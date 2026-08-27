اطّلع نائب أمير منطقة عسير الأمير خالد بن سطام بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز، خلال استقباله في مكتبه بالإمارة، اليوم، مدير بريد المنطقة سعيد بن مسفر الأحمري، على أبرز جهود وأعمال البريد السعودي في المنطقة.

واستمع نائب أمير المنطقة إلى عرض حول الخدمات والمبادرات التي يقدمها البريد السعودي، وما تشهده منظومة الخدمات البريدية واللوجستية من تطوير، إضافة إلى جهود رفع كفاءة عمليات التوصيل والشحن، وتحسين تجربة المستفيدين، ودعم القطاعات الحكومية وقطاع الأعمال.

وثمّن نائب أمير عسير ما يقدمه البريد السعودي من أعمال تطويرية، مؤكدًا أهمية مواصلة الارتقاء بجودة الخدمات وتعزيز كفاءة القطاع اللوجستي، بما يلبي احتياجات المستفيدين ويواكب تطلعات التنمية في المنطقة.