خيّم الحزن على قرية الكشح في مركز دار السلام بمحافظة سوهاج، بعدما تحوّل حفل زفاف إلى مأساة مفاجئة إثر وفاة العريس بسكتة قلبية خلال احتفاله وسط أسرته وأصدقائه داخل إحدى قاعات الأفراح.

وكان الشاب كيرلس يحتفل بزفافه عندما شعر بوعكة صحية حادة أسقطته أرضًا، ما أثار حالة من الذهول بين المدعوين الذين حاولوا إسعافه على الفور قبل نقله إلى المستشفى. ورغم الجهود الطبية، أكدت الفحوصات أن العريس فارق الحياة نتيجة أزمة قلبية مفاجئة.

وتحوّلت أجواء الفرح إلى حالة من الصدمة والبكاء بين أهالي القرية وأقارب الشاب، إذ لم يتوقع أحد أن تنتهي ليلة العمر بهذه الصورة القاسية. وتم اتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة وإخطار الجهات المختصة، قبل التصريح بدفن الجثمان عقب استكمال التحقيقات.