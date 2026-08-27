The Kremlin confirmed today (Thursday) the continuation of communications between Russia and the United States at the expert level regarding the settlement in Ukraine, emphasizing Moscow's openness to negotiations.



Spokesman for the Kremlin Dmitry Peskov stated that communications with the American side are ongoing at a practical level, but the Kremlin has no information about the plans or timelines for the next round of trilateral negotiations, reiterating that Moscow continues to express its openness to negotiations for a Ukrainian settlement.



He pointed out that Russia continues to carry out its military operation, but prefers to achieve its goals through peaceful means and diplomatic dialogue.



This Russian statement comes at a time when the war between Moscow and Kyiv is witnessing a significant escalation in mutual attacks, despite Washington's efforts to end the stalled conflict through diplomatic means, especially following the arrival of the Director of the Central Intelligence Agency.



For its part, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced today that units from its Eastern Military Group have liberated the town of "Shevchenkivske" in the Zaporizhia region after carrying out intensive offensive operations, in addition to achieving progress on all fronts in the area of the special military operation.



The ministry indicated that the control of this town came after carrying out intensive offensive operations, stating that the control of "Shevchenkivske" enables Russian forces to breach the defenses of Ukrainian forces, thereby creating conditions for launching an attack in the Zaporizhia region.