في تطور جديد بشأن حالته الصحية، كشف الفنان التونسي ظافر العابدين عن استعداده للخضوع لعملية جراحية في القدم، بعدما أظهرت الفحوصات والأشعة الطبية إصابته بكسر، ما يستدعي خضوعه لفترة من الراحة والعلاج والتأهيل قبل العودة إلى نشاطه الفني المعتاد.

مستجدات حالته الصحية

وحرص العابدين على مشاركة جمهوره مستجدات تطورات حالته الصحية، من خلال حسابه على «إنستغرام»، حيث أعلن أن موعد الجراحة سيكون غداً، دون الكشف عن تفاصيل دقيقة بشأن طبيعة الكسر أو المدة التي سيحتاجها للتعافي.

ومن المتوقع أن يبتعد ظافر عن بعض التزاماته خلال الفترة القادمة، لحين انتهاء مرحلة التعافي واستعادة قدرته على الحركة على أن يحدد موعد عودته إلى نشاطه الفني وفقًا لتطور حالته واستجابة قدمه للعلاج والتأهيل.

توثيق رحلة العلاج

وكان الفنان التونسي قد أثار قلق متابعيه بعدما نشر في وقت سابق صوراً ومقاطع فيديو من رحلة علاجه، ظهر خلالها مستنداً إلى عكاز، بينما بدت قدمه مثبتة، في إشارة إلى خضوعه لإجراءات طبية عقب الإصابة.

«ممكن» أحدث مشاركاته

وعلى المستوى الفني، يأتي مسلسل «ممكن» ضمن أحدث أعمال ظافر العابدين، حيث شارك في بطولته إلى جانب نادين نسيب نجيم، بمشاركة زينة مكي، وألان سعادة، وأنجو ريحان، وحظي العمل بتفاعل جماهيري واسع.

وحمل العمل توقيع مجدي أمين، ومنى الشيمي في التأليف، وأخرجه أمين درة، وتولى صادق الصباح إنتاجه، بمشاركة عدد من النجوم وضيوف الشرف.