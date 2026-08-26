The repeated use of the phone drives many people to keep their heads bent down for long periods, increasing the strain on the neck and shoulder muscles with the daily repetition of this posture.

Some experience discomfort in the form of stiffness or pain in the neck and upper back, especially when browsing the phone for extended periods without changing body position or taking breaks.

Raising the phone to a level closer to the eyes helps reduce the continuous bending of the head, along with supporting the arms when possible, and changing positions frequently instead of keeping the body in one position.

Short breaks can also be used to gently move the neck and shoulders, in addition to reducing continuous screen time throughout the day.

Prevention does not rely solely on the phone's position; it also involves the way one sits and works in front of the computer and daily physical activity, while persistent pain or pain accompanied by numbness or weakness in the limbs requires consulting a specialist to assess the condition.