص المعروض
وكانت أسعار الزنك في بورصة لندن قد ارتفعت إلى أعلى مستوى في 4 أشهر، مع تصاعد القلق بشأن نقص المعروض، بعدما أظهرت بيانات أن أكثر من نصف المخزونات المسجلة لدى البورصة تم تحديدها لمغادرة النظام. وصعدت العقود الآجلة للزنك الأكثر نشاطاً في بورصة لندن بنسبة 0.35% إلى 2,834 دولاراً للطن، بعدما لامست مستوى 2,876 دولاراً، وهو الأعلى منذ 28 مارس الماضي. وتُظهر البيانات أن إجمالي مخزونات الزنك لدى مستودعات بورصة لندن يبلغ 118.2 ألف طن، في حين أن نحو 50% منها -أي قرابة 59.9 ألف طن- تم تخصيصها بالفعل للتسليم، ما يزيد من توقعات شح الإمدادات.
Zinc prices continued their rise for the seventh consecutive session, approaching their highest levels in over four years, driven by increasing concerns about the global supply shortage of metals.
Widening Spread
Zinc contracts on the London Metal Exchange rose by about 1% to $3,916 per ton, while the market showed signs of tight supplies in the near term, with the spread between spot and futures prices for the metal widening. This comes as processing fees for zinc ore received by smelters have fallen to negative levels, reaching about minus $110 per ton, due to a shortage of ore available for factories. Negative fees mean that smelters are effectively paying to obtain and process the ore, increasing pressure on their margins and raising the likelihood of production cuts.
Supply Shortage
Zinc prices on the London Exchange had risen to their highest level in 4 months, amid growing concerns about supply shortages, after data showed that more than half of the registered inventories at the exchange were earmarked for leaving the system. The most actively traded zinc futures on the London Exchange rose by 0.35% to $2,834 per ton, after touching $2,876, the highest since March 28. Data shows that total zinc inventories at London Exchange warehouses stand at 118.2 thousand tons, while about 50% of this - approximately 59.9 thousand tons - has already been allocated for delivery, increasing expectations of supply shortages.