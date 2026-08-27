The Ambassador of the Republic of the Philippines, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Kingdom, Raymond Balatbat, visited the Filipino twins (Kylia and Morris Ann) and (Olivia and Gianna) yesterday at the King Abdullah Specialist Children's Hospital in King Abdulaziz Medical City of the Ministry of National Guard in Riyadh, to check on their health condition and follow up on their recovery stages after undergoing two complex separation surgeries.

During the visit, the Filipino ambassador was briefed on the health status of the twins and met with their families and the medical teams overseeing the treatment plans and stages. He listened to an explanation about their condition, expressing his gratitude and appreciation to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Works, and commended the advanced medical care and exceptional efforts provided for the twins, as well as the specialized medical and surgical team affiliated with the Saudi program for conjoined twins. He wished the twins a speedy recovery and that God bless them with good health and safety.

It is worth mentioning that the twins (Kylia and Morris Ann) underwent a complex separation surgery on April 23, 2026, after being conjoined at the head. The surgery was performed in 5 stages with the participation of a specialized medical team, due to several complex medical factors, the most notable of which were the presence of a complex angled position of the heads, extensive involvement of the cerebral venous sinuses, and intermingling of brain tissue between the two girls, in addition to the fact that the child (Kylia) suffered from heart muscle failure and severe atrophy of the kidneys with complete kidney failure.

Meanwhile, the twins (Olivia and Gianna) underwent a separation surgery on June 18, 2026, after being conjoined in the chest and abdomen and sharing a liver, with one of them suffering from congenital heart defects that posed a risk to her life.