تستعرض مجموعة stc، الشريك الإستراتيجي لمؤتمر LEAP 2026، حلولاً رقمية متكاملة تدعم قطاعات السياحة والرياضة والنقل والإنشاءات والعقارات، وتسهم في بناء قدرات رقمية تمكّن اقتصاد المستقبل.

حلول stc تعيد تشكيل القطاعات الحيوية

السياحة | وجهات تتفاعل مع الزائر والطقس

ـ خريطة ثلاثية الأبعاد تجمع بيانات الطقس والظروف المناخية.

ـ اقتراح أنشطة للزوار تتغير بالتوازي مع الأحوال الجوية.

ـ التقنية مطورة بالتعاون مع شركة البحر الأحمر الدولية.

ـ منصة عمليات مركزية توفر صورة شاملة لمرافق الوجهة السياحية.

ـ إدارة أكثر كفاءة للعمليات والصيانة والاستجابة لتغيرات الطقس.

ـ توفير تجارب مخصصة للزوار.

الرياضة | التقنية تكتشف المواهب

ـ أدوات رقمية لتقييم المهارات وأنماط الحركة.

ـ اكتشاف المواهب الرياضية الواعدة على نطاق أوسع.

ـ أداة تقنية لتحليل أنماط حركة الرياضيين.

ـ منظومة 360 SoccerBot توفر معلومات تفصيلية عن أداء اللاعبين.

ـ حلول للإدارة والتشغيل الذكي للملاعب.

ـ تقنيات إنترنت الأشياء لتعزيز الكفاءة والسلامة والأمن وتجربة الجماهير.

ـ شبكة ألياف ضوئية تربط 19 ملعباً.

ـ بنية تحتية آمنة وقدرات سحابية تدعم البث الرياضي المباشر بجودة عالية.

النقل والخدمات اللوجستية | ترابط يسرّع حركة البضائع

ـ مركز لوجستي متكامل متعدد الوسائط Intermodal Mega Hub.

ـ تعزيز الترابط بين الموانئ والسكك الحديدية والموانئ الجافة.

ـ ربط المناطق اللوجستية والصناعية.

ـ رفع الكفاءة التشغيلية والطاقة الاستيعابية.

ـ تسريع تدفق البضائع.

ـ متابعة العمليات بصورة آلية ومتكاملة.

ـ الكشف المبكر عن المشكلات والتعامل معها قبل تفاقمها.

الإنشاءات والعقارات | المشروع في منصة واحدة

ـ تطبيق Contractor App يجمع فرق البناء وبيانات المشاريع.

ـ تمكين مديري المواقع من متابعة سير الأعمال.

ـ مراقبة الالتزام بمعايير السلامة خلال مراحل المشروع.

ـ فحص امتثال المباني وإدارة المشاريع قبل الإنشاء.

ـ التنسيق بين فرق العمل ومراقبة التنفيذ.

ـ إدارة المناطق والمجمعات العمرانية.

ـ دعم التشغيل والصيانة بعد اكتمال البناء.

قطاعات أخرى | التقنية تتجاوز القطاعات الأربعة

ـ حلول لحماية وأمن البيانات الحكومية الحساسة.

ـ قياس المؤشرات الحيوية خلال 45 ثانية عبر تقنية التعرف على الوجه.

ـ تدريب بالواقع الافتراضي في المجال الصحي.

ـ أقمار صناعية وطائرات مسيّرة لدعم إدارة المحاصيل.

ـ تحسين كفاءة الري.

ـ تقنيات للمساعدة في حماية البيئة البحرية.

ـ حلول لإدارة الموارد المائية والزراعة وحماية البيئة.

المستقبل | قدرات رقمية منذ البداية

ـ دمج القدرات الرقمية مع تطوير الوجهات والبنية التحتية الجديدة.

ـ مواكبة نمو القطاعات الواعدة في المملكة.

ـ بناء التقنية ضمن مراحل التطوير المبكرة.

تكامل الإنسان والأنظمة والبنية التحتية في منظومة رقمية واحدة.

تمكين القطاعات من التشغيل والتطوير والنمو.