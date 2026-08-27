استقر الدولار اليوم، قرب أعلى مستوى له في ثمانية أيام، بعد أن عززت بيانات التضخم والبيانات الاقتصادية الأمريكية بشكل طفيف توقعات رفع مجلس الاحتياطي الفيدرالي الأمريكي أسعار الفائدة.

وارتفع مؤشر الدولار الذي يقيس أداء العملة الأمريكية مقابل سلة من العملات، بنسبة (0.21%) إلى (99.13) نقطة، وهو أعلى مستوى له منذ 19 أغسطس، فيما جرى تداول الدولار مقابل الين عند (159.23) ينًا.

وفي أسواق العملات الأخرى، جرى تداول اليورو عند (1.1655) دولار، واستقر الجنيه الإسترليني عند (1.3592) دولار، فيما ارتفع الدولار الأسترالي بنسبة (0.18%) إلى (0.7181) دولار، وزاد الدولار النيوزيلندي بنسبة (0.1%) إلى (0.5948) دولار.