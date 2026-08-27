The Minister of Transport, Saleh Al-Jasser, announced to Al-Arabiya channel that four agreements have been signed between Saudi Arabia and Syria, covering the fields of roads, railways, postal services, and aviation, in a move that enhances cooperation between the two countries in the transportation and logistics sectors.

Development of Routes

The agreements come at a time when regional connectivity and transportation projects are witnessing increased interest, especially with the trend towards developing alternative land and rail routes that enhance trade and transportation between the region, Asia, and Europe. Saudi Arabia and Syria signed (on Thursday) two memorandums of understanding to develop railways and land transport, aiming to build capacities, exchange expertise, and conduct necessary studies, which contribute to rehabilitating Syrian roads and railways and revitalizing transportation and trade exchange through Syria.