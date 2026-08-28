Luxurious trips, capturing photos from the cockpit, and endless wandering between airports around the world... these are enchanting scenes showcased by Dallas Bukornik on his personal account, but they were nothing more than a shiny facade that concealed one of the strangest air frauds in recent years.

For a full 4 years, the former Canadian flight attendant (34 years old) lived the illusion of individual championships, exploiting a forged identity with which he impersonated a legitimate pilot to snatch free travel privileges, and he even dared repeatedly to book the strategic "jump seat" designated for aircraft captains in the cockpit on multiple airlines.

However, the thrilling scenario ended with a resounding downfall due to a "fatal blunder" in the date, as one of the inspection staff became suspicious of his card and took a quick photo of it to send for verification, revealing the hidden truth: the expiration date shamelessly indicated the year 2027!

Following an international chase, he was arrested in Panama and extradited to Hawaii, where he now stands before the U.S. judiciary facing a potential prison sentence of up to 20 years and a fine of $250,000, finally waking up from his false dream to a reality that has thrown him behind bars.