اطّلع أمير منطقة الباحة الأمير الدكتور حسام بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز، في مكتبه بالإمارة اليوم، على تقرير «صيف الباحة 2026» خلال استقباله أمين المنطقة الدكتور علي بن محمد السواط.

وتضمّن التقرير أبرز ما نفذته أمانة المنطقة والبلديات التابعة لها خلال الموسم من برامج وفعاليات ومبادرات وأعمال تطويرية وخدمية في المواقع والوجهات السياحية التي استقبلت أكثر من مليون زائر، حيث شملت الفعاليات تنفيذ أكثر من 500 برنامج ومبادرة وتجربة مصاحبة، وتركيب 250 لوحة ترحيبية وتسويقية، وتجهيز 90 موقعًا سياحيًا، وتنفيذ 350 مبادرة وشراكة مجتمعية، وزراعة أكثر من 350 ألف شتلة، وإضافة 7 ملاعب جديدة.

واطّلع أمير المنطقة على ما تحقق خلال الموسم من نتائج في تنشيط الحركة السياحية وتهيئة المواقع والوجهات وتعزيز جودة الخدمات المقدمة للزوار والمصطافين، بما يسهم في إبراز المقومات الطبيعية والسياحية التي تتميز بها منطقة الباحة.