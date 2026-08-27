أعلن وزير النقل صالح الجاسر لقناة «العربية»، أنه تم توقيع 4 اتفاقيات بين السعودية وسورية، تشمل مجالات الطرق والسكك الحديدية والبريد والطيران، في خطوة تعزز التعاون بين البلدين في قطاعات النقل والخدمات اللوجستية.

تطوير مسارات

وتأتي الاتفاقيات في وقت تشهد فيه مشاريع الربط والنقل الإقليمية اهتمامًا متزايدًا، خصوصًا مع التوجه إلى تطوير مسارات برية وسككية بديلة تعزز حركة التجارة والنقل بين المنطقة وآسيا وأوروبا. وكانت السعودية وسورية قد وقعتا (الخميس)، مذكرتي تفاهم لتطوير السكك الحديدية والنقل البري، بهدف بناء القدرات وتبادل الخبرات وإجراء الدراسات اللازمة، بما يسهم في تأهيل الطرق والسكك الحديدية السورية وتنشيط حركة النقل والتبادل التجاري عبر سورية.