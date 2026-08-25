خيّم الحزن على مدينة بنقردان التونسية بعدما تحوّل البحث عن ضحايا غرق مركب للهجرة غير النظامية إلى مشهد إنساني صادم، عقب انتشار مقطع مصوّر لشاب ينهار باكيًا وهو يتعرّف إلى جثمان شقيقه الطافي فوق مياه البحر.
وكان الشاب قد خرج مع مجموعة من المتطوعين للمشاركة في عمليات التمشيط، قبل أن يفاجأ بجثة أخيه بين الأمواج، ليطلق صرخة موجعة ترددت على منصات التواصل: «يا وخي يا وخي خويا خويا»، في لحظة اختصرت مأساة الغرق التي ضربت المنطقة وأبكت التونسيين.
وبحسب الحرس الوطني التونسي، فقد تم انتشال 12 جثة من البحر بعد غرق زورق يقل مهاجرين غير نظاميين قبالة السواحل الجنوبية الشرقية للبلاد، فيما لا يزال ثلاثة أشخاص في عداد المفقودين. وكان المركب قد غرق ليل الجمعة على بعد نحو 14 ميلاً بحريًا من سواحل جرجيس، وكان على متنه 15 مهاجرًا، نجا منهم شخص واحد فقط.
وتسببت الكارثة في موجة غضب واسعة داخل بنقردان، حيث نظّم الأهالي احتجاجات وأغلقوا الطرق وأشعلوا الإطارات، تعبيرًا عن الألم الذي خلّفته الفاجعة، خاصة أن معظم الضحايا يتحدرون من المدينة. وتأتي هذه الحادثة ضمن سلسلة مآسٍ متكررة على طريق الهجرة عبر البحر المتوسط، الذي يُعدّ أخطر مسارات الهجرة في العالم، وفق المنظمة الدولية للهجرة، التي أشارت إلى تضاعف وفيات المهاجرين في هذا المسار خلال الأشهر الأولى من عام 2026 مقارنة بالعام السابق.
Sorrow has descended upon the Tunisian city of Ben Guerdane after the search for victims of a drowning incident involving a boat carrying irregular migrants turned into a shocking human scene, following the spread of a video clip showing a young man collapsing in tears as he identifies the body of his brother floating on the sea.
The young man had joined a group of volunteers to participate in the search operations, only to be taken aback by his brother's corpse among the waves, letting out a painful cry that echoed on social media: "Oh my brother, oh my brother," in a moment that encapsulated the tragedy of drowning that struck the region and brought tears to the eyes of Tunisians.
According to the Tunisian National Guard, 12 bodies have been recovered from the sea after a boat carrying irregular migrants sank off the southeastern coast of the country, while three people are still missing. The boat sank on Friday night about 14 nautical miles from the shores of Jerjis, with 15 migrants on board, of whom only one survived.
The disaster has sparked widespread anger within Ben Guerdane, where residents organized protests, blocked roads, and set tires on fire, expressing the pain left by the tragedy, especially since most of the victims hail from the city. This incident is part of a series of recurring tragedies on the migration route across the Mediterranean Sea, which is considered the deadliest migration path in the world, according to the International Organization for Migration, which noted that migrant deaths on this route have doubled in the early months of 2026 compared to the previous year.