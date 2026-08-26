توفيت أيقونة موسيقى الريف الأمريكية دوللي بارتون عن عمر ناهز 80 عاماً، بعد مسيرة فنية حافلة امتدت لعقود، رسخت خلالها مكانتها واحدة من أبرز نجمات الموسيقى في الولايات المتحدة، بفضل صوتها المميز وأغانيها المؤثرة وإطلالاتها اللافتة.

وأعلن وكيل أعمالها في بيان أن بارتون توفيت بسلام، (الثلاثاء)، في مدينة ناشفيل بولاية تينيسي الأمريكية.

وخلال مسيرتها، ألّفت بارتون مئات الأغاني التي حققت شهرة واسعة، من أبرزها «جولين» و«معطف الألوان المتعددة» و«سأحبك دائماً»، وبلغت مبيعات أعمالها أكثر من 100 مليون نسخة حول العالم، إلى جانب أكثر من مليار استماع عبر الإنترنت.

ولم تقتصر موهبة بارتون على الغناء والتأليف، إذ كانت تعزف خلال حفلاتها على البانجو والغيتار والدولسيمر، مستخدمة أظافرها الطويلة المزينة بالجواهر، كما حققت نجاحاً في مجال الأعمال والعمل الخيري.

وأسست بارتون «مكتبة الخيال»، وهي مؤسسة تعليمية غير ربحية تهدف إلى إرسال كتب مجانية للأطفال في ولاية تينيسي، مستلهمة المبادرة من تجربة والدها الذي ترك الدراسة في سن مبكرة للعمل في المزرعة وواجه صعوبات في القراءة.

كما امتلكت مدينة ملاهٍ في سفوح جبال سموكي بالقرب من مسقط رأسها، لتجمع بين نجاحها الفني ومشاريعها التجارية.

ونشأت بارتون في عائلة كبيرة ضمت 12 طفلاً في ولاية تينيسي، ووصفت طفولتها بأنها كانت في كنف أسرة «فقيرة للغاية»، إلا أن تلك الظروف لم تمنعها من شق طريقها نحو النجومية.

وكانت بداياتها الفنية في الكنيسة، حيث كانت تقدم عروضاً موسيقية في ظل تأثرها بجدها الذي كان واعظاً، قبل أن تنطلق لاحقاً نحو عالم الشهرة وتصبح إحدى أبرز رموز موسيقى الريف.