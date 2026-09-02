حلول stc تعيد تشكيل القطاعات الحيوية

The stc group, the strategic partner of the LEAP 2026 conference, showcases integrated digital solutions that support the tourism, sports, transportation, construction, and real estate sectors, contributing to building digital capabilities that empower the economy of the future.

Tourism | Destinations that interact with visitors and the weather

– A three-dimensional map that combines weather data and climatic conditions.

– Suggesting activities for visitors that change in parallel with weather conditions.

– The technology is developed in collaboration with the Red Sea International Company.

– A central operations platform that provides a comprehensive view of the tourist destination facilities.

– More efficient management of operations, maintenance, and response to weather changes.

– Providing personalized experiences for visitors.

Sports | Technology discovers talents

– Digital tools for assessing skills and movement patterns.

– Discovering promising sports talents on a broader scale.

– A technical tool for analyzing athletes' movement patterns.

– The 360 SoccerBot system provides detailed information about player performance.

– Solutions for smart management and operation of stadiums.

– Internet of Things technologies to enhance efficiency, safety, security, and fan experience.

– A fiber optic network connecting 19 stadiums.

– Secure infrastructure and cloud capabilities that support high-quality live sports broadcasting.

Transportation and Logistics | Connectivity that accelerates the movement of goods

– An integrated multimodal logistics center, Intermodal Mega Hub.

– Enhancing connectivity between ports, railways, and dry ports.

– Linking logistics and industrial areas.

– Increasing operational efficiency and capacity.

– Accelerating the flow of goods.

– Automated and integrated monitoring of operations.

– Early detection of problems and addressing them before they escalate.

Construction and Real Estate | The project on one platform

– The Contractor App brings together construction teams and project data.

– Enabling site managers to monitor the progress of work.

– Monitoring compliance with safety standards during project phases.

– Inspecting building compliance and project management before construction.

– Coordinating between work teams and monitoring execution.

– Managing areas and urban complexes.

– Supporting operation and maintenance after construction completion.

Other Sectors | Technology transcends the four sectors

– Solutions for protecting and securing sensitive government data.

– Measuring vital signs within 45 seconds using facial recognition technology.

– Virtual reality training in the health sector.

– Satellites and drones to support crop management.

– Improving irrigation efficiency.

– Technologies to help protect the marine environment.

– Solutions for managing water resources, agriculture, and environmental protection.

The Future | Digital capabilities from the start

– Integrating digital capabilities with the development of new destinations and infrastructure.

– Keeping pace with the growth of promising sectors in the Kingdom.

– Building technology within the early development stages.

Integrating humans, systems, and infrastructure into a single digital ecosystem.

Empowering sectors for operation, development, and growth.