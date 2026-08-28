رحلات مترفة، والتقاط صور من قمرة القيادة، وتجوال لا يتوقف بين مطارات العالم.. تلك مشاهد ساحرة استعرضها دالاس بوكورنيك عبر حسابه الشخصي، لكنها لم تكن سوى قشرة براقة أخفت خلفها واحدة من أغرب عمليات الاحتيال الجوي في السنوات الأخيرة.

على مدار 4 سنوات كاملة، عاش المضيف الكندي السابق (34 عاماً) وهم البطولات الفردية، مستغلاً هوية مزورة انتحل بها صفة طيار شرعي لانتزاع امتيازات السفر المجاني، بل وتجرأ مراراً على حجز «مقعد القفز» الإستراتيجي المخصص لربابنة الطائرات داخل قمرة القيادة على متن خطوط جوية متعددة.

غير أن السيناريو المثير انتهى بسقوط مدوٍّ بسبب «هفوة قاتلة» في التاريخ، إذ ارتاب أحد موظفي الفحص في بطاقته والتقط لها صورة خاطفة أرسلها للتحقق، ليتكشف المستور: تاريخ انتهاء الصلاحية أشار بوقاحة إلى عام 2027!

وعقب مطاردة دولية أُلقي القبض عليه في بنما ليجري تسليمه إلى هاواي، حيث يقف اليوم أمام القضاء الأمريكي مهدداً بالسجن لمدة تصل إلى 20 عاماً، وغرامة قدرها 250 ألف دولار، ليصحو أخيراً من حلمه المزيف على واقع ألقاه خلف الأسوار.