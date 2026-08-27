The intellectual security between the strength of culture and arts and the intelligence that creates what we see and hear.

We proudly talk about soft power, with culture and arts at the forefront, for their ability to establish the presence of the nation and express its identity while building bridges of communication with the world.

Art does not stop at the boundaries of beauty; it carries ideas and visions that may reach us through a melody, an image, or a story, settling in memory and sentiment. Openness to the experiences of others is part of the history of creativity, and awareness is the difference between influence and replication. Artistic works have preserved the memory of peoples and their civilizations, and they have also been used in propaganda and opinion shaping, and the idea may be more penetrating when it comes in an aesthetic form.

With the transition of sound and image to a digital space capable of reshaping them, the issue has expanded. Then came artificial intelligence, broadening the scope. What once required a studio, a team, and time can now be accomplished in minutes, making it possible to see and hear what never actually happened. Here the question returns: Is everything we see real? We used to say: I saw with my own eyes and heard with my own ears, but today modern tools are capable of creating the witness itself.

Centuries ago, the poet Al-Tarafa bin Al-Abd said:

The days will show you what you were ignorant of

And news will come to you from those you did not equip

Today, news reaches us without us asking for it, and algorithms share with us the selection of what appears before us, pushing more of what resembles our interests and opinions, until the repeated seems like reality, while the digital circle tightens around us as our views expand.

Thus, the concept of intellectual security changes from protecting individuals from what they are exposed to, to building their capacity to understand what they receive. We need to learn to filter and verify, to ask about the source, and to realize what deepfakes can do, extending this to the responsibility of institutions in developing verification methods and confronting misleading content. Regardless of how news delivery methods change, the words of Al-Sharif Al-Razi remain:

And the plague of news is none but its narrators

The narrators have changed, and algorithms have entered the narrative, while the spread of an idea remains a testament to its popularity, not its truth.

On the other hand, artificial intelligence opens wide possibilities for creativity, documentation, and the retrieval of archives, and its value remains in what we create with it.

In the Kingdom, we have a deep cultural heritage of tradition, culture, and arts, providing creators with a reference from which they can launch and renew their tools without losing their voice. The Saudi Vision 2030 and the Ministry of Culture's strategy have provided a vast space for innovation, diversifying creative industries and enhancing Saudi presence internationally. With this expansion, the responsibility for what we present in the name of our identity grows.

Perhaps the angle of the question has changed. The issue is no longer about what we watch as much as it is about how we read it, who chooses what appears on our screens, and how what we receive becomes part of what we produce. Intellectual security is broader than prohibition and censorship, and its responsibility begins with the individual and extends to the family, education, media, and institutions, with the cultural sector having its share.

In an era that can create what we see and hear, the eye and ear alone are no longer sufficient | And the question remains: What do we believe, and why?

• Director of the Culture and Arts Association in Jeddah

‏@alsubaih_