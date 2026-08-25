Sorrow enveloped the village of Al-Kashh in the Dar Al-Salam district of Sohag Governorate, after a wedding celebration turned into a sudden tragedy following the groom's death from a heart attack while celebrating among his family and friends inside one of the wedding halls.

The young man, Kirlus, was celebrating his wedding when he felt a severe health issue that caused him to collapse to the ground, which sparked a state of shock among the guests who immediately tried to assist him before he was taken to the hospital. Despite medical efforts, tests confirmed that the groom had passed away due to a sudden heart crisis.

The atmosphere of joy turned into a state of shock and crying among the villagers and the young man's relatives, as no one expected that the night of a lifetime would end in such a harsh manner. Necessary legal procedures were taken, and the relevant authorities were notified before permission was granted for the burial after completing the investigations.