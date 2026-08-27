ضبطت دوريات الأمن بمنطقة نجران مخالفًا لنظام أمن الحدود من الجنسية اليمنية بعد ممارسته التسوّل، حيث جرى إيقافه واستكمال الإجراءات النظامية بحقه.

ودعا الأمن العام إلى توجيه التبرعات عبر المنصات الرسمية المعتمدة لضمان وصولها إلى مستحقيها، مؤكدًا استمرار الجهود في مكافحة ظاهرة التسوّل بمختلف صورها، ضمن منظومة العمل الأمني التي تنفذها وزارة الداخلية.