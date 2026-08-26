The Prince of Tabuk, Prince Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, announced that the Prince Fahd bin Sultan Award for Academic Excellence and Distinction will cover half the cost of establishing private medical clinics for winners in the medical field who wish to start their projects. This announcement was made during his sponsorship of the award ceremony yesterday, marking its 39th year.

During the ceremony, 27 male and female winners in the field of academic achievement were honored, in the presence of the President of Tabuk University and Chairman of the Supreme Committee for the Award, Dr. Abdulaziz Salem Al-Ghamdi, who expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Prince for his support and recognition of the distinguished individuals, as well as his interest in the outstanding students and his sponsorship of the award.

The Prince of Tabuk stated that this day represents the culmination of the award's journey since its inception, pointing out that among its graduates are doctors, engineers, officers, pilots, businessmen, and traders working in various fields of life. He noted that many of them started with the award from elementary school, then continued their studies until they graduated, joined their professions, and contributed to serving their country.

The Prince emphasized that the continuation of this journey represents "the greatest reward" and the goal he strives for, stressing that the award will continue its support. He expressed his gratitude to the President of Tabuk University, the members of the award committee, the former secretary of the award, Dr. Mohammed Al-Luhaidan, and everyone who contributed to its journey.

He pointed out that caring for the Saudi citizen is one of the most important pillars of Saudi Vision 2030, affirming that the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman, give great attention to qualifying and empowering the sons and daughters of the nation.

He explained that the award comes within this direction, contributing to preparing young men and women to be effective elements in the upcoming phase, wishing success to the graduates in their academic and professional journeys.

His Highness affirmed the country's need for national competencies among doctors and engineers, looking forward to seeing them in the future working in the Kingdom's hospitals and clinics, and establishing their own professional projects.