تتجه أنظار الباحثين عن عمل في مختلف مناطق المملكة هذا الأسبوع نحو منصة «جدارات»، عقب الإعلان عن طرح ضخم يتجاوز 4883 فرصة وظيفية جديدة مخصصة بالكامل للكفاءات الوطنية في القطاع الخاص. وتأتي هذه الخطوة لتؤكد الارتفاع المتواصل في مستويات التوظيف والاستقطاب للكوادر السعودية، وسط تنوع كلي يغطي مختلف المجالات الحيوية، بدءاً من الهندسة وتقنية المعلومات، وصولاً إلى قطاعات السياحة، والخدمات اللوجستية، والتعدين.

وقد رسمت الدفعة الجديدة خريطة توزيع جغرافية لافتة، حيث انتزعت العاصمة الرياض النصيب الأكبر باستحواذها على أكثر من ثلث الوظائف المتاحة بواقع 1766 فرصة، وتلتها منطقة مكة المكرمة بـ 1411 فرصة مدعومة بالنشاط السياحي والفندقي، لتستحوذ هاتان المنطقتان وحدهما على ما يزيد على 65% من إجمالي الفرص المعلنة. ولم تبتعد المنطقة الشرقية عن دائرة الزخم الاقتصادي بعد طرحها 580 وظيفة تركزت في مجالات الطاقة والصناعة والمقاولات، ليتبقى باقي الطرح متوزعاً بنسب متفاوتة بين بقية مناطق المملكة مثل المدينة المنورة وجازان وتبوك وحائل ونحران وعسير والقصيم والباحة والحدود الشمالية والجوف.

ومع هذا التنوع المترامي في الفرص والتخصصات، أصبحت المنصة الوطنية الموحدة للتوظيف البوابة الأولى التي تتيح للباحثين عن العمل تصفية الخيارات المتاحة والوصول المباشر لما يتوافق مع مؤهلاتهم وخبراتهم. وتستمر المنصة في حث المتقدمين السعوديين على تحديث بيانات ملفاتهم الشخصية ومتابعة الشاشات بشكل دوري للاقتناص السريع للتخصصات الجديدة التي تضاف تتابعاً، في مشهد يعكس حراكاً سوقياً استثنائياً ويعزز حضور الكادر الوطني في قلب التنمية الاقتصادية.