في موقف لافت، حرص المطرب السعودي عايض يوسف على توجيه رسالة دعم إلى المطربة السعودية داليا مبارك، عقب إعلانها اعتزال الفن بشكل نهائي، مؤكداً أن قرارها يمثل خسارة للساحة الغنائية السعودية، رغم الخلاف الذي جمعهما قبل عامين.

أهم صوت نسائي

وأشاد عايض في منشور عبر حسابه على منصة «إكس» بموهبة داليا وصوتها، معتبراً أنها من أبرز الأصوات النسائية في السعودية، وكتب عبر حسابه: «رغم اللي حصل بيننا، بس ما ننكر إنك أهم صوت سعودي نسائي، وقرار الاعتزال خسارة للفن السعودي، وهذي شهادة حق».

خلاف علني جمع الثنائي

وجاءت رسالة عايض رغم الخلاف الذي نشب بينه وبين داليا مبارك عام 2024، بعدما تحولت تصريحات متبادلة بينهما عبر منصة «إكس» إلى مشادة علنية.

وبدأت الأزمة عندما ردت داليا على سؤال أحد متابعيها بشأن إمكانية تقديم عمل فني يجمعها بعايض، لتجيب بوضوح: «مع عايض لا ولن يحصل أبداً»، وهو التصريح الذي فتح باباً لخلاف علني بين الفنانين آنذاك.

شهادة حق رغم الخلافات

ورغم ما حملته الفترة الماضية من توتر، اختار عايض أن يفصل بين الخلاف الشخصي والتقييم الفني، مؤكداً تقديره لموهبة داليا ومكانتها الغنائية، ومعتبراً أن قرار ابتعادها عن الفن سيترك فراغاً في المشهد السعودي.

ويأتي هذا الموقف بالتزامن مع إعلان داليا مبارك اعتزالها الفن، لتضع حداً لمسيرة غنائية قدمت خلالها عدداً من الأعمال التي رسخت حضورها بين الأصوات النسائية السعودية.

سبب الاعتزال

وكانت المطربة السعودية أوضحت في منشور عبر حسابها على «إنستغرام» أن قرار اعتزالها جاء بناء على رغبتها في استعادة توازنها النفسي والإنساني، بعد سنوات من العمل شعرت خلالها بأن الاستمرار لم يعد ممكناً بالقدرة والحماس نفسيهما، لتختار التوقف ووضع حد لمسيرتها الفنية.