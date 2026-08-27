The dollar stabilized today, near its highest level in eight days, after inflation data and U.S. economic data slightly boosted expectations for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates.

The dollar index, which measures the performance of the U.S. currency against a basket of currencies, rose by (0.21%) to (99.13) points, its highest level since August 19, while the dollar was traded against the yen at (159.23) yen.

In other currency markets, the euro was traded at (1.1655) dollars, the British pound remained stable at (1.3592) dollars, while the Australian dollar rose by (0.18%) to (0.7181) dollars, and the New Zealand dollar increased by (0.1%) to (0.5948) dollars.