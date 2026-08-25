خيّم الحزن على مدينة بنقردان التونسية بعدما تحوّل البحث عن ضحايا غرق مركب للهجرة غير النظامية إلى مشهد إنساني صادم، عقب انتشار مقطع مصوّر لشاب ينهار باكيًا وهو يتعرّف إلى جثمان شقيقه الطافي فوق مياه البحر.

وكان الشاب قد خرج مع مجموعة من المتطوعين للمشاركة في عمليات التمشيط، قبل أن يفاجأ بجثة أخيه بين الأمواج، ليطلق صرخة موجعة ترددت على منصات التواصل: «يا وخي يا وخي خويا خويا»، في لحظة اختصرت مأساة الغرق التي ضربت المنطقة وأبكت التونسيين.

وبحسب الحرس الوطني التونسي، فقد تم انتشال 12 جثة من البحر بعد غرق زورق يقل مهاجرين غير نظاميين قبالة السواحل الجنوبية الشرقية للبلاد، فيما لا يزال ثلاثة أشخاص في عداد المفقودين. وكان المركب قد غرق ليل الجمعة على بعد نحو 14 ميلاً بحريًا من سواحل جرجيس، وكان على متنه 15 مهاجرًا، نجا منهم شخص واحد فقط.

وتسببت الكارثة في موجة غضب واسعة داخل بنقردان، حيث نظّم الأهالي احتجاجات وأغلقوا الطرق وأشعلوا الإطارات، تعبيرًا عن الألم الذي خلّفته الفاجعة، خاصة أن معظم الضحايا يتحدرون من المدينة. وتأتي هذه الحادثة ضمن سلسلة مآسٍ متكررة على طريق الهجرة عبر البحر المتوسط، الذي يُعدّ أخطر مسارات الهجرة في العالم، وفق المنظمة الدولية للهجرة، التي أشارت إلى تضاعف وفيات المهاجرين في هذا المسار خلال الأشهر الأولى من عام 2026 مقارنة بالعام السابق.