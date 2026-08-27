In a new development regarding his health condition, the Tunisian artist Dhafer L'Abidine revealed his readiness to undergo surgery on his foot, after medical tests and scans showed that he has a fracture, which requires him to undergo a period of rest, treatment, and rehabilitation before returning to his usual artistic activities.

Updates on His Health Condition

L'Abidine was keen to share updates about his health condition with his audience through his Instagram account, where he announced that the surgery is scheduled for tomorrow, without disclosing specific details about the nature of the fracture or the duration he will need for recovery.

It is expected that Dhafer will be away from some of his commitments in the coming period, until he completes the recovery phase and regains his mobility, and he will determine the date of his return to his artistic activities based on the progress of his condition and his foot's response to treatment and rehabilitation.

Documenting the Treatment Journey

The Tunisian artist had raised concerns among his followers after he previously posted pictures and videos from his treatment journey, during which he appeared leaning on a crutch, while his foot seemed to be immobilized, indicating that he underwent medical procedures following the injury.

“Mumkin” His Latest Participation

On the artistic level, the series “Mumkin” is among Dhafer L'Abidine's latest works, where he starred alongside Nadine Nassib Njeim, with the participation of Zeina Makki, Alan Saada, and Anjo Rihan, and the work received wide public interaction.

The project was signed by Magdy Amin and Mona El-Sheimi in writing, directed by Amin Dora, and produced by Sadiq Al-Sabah, with the participation of several stars and guest appearances.