أكد خبير التواصل الإستراتيجي عبدالرحمن بن سلطان السلطان أن نجاح التواصل لا يُقاس بكثافة النشر أو أعداد المشاهدات، وإنما بحجم الأثر الذي يحققه، مشدداً على أن التواصل الإستراتيجي يبدأ بسؤال جوهري: «إلى أين تريد أن تصل؟».

جاء ذلك خلال لقاء أدبي استضافه نادي الجليس الثقافي بالرياض، ضمن لقاءاته الهادفة إلى إثراء المعرفة واستضافة الكتّاب وأصحاب التجارب، حيث استعرض السلطان جانباً من تجربته والأفكار التي يتناولها كتابه "التواصل الإستراتيجي.. دليلك العملي من النظرية إلى التطبيق"، رابطاً بين المعرفة النظرية والممارسة المهنية.

وتحدث السلطان عن بدايات علاقته بالتواصل، التي انطلقت من شغفه بالقراءة والصحافة، مروراً بتجربته محرراً في صحيفة «رسالة الجامعة» بجامعة الملك سعود، وصولاً إلى دراسة الماجستير في الإعلام، التي أسهمت في تعميق فهمه لنظريات الاتصال ودورها في قراءة اتجاهات واحتياجات الجمهور وبناء الممارسة الاتصالية.

وأوضح أن من أبرز أسباب تعثر الحملات الاتصالية القفز مباشرة إلى الأدوات والمنصات قبل تحديد الأهداف وفهم الجمهور واحتياجاته، مؤكداً أن المحتوى مهما كان مكثفاً لن يحقق غايته إذا لم يرتبط بالإستراتيجية، وأن التواصل ليس خدمة مساندة، بل جزء من عملية اتخاذ القرار.

وأشار إلى أن سهولة الوصول إلى الجمهور اليوم لا تعني بالضرورة فعالية التواصل، لافتاً إلى أهمية التحليل، والقدرة على التوقع والتكيف، واختيار الرسالة والأداة والتوقيت المناسب، إلى جانب قياس الأثر بدلاً من الاكتفاء بمؤشرات الظهور.

كما تناول أهمية عمليات التواصل الداخلي في ترسيخ القيم وربط الموظف بالمنظمة، ودور الاستمرارية والاتساق في بناء السمعة، مؤكداً أن مهارات التواصل يمكن اكتسابها وتطويرها بالممارسة.

واختتم السلطان بالتأكيد على أهمية الوعي بالإرث الرقمي والأمن السيبراني، في ظل تنامي الحضور الرقمي والمخاطر الإلكترونية، مبيناً أهمية التخطيط في تحقيق النجاحات الفردية، ومشدداً على أن التواصل الإستراتيجي أصبح حجر أساس في نجاح الفرد والمنظمة وصناعة التأثير المستدام.