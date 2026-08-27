The Ministry of Interior issued a statement today regarding the implementation of the death penalty as retribution against one of the perpetrators in the Riyadh region, the text of which is as follows:

Allah, the Almighty, said: (O you who have believed, prescribed for you is legal retribution for those murdered). And He said: (And there is for you in legal retribution a saving of life, O you who have understanding, that you may become righteous).

Mustafa Mahmoud Ali Al-Qiyati - a Yemeni national - committed the murder of Abdu Naji Saif - also a Yemeni national - by stabbing him with a sharp object, which led to his death due to a dispute between them.

Thanks to Allah, the security authorities were able to arrest the aforementioned perpetrator, and the investigation with him resulted in charges being brought against him for committing the crime. He was referred to the competent court, which issued a ruling confirming what was attributed to him and sentenced him to death as retribution. The ruling became final after being appealed and subsequently upheld by the Supreme Court, and a royal order was issued to enforce what was legally determined.

The death penalty was carried out against the perpetrator Mustafa Mahmoud Ali Al-Qiyati - a Yemeni national - today, Thursday, the 14th of 3, 1448 AH, corresponding to the 27th of 8, 2026 AD, in the Riyadh region.

The Ministry of Interior announces this to affirm to everyone the commitment of the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to maintaining security, achieving justice, and implementing the rulings of Islamic law against anyone who transgresses against the safe, spills their blood, and violates their right to life. At the same time, it warns anyone who may contemplate such actions that the legal punishment will be their fate.

And Allah is the guide to the straight path.