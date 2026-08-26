بدأ الفنان إبراهيم الحربي الترويج لمسلسله الجديد «تحت الأرض»، المقرر أن يخوض به سباق دراما رمضان القادم، كاشفاً البوستر الخاص بالعمل عبر حسابه في «إنستغرام»، في خطوة وضعت المسلسل مبكراً ضمن قائمة الأعمال المرتقبة للموسم القادم.

واختار الحربي فتح باب التشويق للعمل قبل انطلاق الموسم بوقت مبكر، مكتفياً بالترويج للمسلسل، في وقت تتجه الأنظار تدريجياً إلى خريطة الإنتاجات الدرامية، التي تستعد للمنافسة خلال رمضان. ويشكل «تحت الأرض» محطة جديدة في مسيرة الحربي الدرامية، مع استمرار حضوره في الأعمال الخليجية، فيما ينتظر الجمهور الكشف عن تفاصيل القصة والشخصية التي سيقدمها، إلى جانب بقية أسماء المشاركين في المسلسل.

ويأتي الإعلان عن العمل بالتزامن مع بدء تحركات مبكرة لعدد من الإنتاجات استعداداً للموسم الرمضاني القادم، الذي يشهد عادة منافسة واسعة بين المسلسلات الخليجية والعربية.

ويبقى «تحت الأرض» محاطاً بمساحة من الغموض حتى الآن، إذ لم تكشف التفاصيل المتاحة عن طبيعة أحداثه أو موعد عرضه والقنوات والمنصات التي ستحتضنه، ما يترك الباب مفتوحاً أمام مزيد من الإعلانات خلال الفترة القادمة.