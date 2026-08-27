Security patrols in the Najran region apprehended an individual of Yemeni nationality for violating border security regulations after he was found begging. He was detained, and legal proceedings were initiated against him.

The Public Security urged the public to direct donations through the officially approved platforms to ensure they reach those in need, emphasizing the ongoing efforts to combat the phenomenon of begging in all its forms, as part of the security operations carried out by the Ministry of Interior.