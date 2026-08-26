يتحول سوق المنتجات المستعملة تدريجياً من مساحة محدودة للبحث عن السعر الأرخص إلى نشاط اقتصادي، يعكس تغيراً في طريقة تعامل المستهلك مع الشراء والملكية. فالملابس والأجهزة والأثاث وغيرها، لم تعد بالضرورة تنتهي عند مستخدمها الأول، بعدما منحتها منصات إعادة البيع فرصة للانتقال إلى مستخدم ثانٍ وثالث، والاحتفاظ بجزء من قيمتها.

ويأتي السعر في قلب هذه المعادلة، خصوصاً مع المنتجات التي تفقد جزءاً من قيمتها سريعاً بعد شرائها جديدة. وهنا تبدو السلعة المستعملة فرصة للحصول على المنتج نفسه بتكلفة أقل، بينما يستعيد البائع جزءاً من المبلغ الذي دفعه مقابل مقتنيات لم يعد بحاجة إليها.

لكن جاذبية السعر تحمل وجهاً آخر أكثر تعقيداً؛ فالخصم الكبير قد يخفي تراجعاً في حالة المنتج أو حاجة إلى إصلاحات لاحقة، ما يجعل المقارنة بين الجديد والمستعمل أبعد من مجرد رقم على بطاقة السعر. وتزداد حساسية القرار عند شراء الأجهزة والسلع مرتفعة القيمة، حيث تصبح معرفة المصدر والحالة والضمان عناصر أساسية في تقييم الصفقة.

وساهمت المنصات الرقمية في توسيع هذا الاقتصاد بصورة واضحة، إذ اختصرت عملية عرض السلعة وتصويرها وتسعيرها والوصول إلى المشترين في خطوات سريعة. غير أن سهولة الدخول إلى السوق تضع مسؤولية أكبر على المشتري في التحقق من المعلومات، وعلى البائع في تقديم وصف يعكس الحالة الفعلية للمنتج.

وفي جانب آخر، يمنح إعادة الاستخدام المنتجات عمراً أطول ويحد من التخلص المبكر منها، ليضيف بعداً مرتبطاً بالاستدامة وتقليل الهدر إلى الدافع الاقتصادي.

ويكشف صعود سوق المستعمل في النهاية عن تحول أوسع في مفهوم الاستهلاك؛ فامتلاك الجديد لم يعد المعيار الوحيد للقيمة، بينما أصبحت الجدوى الاقتصادية وحالة المنتج وإمكانية إعادة بيعه عوامل تدخل في قرار الشراء. وبين صفقة توفر المال وأخرى تتحول إلى تكلفة إضافية، يبقى السعر المغري مجرد بداية للحساب، وليس نهايته.