The eyes of job seekers across various regions of the Kingdom are this week directed towards the "Jadarah" platform, following the announcement of a massive offering exceeding 4,883 new job opportunities dedicated entirely to national competencies in the private sector. This step comes to confirm the continuous rise in employment levels and the attraction of Saudi talents, amidst a complete diversity covering various vital fields, starting from engineering and information technology, reaching sectors such as tourism, logistics, and mining.

The new batch has drawn a remarkable geographical distribution map, with the capital Riyadh taking the largest share by acquiring more than a third of the available jobs, totaling 1,766 opportunities. It was followed by the Makkah region with 1,411 opportunities, supported by tourism and hotel activity, making these two regions alone account for more than 65% of the total announced opportunities. The Eastern Province is not far from the economic momentum, having offered 580 jobs concentrated in the fields of energy, industry, and contracting, while the remaining offerings are distributed in varying proportions among other regions of the Kingdom such as Medina, Jazan, Tabuk, Hail, Najran, Asir, Qassim, Al-Baha, the Northern Borders, and Al-Jawf.

With this sprawling diversity in opportunities and specialties, the unified national employment platform has become the primary gateway that allows job seekers to filter available options and directly access what aligns with their qualifications and experiences. The platform continues to encourage Saudi applicants to update their personal profile data and regularly monitor the screens for quick access to new specialties that are added successively, in a scene that reflects an exceptional market movement and enhances the presence of the national workforce at the heart of economic development.