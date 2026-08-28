تتجه أنظار الباحثين عن عمل في مختلف مناطق المملكة هذا الأسبوع نحو منصة «جدارات»، عقب الإعلان عن طرح ضخم يتجاوز 4883 فرصة وظيفية جديدة مخصصة بالكامل للكفاءات الوطنية في القطاع الخاص. وتأتي هذه الخطوة لتؤكد الارتفاع المتواصل في مستويات التوظيف والاستقطاب للكوادر السعودية، وسط تنوع كلي يغطي مختلف المجالات الحيوية، بدءاً من الهندسة وتقنية المعلومات، وصولاً إلى قطاعات السياحة، والخدمات اللوجستية، والتعدين.
وقد رسمت الدفعة الجديدة خريطة توزيع جغرافية لافتة، حيث انتزعت العاصمة الرياض النصيب الأكبر باستحواذها على أكثر من ثلث الوظائف المتاحة بواقع 1766 فرصة، وتلتها منطقة مكة المكرمة بـ 1411 فرصة مدعومة بالنشاط السياحي والفندقي، لتستحوذ هاتان المنطقتان وحدهما على ما يزيد على 65% من إجمالي الفرص المعلنة. ولم تبتعد المنطقة الشرقية عن دائرة الزخم الاقتصادي بعد طرحها 580 وظيفة تركزت في مجالات الطاقة والصناعة والمقاولات، ليتبقى باقي الطرح متوزعاً بنسب متفاوتة بين بقية مناطق المملكة مثل المدينة المنورة وجازان وتبوك وحائل ونحران وعسير والقصيم والباحة والحدود الشمالية والجوف.
ومع هذا التنوع المترامي في الفرص والتخصصات، أصبحت المنصة الوطنية الموحدة للتوظيف البوابة الأولى التي تتيح للباحثين عن العمل تصفية الخيارات المتاحة والوصول المباشر لما يتوافق مع مؤهلاتهم وخبراتهم. وتستمر المنصة في حث المتقدمين السعوديين على تحديث بيانات ملفاتهم الشخصية ومتابعة الشاشات بشكل دوري للاقتناص السريع للتخصصات الجديدة التي تضاف تتابعاً، في مشهد يعكس حراكاً سوقياً استثنائياً ويعزز حضور الكادر الوطني في قلب التنمية الاقتصادية.
The eyes of job seekers across various regions of the Kingdom are this week directed towards the "Jadarah" platform, following the announcement of a massive offering exceeding 4,883 new job opportunities dedicated entirely to national competencies in the private sector. This step comes to confirm the continuous rise in employment levels and the attraction of Saudi talents, amidst a complete diversity covering various vital fields, starting from engineering and information technology, reaching sectors such as tourism, logistics, and mining.
The new batch has drawn a remarkable geographical distribution map, with the capital Riyadh taking the largest share by acquiring more than a third of the available jobs, totaling 1,766 opportunities. It was followed by the Makkah region with 1,411 opportunities, supported by tourism and hotel activity, making these two regions alone account for more than 65% of the total announced opportunities. The Eastern Province is not far from the economic momentum, having offered 580 jobs concentrated in the fields of energy, industry, and contracting, while the remaining offerings are distributed in varying proportions among other regions of the Kingdom such as Medina, Jazan, Tabuk, Hail, Najran, Asir, Qassim, Al-Baha, the Northern Borders, and Al-Jawf.
With this sprawling diversity in opportunities and specialties, the unified national employment platform has become the primary gateway that allows job seekers to filter available options and directly access what aligns with their qualifications and experiences. The platform continues to encourage Saudi applicants to update their personal profile data and regularly monitor the screens for quick access to new specialties that are added successively, in a scene that reflects an exceptional market movement and enhances the presence of the national workforce at the heart of economic development.