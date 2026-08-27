في تطور جديد بشأن حالته الصحية، كشف الفنان التونسي ظافر العابدين عن استعداده للخضوع لعملية جراحية في القدم، بعدما أظهرت الفحوصات والأشعة الطبية إصابته بكسر، ما يستدعي خضوعه لفترة من الراحة والعلاج والتأهيل قبل العودة إلى نشاطه الفني المعتاد.
مستجدات حالته الصحية
وحرص العابدين على مشاركة جمهوره مستجدات تطورات حالته الصحية، من خلال حسابه على «إنستغرام»، حيث أعلن أن موعد الجراحة سيكون غداً، دون الكشف عن تفاصيل دقيقة بشأن طبيعة الكسر أو المدة التي سيحتاجها للتعافي.
ومن المتوقع أن يبتعد ظافر عن بعض التزاماته خلال الفترة القادمة، لحين انتهاء مرحلة التعافي واستعادة قدرته على الحركة على أن يحدد موعد عودته إلى نشاطه الفني وفقًا لتطور حالته واستجابة قدمه للعلاج والتأهيل.
توثيق رحلة العلاج
وكان الفنان التونسي قد أثار قلق متابعيه بعدما نشر في وقت سابق صوراً ومقاطع فيديو من رحلة علاجه، ظهر خلالها مستنداً إلى عكاز، بينما بدت قدمه مثبتة، في إشارة إلى خضوعه لإجراءات طبية عقب الإصابة.
«ممكن» أحدث مشاركاته
وعلى المستوى الفني، يأتي مسلسل «ممكن» ضمن أحدث أعمال ظافر العابدين، حيث شارك في بطولته إلى جانب نادين نسيب نجيم، بمشاركة زينة مكي، وألان سعادة، وأنجو ريحان، وحظي العمل بتفاعل جماهيري واسع.
وحمل العمل توقيع مجدي أمين، ومنى الشيمي في التأليف، وأخرجه أمين درة، وتولى صادق الصباح إنتاجه، بمشاركة عدد من النجوم وضيوف الشرف.
In a new development regarding his health condition, the Tunisian artist Dhafer L'Abidine revealed his readiness to undergo surgery on his foot, after medical tests and scans showed that he has a fracture, which requires him to undergo a period of rest, treatment, and rehabilitation before returning to his usual artistic activities.
Updates on His Health Condition
L'Abidine was keen to share updates about his health condition with his audience through his Instagram account, where he announced that the surgery is scheduled for tomorrow, without disclosing specific details about the nature of the fracture or the duration he will need for recovery.
It is expected that Dhafer will be away from some of his commitments in the coming period, until he completes the recovery phase and regains his mobility, and he will determine the date of his return to his artistic activities based on the progress of his condition and his foot's response to treatment and rehabilitation.
Documenting the Treatment Journey
The Tunisian artist had raised concerns among his followers after he previously posted pictures and videos from his treatment journey, during which he appeared leaning on a crutch, while his foot seemed to be immobilized, indicating that he underwent medical procedures following the injury.
“Mumkin” His Latest Participation
On the artistic level, the series “Mumkin” is among Dhafer L'Abidine's latest works, where he starred alongside Nadine Nassib Njeim, with the participation of Zeina Makki, Alan Saada, and Anjo Rihan, and the work received wide public interaction.
The project was signed by Magdy Amin and Mona El-Sheimi in writing, directed by Amin Dora, and produced by Sadiq Al-Sabah, with the participation of several stars and guest appearances.