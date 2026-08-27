The Deputy Governor of the Asir Region, Prince Khalid bin Sattam bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, during his reception in his office at the emirate today, was briefed by the Director of the Regional Post, Saeed bin Misfar Al-Ahmari, on the most prominent efforts and works of Saudi Post in the region.

The Deputy Governor listened to a presentation about the services and initiatives provided by Saudi Post, as well as the developments taking place in the postal and logistical services system, in addition to efforts to enhance the efficiency of delivery and shipping operations, improve the beneficiaries' experience, and support government sectors and the business sector.

The Deputy Governor of Asir appreciated the developmental efforts made by Saudi Post, emphasizing the importance of continuing to elevate the quality of services and enhance the efficiency of the logistics sector, in order to meet the needs of beneficiaries and align with the development aspirations in the region.

