In a striking move, Saudi singer Aydh Youssef made sure to send a message of support to Saudi singer Dalia Mubarak, following her announcement of a permanent retirement from music, affirming that her decision represents a loss for the Saudi music scene, despite the disagreement that arose between them two years ago.

Most Important Female Voice

Aydh praised Dalia's talent and voice in a post on his account on the "X" platform, considering her one of the most prominent female voices in Saudi Arabia. He wrote on his account: "Despite what happened between us, we cannot deny that you are the most important Saudi female voice, and the decision to retire is a loss for Saudi art, and this is a statement of truth."

Public Dispute Between the Duo

Aydh's message came despite the dispute that erupted between him and Dalia Mubarak in 2024, after mutual statements between them on the "X" platform turned into a public altercation.

The crisis began when Dalia responded to a question from one of her followers about the possibility of collaborating on a project with Aydh, clearly answering: "With Aydh, it will never happen," a statement that opened the door to a public dispute between the artists at that time.

A Statement of Truth Despite Disagreements

Despite the tension of the past period, Aydh chose to separate personal disagreements from artistic evaluation, affirming his appreciation for Dalia's talent and her musical status, considering that her decision to step away from music will leave a void in the Saudi scene.

This stance comes in conjunction with Dalia Mubarak's announcement of her retirement from music, marking the end of a musical career during which she presented several works that solidified her presence among Saudi female voices.

Reason for Retirement

The Saudi singer clarified in a post on her "Instagram" account that her decision to retire came based on her desire to regain her psychological and personal balance, after years of work during which she felt that continuing was no longer possible with the same ability and enthusiasm, leading her to choose to stop and put an end to her artistic journey.