Artist Ibrahim Al-Harbi has begun promoting his new series "Under the Ground," which is set to compete in the upcoming Ramadan drama race, revealing the poster for the work through his account on "Instagram." This move has early placed the series on the list of anticipated works for the upcoming season.

Al-Harbi chose to open the door for excitement about the work well ahead of the season, content with promoting the series at a time when attention is gradually turning to the map of dramatic productions preparing to compete during Ramadan. "Under the Ground" represents a new milestone in Al-Harbi's dramatic journey, as he continues to be present in Gulf productions, while the audience awaits the reveal of the story details and the character he will portray, alongside the other names participating in the series.

The announcement of the work comes in conjunction with the early movements of several productions preparing for the upcoming Ramadan season, which usually witnesses intense competition among Gulf and Arab series.

"Under the Ground" remains surrounded by an air of mystery for now, as the available details have not revealed the nature of its events, the airing date, or the channels and platforms that will host it, leaving the door open for further announcements in the coming period.