الأمن الفكري بين قوة الثقافة والفنون وذكاء يصنع ما نراه ونسمعه.

نتحدث عن القوة الناعمة باعتزاز، والثقافة والفنون في مقدمتها، لقدرتها على ترسيخ حضور الوطن والتعبير عن هويته ومد جسور التواصل مع العالم.
الفن لا يقف عند حدود الجمال، فهو يحمل أفكارا ورؤى قد تصل إلينا عبر لحن أو صورة أو حكاية وتستقر في الذاكرة والوجدان. الانفتاح على تجارب الآخرين جزء من تاريخ الإبداع، والوعي هو الفارق بين التأثر والاستنساخ. فقد حفظت الأعمال الفنية ذاكرة الشعوب وحضاراتها، واستخدمت أيضا في الدعاية وتوجيه الرأي، وقد تكون الفكرة أكثر نفاذا حين تأتي في قالب جمالي.

ومع انتقال الصوت والصورة إلى فضاء رقمي قادر على إعادة تشكيلهما، اتسعت المسألة. ثم جاء الذكاء الاصطناعي ووسع الدائرة. ما كان يحتاج إلى استوديو وفريق ووقت يمكن إنجازه خلال دقائق، حتى أصبح ممكنا أن نشاهد ونسمع ما لم يحدث أصلا. وهنا يعود السؤال: هل كل ما نراه حقيقة؟ اعتدنا أن نقول: رأيت بعيني وسمعت بأذني، أما اليوم فالأدوات الحديثة قادرة على صناعة الشاهد نفسه.

قبل قرون قال طرفة بن العبد:

ستبدي لك الأيام ما كنت جاهلا
ويأتيك بالأخبار من لم تزود

اليوم تصلنا الأخبار من غير أن نطلبها، وتشاركنا الخوارزميات اختيار ما يظهر أمامنا، فتدفع بالمزيد مما يشبه اهتماماتنا وآراءنا، حتى يبدو المتكرر وكأنه الواقع، بينما تضيق حولنا دائرة رقمية كلما اتسعت مشاهداتنا.

يتغير بذلك مفهوم الأمن الفكري من حماية الإنسان مما يصل إليه إلى بناء قدرته على فهم ما يتلقاه. نحتاج أن نتعلم الفرز والتثبت، ونسأل عن المصدر، وندرك ما يستطيع التزييف العميق فعله، ويمتد ذلك إلى مسؤولية المؤسسات في تطوير وسائل التحقق ومواجهة المحتوى المضلل. ومهما تغيرت طرق نقل الخبر، يبقى قول الشريف الرضي:

وما آفة الأخبار إلا رواتها

تغير الرواة، ودخلت الخوارزميات على خط الرواية، وبقي انتشار الفكرة دليلا على رواجها لا على صحتها.

وفي المقابل، يفتح الذكاء الاصطناعي إمكانات واسعة للإبداع والتوثيق واستعادة الأرشيف، وتبقى قيمته فيما نصنعه به.

في المملكة لدينا رصيد حضاري عميق من التراث والثقافة والفنون، يمنح المبدع مرجعية ينطلق منها ويجدد أدواته دون أن يفقد صوته. وقد أتاحت رؤية المملكة 2030 وإستراتيجية وزارة الثقافة مساحة شاسعة للابتكار، وتنوعت الصناعات الإبداعية، وتعزز الحضور السعودي دوليا. ومع هذا الامتداد يكبر حجم المسؤولية عما نقدمه باسم هويتنا.

ربما تغيرت زاوية السؤال. لم تعد القضية فيما نشاهد بقدر ما تتصل بكيفية قراءتنا له، ومن يختار ما يظهر على شاشاتنا، وكيف يصبح ما نتلقاه جزءا مما ننتجه. فالأمن الفكري أوسع من المنع والرقابة، ومسؤوليته تبدأ من الفرد وتمتد إلى الأسرة والتعليم والإعلام والمؤسسات، وللقطاع الثقافي نصيبه منها.

ففي زمن يستطيع أن يصنع ما نراه ونسمعه، لم تعد العين والأذن وحدهما كافيتين | ويبقى السؤال: ماذا نصدق، ولماذا؟

• مدير جمعية الثقافة والفنون بجدة
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