زار سفير جمهورية الفلبين فوق العادة المفوض لدى المملكة ريموند بالاتبات أمس التوائم الفلبينية (كليا وموريس آن) و(أوليفيا وجيانا)، وذلك في مستشفى الملك عبدالله التخصصي للأطفال بمدينة الملك عبدالعزيز الطبية بوزارة الحرس الوطني في الرياض، للاطمئنان على حالتهم الصحية ومتابعة مراحل التعافي بعد خضوعهم لعمليتي فصل معقدتين.

واطلع السفير الفلبيني خلال الزيارة على الحالة الصحية للتوائم والتقى ذويهم والأطقم الطبية المشرفة على خطط ومراحل العلاج، واستمع إلى شرح عن حالتهم، معربًا عن شكره وتقديره للمملكة العربية السعودية ممثلةً بمركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية، وإشادته بما قُدم من رعاية طبية متقدمة وجهود متميزة للتوائم، وللفريق الطبي والجراحي المختص التابع للبرنامج السعودي للتوائم الملتصقة، متمنيًا للتوائم الشفاء العاجل، وأن ينعم الله عليهم بموفور الصحة والسلامة.

يذكر أن التوأم (كليا وموريس آن) خضعتا في 23 أبريل 2026 لعملية فصل معقدة بعد أن كانتا ملتصقتين بالرأس، ونُفذت العملية على 5 مراحل بمشاركة فريق طبي متخصص، نظرًا إلى عدة عوامل طبية معقدة من أبرزها وجود وضعية زاوية معقدة للرأسين، واشتراك واسع في الجيوب الوريدية الدماغية، وتداخل نسيج الدماغ بين الطفلتين، إلى جانب معاناة الطفلة (كليا) من قصور في عضلة القلب وضمور شديد في الكليتين مع فشل كلوي تام.

فيما خضعت التوأم (أوليفيا وجيانا) في 18 يونيو 2026 لعملية فصل بعد أن كانتا ملتصقتين بمنطقة الصدر والبطن وتشتركان في الكبد، وكانت إحداهما تعاني من عيوب خلقية في القلب تشكل خطرًا على حياتها.