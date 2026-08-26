American country music icon Dolly Parton passed away at the age of 80, after a prolific artistic career that spanned decades, during which she established herself as one of the most prominent music stars in the United States, thanks to her distinctive voice, impactful songs, and striking appearances.

Her agent announced in a statement that Parton died peacefully on (Tuesday) in Nashville, Tennessee.

Throughout her career, Parton wrote hundreds of songs that gained widespread fame, including "Jolene," "Coat of Many Colors," and "I Will Always Love You," with her works selling over 100 million copies worldwide, alongside more than a billion online streams.

Parton's talent was not limited to singing and songwriting; she also played the banjo, guitar, and dulcimer during her performances, using her long, jewel-adorned nails. She also achieved success in business and charitable work.

Parton founded the "Imagination Library," a non-profit educational organization aimed at sending free books to children in Tennessee, inspired by her father's experience of dropping out of school at an early age to work on the farm and facing difficulties in reading.

She also owned an amusement park in the Smoky Mountains near her hometown, combining her artistic success with her business ventures.

Parton grew up in a large family with 12 children in Tennessee, describing her childhood as being in a "very poor" family, yet those circumstances did not prevent her from carving her path to stardom.

Her artistic beginnings were in the church, where she performed musical shows influenced by her grandfather, who was a preacher, before later venturing into the world of fame and becoming one of the most prominent symbols of country music.