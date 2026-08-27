الأمن الفكري بين قوة الثقافة والفنون وذكاء يصنع ما نراه ونسمعه.
نتحدث عن القوة الناعمة باعتزاز، والثقافة والفنون في مقدمتها، لقدرتها على ترسيخ حضور الوطن والتعبير عن هويته ومد جسور التواصل مع العالم.
الفن لا يقف عند حدود الجمال، فهو يحمل أفكارا ورؤى قد تصل إلينا عبر لحن أو صورة أو حكاية وتستقر في الذاكرة والوجدان. الانفتاح على تجارب الآخرين جزء من تاريخ الإبداع، والوعي هو الفارق بين التأثر والاستنساخ. فقد حفظت الأعمال الفنية ذاكرة الشعوب وحضاراتها، واستخدمت أيضا في الدعاية وتوجيه الرأي، وقد تكون الفكرة أكثر نفاذا حين تأتي في قالب جمالي.
ومع انتقال الصوت والصورة إلى فضاء رقمي قادر على إعادة تشكيلهما، اتسعت المسألة. ثم جاء الذكاء الاصطناعي ووسع الدائرة. ما كان يحتاج إلى استوديو وفريق ووقت يمكن إنجازه خلال دقائق، حتى أصبح ممكنا أن نشاهد ونسمع ما لم يحدث أصلا. وهنا يعود السؤال: هل كل ما نراه حقيقة؟ اعتدنا أن نقول: رأيت بعيني وسمعت بأذني، أما اليوم فالأدوات الحديثة قادرة على صناعة الشاهد نفسه.
قبل قرون قال طرفة بن العبد:
ستبدي لك الأيام ما كنت جاهلا
ويأتيك بالأخبار من لم تزود
اليوم تصلنا الأخبار من غير أن نطلبها، وتشاركنا الخوارزميات اختيار ما يظهر أمامنا، فتدفع بالمزيد مما يشبه اهتماماتنا وآراءنا، حتى يبدو المتكرر وكأنه الواقع، بينما تضيق حولنا دائرة رقمية كلما اتسعت مشاهداتنا.
يتغير بذلك مفهوم الأمن الفكري من حماية الإنسان مما يصل إليه إلى بناء قدرته على فهم ما يتلقاه. نحتاج أن نتعلم الفرز والتثبت، ونسأل عن المصدر، وندرك ما يستطيع التزييف العميق فعله، ويمتد ذلك إلى مسؤولية المؤسسات في تطوير وسائل التحقق ومواجهة المحتوى المضلل. ومهما تغيرت طرق نقل الخبر، يبقى قول الشريف الرضي:
وما آفة الأخبار إلا رواتها
تغير الرواة، ودخلت الخوارزميات على خط الرواية، وبقي انتشار الفكرة دليلا على رواجها لا على صحتها.
وفي المقابل، يفتح الذكاء الاصطناعي إمكانات واسعة للإبداع والتوثيق واستعادة الأرشيف، وتبقى قيمته فيما نصنعه به.
في المملكة لدينا رصيد حضاري عميق من التراث والثقافة والفنون، يمنح المبدع مرجعية ينطلق منها ويجدد أدواته دون أن يفقد صوته. وقد أتاحت رؤية المملكة 2030 وإستراتيجية وزارة الثقافة مساحة شاسعة للابتكار، وتنوعت الصناعات الإبداعية، وتعزز الحضور السعودي دوليا. ومع هذا الامتداد يكبر حجم المسؤولية عما نقدمه باسم هويتنا.
ربما تغيرت زاوية السؤال. لم تعد القضية فيما نشاهد بقدر ما تتصل بكيفية قراءتنا له، ومن يختار ما يظهر على شاشاتنا، وكيف يصبح ما نتلقاه جزءا مما ننتجه. فالأمن الفكري أوسع من المنع والرقابة، ومسؤوليته تبدأ من الفرد وتمتد إلى الأسرة والتعليم والإعلام والمؤسسات، وللقطاع الثقافي نصيبه منها.
ففي زمن يستطيع أن يصنع ما نراه ونسمعه، لم تعد العين والأذن وحدهما كافيتين | ويبقى السؤال: ماذا نصدق، ولماذا؟
• مدير جمعية الثقافة والفنون بجدة
@alsubaih_
The intellectual security between the strength of culture and arts and the intelligence that creates what we see and hear.
We proudly talk about soft power, with culture and arts at the forefront, for their ability to establish the presence of the nation and express its identity while building bridges of communication with the world.
Art does not stop at the boundaries of beauty; it carries ideas and visions that may reach us through a melody, an image, or a story, settling in memory and sentiment. Openness to the experiences of others is part of the history of creativity, and awareness is the difference between influence and replication. Artistic works have preserved the memory of peoples and their civilizations, and they have also been used in propaganda and opinion shaping, and the idea may be more penetrating when it comes in an aesthetic form.
With the transition of sound and image to a digital space capable of reshaping them, the issue has expanded. Then came artificial intelligence, broadening the scope. What once required a studio, a team, and time can now be accomplished in minutes, making it possible to see and hear what never actually happened. Here the question returns: Is everything we see real? We used to say: I saw with my own eyes and heard with my own ears, but today modern tools are capable of creating the witness itself.
Centuries ago, the poet Al-Tarafa bin Al-Abd said:
The days will show you what you were ignorant of
And news will come to you from those you did not equip
Today, news reaches us without us asking for it, and algorithms share with us the selection of what appears before us, pushing more of what resembles our interests and opinions, until the repeated seems like reality, while the digital circle tightens around us as our views expand.
Thus, the concept of intellectual security changes from protecting individuals from what they are exposed to, to building their capacity to understand what they receive. We need to learn to filter and verify, to ask about the source, and to realize what deepfakes can do, extending this to the responsibility of institutions in developing verification methods and confronting misleading content. Regardless of how news delivery methods change, the words of Al-Sharif Al-Razi remain:
And the plague of news is none but its narrators
The narrators have changed, and algorithms have entered the narrative, while the spread of an idea remains a testament to its popularity, not its truth.
On the other hand, artificial intelligence opens wide possibilities for creativity, documentation, and the retrieval of archives, and its value remains in what we create with it.
In the Kingdom, we have a deep cultural heritage of tradition, culture, and arts, providing creators with a reference from which they can launch and renew their tools without losing their voice. The Saudi Vision 2030 and the Ministry of Culture's strategy have provided a vast space for innovation, diversifying creative industries and enhancing Saudi presence internationally. With this expansion, the responsibility for what we present in the name of our identity grows.
Perhaps the angle of the question has changed. The issue is no longer about what we watch as much as it is about how we read it, who chooses what appears on our screens, and how what we receive becomes part of what we produce. Intellectual security is broader than prohibition and censorship, and its responsibility begins with the individual and extends to the family, education, media, and institutions, with the cultural sector having its share.
In an era that can create what we see and hear, the eye and ear alone are no longer sufficient | And the question remains: What do we believe, and why?
• Director of the Culture and Arts Association in Jeddah
@alsubaih_