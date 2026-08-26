يدفع الاستخدام المتكرر للهاتف كثيراً من الأشخاص إلى إبقاء الرأس منحنياً إلى الأسفل لفترات طويلة، ما يزيد العبء الواقع على عضلات الرقبة والكتفين مع تكرار هذه الوضعية يومياً.

ويظهر الانزعاج لدى البعض في صورة تيبس أو ألم بالرقبة وأعلى الظهر، خصوصاً عند تصفح الهاتف لفترات متواصلة، دون تغيير وضعية الجسم أو أخذ فترات راحة.

ويساعد رفع الهاتف إلى مستوى أقرب للعين على تقليل الانحناء المستمر للرأس، مع إسناد الذراعين عند الإمكان، وتغيير الوضعية بصورة متكررة بدلاً من تثبيت الجسم في وضع واحد.

كما يمكن الاستفادة من فترات الراحة القصيرة لتحريك الرقبة والكتفين بلطف، إلى جانب تقليل الاستخدام المتواصل للشاشة خلال ساعات اليوم.

ولا تعتمد الوقاية على وضعية الهاتف وحدها، إذ تتداخل معها طريقة الجلوس والعمل أمام الحاسوب والنشاط البدني اليومي، بينما يستدعي الألم المستمر أو المصحوب بتنميل أو ضعف في الأطراف مراجعة مختص لتقييم الحالة.