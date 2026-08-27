The Prince of Al-Baha region, Prince Dr. Hussam bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, reviewed the report of "Summer in Al-Baha 2026" in his office at the emirate today, during his reception of the Secretary of the region, Dr. Ali bin Mohammed Al-Suwat.

The report included the highlights of what the municipality and its affiliated municipalities have implemented during the season in terms of programs, events, initiatives, and developmental and service works at the tourist sites and destinations that welcomed more than one million visitors. The events included the implementation of more than 500 programs and initiatives, the installation of 250 welcoming and marketing signs, the preparation of 90 tourist sites, the execution of 350 community initiatives and partnerships, the planting of more than 350,000 seedlings, and the addition of 7 new playgrounds.

The Prince of the region was briefed on the results achieved during the season in stimulating tourism activity, preparing sites and destinations, and enhancing the quality of services provided to visitors and vacationers, which contributes to highlighting the natural and tourist attractions that characterize the Al-Baha region.



