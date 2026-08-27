أكد الكرملين، اليوم (الخميس)، استمرار الاتصالات بين روسيا والولايات المتحدة على مستوى الخبراء بشأن التسوية في أوكرانيا، مؤكداً انفتاح موسكو على المفاوضات.


وقال المتحدث باسم الكرملين دميتري بيسكوف إن الاتصالات مع الجانب الأمريكي تتواصل على المستوى العملي، لكن الكرملين لا يملك أي بيانات حول الخطط أو الجداول الزمنية للجولة القادمة من المفاوضات الثلاثية، مجدداً التأكيد على أن موسكو تواصل إبداء انفتاحها على مفاوضات التسوية الأوكرانية.


وأشار إلى أن روسيا تواصل تنفيذ عمليتها العسكرية، لكنها تفضل تحقيق أهدافها بالطرق السلمية وعبر الحوار الدبلوماسي.


ويأتي هذا التصريح الروسي في الوقت الذي تشهد فيه الحرب بين موسكو وكييف تصعيداً كبيراً في الهجمات المتبادلة، رغم مساعي واشنطن لإنهاء النزاع المتعثر بالطرق الدبلوماسية، خصوصاً بعد وصول مدير الاستخبارات المركزية الأمريكية.


بدورها، أعلنت وزارة الدفاع الروسية، اليوم، أن وحدات من مجموعة قوات الشرق التابعة لها حررت بلدة «شيفتشينكيفسكويه» التابعة لمقاطعة زابوريجيا، بعد تنفيذ عمليات هجومية مكثفة، إضافة إلى تحقيق تقدم على جميع خطوط النار في منطقة العملية العسكرية الخاصة.


وأشارت الوزارة إلى أن السيطرة على هذه البلدة جاءت بعد تنفيذ عمليات هجومية مكثفة، مبينة أن السيطرة على «شيفتشينكيفسكويه» تمكّن القوات الروسية من اختراق دفاعات القوات الأوكرانية، مما يهيئ الظروف لتنفيذ هجوم في مقاطعة زابوريجيا.