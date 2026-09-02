حلول stc تعيد تشكيل القطاعات الحيوية

تستعرض مجموعة stc، الشريك الإستراتيجي لمؤتمر LEAP 2026، حلولاً رقمية متكاملة تدعم قطاعات السياحة والرياضة والنقل والإنشاءات والعقارات، وتسهم في بناء قدرات رقمية تمكّن اقتصاد المستقبل.
السياحة | وجهات تتفاعل مع الزائر والطقس
ـ خريطة ثلاثية الأبعاد تجمع بيانات الطقس والظروف المناخية.
ـ اقتراح أنشطة للزوار تتغير بالتوازي مع الأحوال الجوية.
ـ التقنية مطورة بالتعاون مع شركة البحر الأحمر الدولية.
ـ منصة عمليات مركزية توفر صورة شاملة لمرافق الوجهة السياحية.
ـ إدارة أكثر كفاءة للعمليات والصيانة والاستجابة لتغيرات الطقس.
ـ توفير تجارب مخصصة للزوار.
الرياضة | التقنية تكتشف المواهب
ـ أدوات رقمية لتقييم المهارات وأنماط الحركة.
ـ اكتشاف المواهب الرياضية الواعدة على نطاق أوسع.
ـ أداة تقنية لتحليل أنماط حركة الرياضيين.
ـ منظومة 360 SoccerBot توفر معلومات تفصيلية عن أداء اللاعبين.
ـ حلول للإدارة والتشغيل الذكي للملاعب.
ـ تقنيات إنترنت الأشياء لتعزيز الكفاءة والسلامة والأمن وتجربة الجماهير.
ـ شبكة ألياف ضوئية تربط 19 ملعباً.
ـ بنية تحتية آمنة وقدرات سحابية تدعم البث الرياضي المباشر بجودة عالية.
النقل والخدمات اللوجستية | ترابط يسرّع حركة البضائع
ـ مركز لوجستي متكامل متعدد الوسائط Intermodal Mega Hub.
ـ تعزيز الترابط بين الموانئ والسكك الحديدية والموانئ الجافة.
ـ ربط المناطق اللوجستية والصناعية.
ـ رفع الكفاءة التشغيلية والطاقة الاستيعابية.
ـ تسريع تدفق البضائع.
ـ متابعة العمليات بصورة آلية ومتكاملة.
ـ الكشف المبكر عن المشكلات والتعامل معها قبل تفاقمها.
الإنشاءات والعقارات | المشروع في منصة واحدة
ـ تطبيق Contractor App يجمع فرق البناء وبيانات المشاريع.
ـ تمكين مديري المواقع من متابعة سير الأعمال.
ـ مراقبة الالتزام بمعايير السلامة خلال مراحل المشروع.
ـ فحص امتثال المباني وإدارة المشاريع قبل الإنشاء.
ـ التنسيق بين فرق العمل ومراقبة التنفيذ.
ـ إدارة المناطق والمجمعات العمرانية.
ـ دعم التشغيل والصيانة بعد اكتمال البناء.
قطاعات أخرى | التقنية تتجاوز القطاعات الأربعة
ـ حلول لحماية وأمن البيانات الحكومية الحساسة.
ـ قياس المؤشرات الحيوية خلال 45 ثانية عبر تقنية التعرف على الوجه.
ـ تدريب بالواقع الافتراضي في المجال الصحي.
ـ أقمار صناعية وطائرات مسيّرة لدعم إدارة المحاصيل.
ـ تحسين كفاءة الري.
ـ تقنيات للمساعدة في حماية البيئة البحرية.
ـ حلول لإدارة الموارد المائية والزراعة وحماية البيئة.
المستقبل | قدرات رقمية منذ البداية
ـ دمج القدرات الرقمية مع تطوير الوجهات والبنية التحتية الجديدة.
ـ مواكبة نمو القطاعات الواعدة في المملكة.
ـ بناء التقنية ضمن مراحل التطوير المبكرة.
تكامل الإنسان والأنظمة والبنية التحتية في منظومة رقمية واحدة.
تمكين القطاعات من التشغيل والتطوير والنمو.
The stc group, the strategic partner of the LEAP 2026 conference, showcases integrated digital solutions that support the tourism, sports, transportation, construction, and real estate sectors, contributing to building digital capabilities that empower the economy of the future.
Tourism | Destinations that interact with visitors and the weather
– A three-dimensional map that combines weather data and climatic conditions.
– Suggesting activities for visitors that change in parallel with weather conditions.
– The technology is developed in collaboration with the Red Sea International Company.
– A central operations platform that provides a comprehensive view of the tourist destination facilities.
– More efficient management of operations, maintenance, and response to weather changes.
– Providing personalized experiences for visitors.
Sports | Technology discovers talents
– Digital tools for assessing skills and movement patterns.
– Discovering promising sports talents on a broader scale.
– A technical tool for analyzing athletes' movement patterns.
– The 360 SoccerBot system provides detailed information about player performance.
– Solutions for smart management and operation of stadiums.
– Internet of Things technologies to enhance efficiency, safety, security, and fan experience.
– A fiber optic network connecting 19 stadiums.
– Secure infrastructure and cloud capabilities that support high-quality live sports broadcasting.
Transportation and Logistics | Connectivity that accelerates the movement of goods
– An integrated multimodal logistics center, Intermodal Mega Hub.
– Enhancing connectivity between ports, railways, and dry ports.
– Linking logistics and industrial areas.
– Increasing operational efficiency and capacity.
– Accelerating the flow of goods.
– Automated and integrated monitoring of operations.
– Early detection of problems and addressing them before they escalate.
Construction and Real Estate | The project on one platform
– The Contractor App brings together construction teams and project data.
– Enabling site managers to monitor the progress of work.
– Monitoring compliance with safety standards during project phases.
– Inspecting building compliance and project management before construction.
– Coordinating between work teams and monitoring execution.
– Managing areas and urban complexes.
– Supporting operation and maintenance after construction completion.
Other Sectors | Technology transcends the four sectors
– Solutions for protecting and securing sensitive government data.
– Measuring vital signs within 45 seconds using facial recognition technology.
– Virtual reality training in the health sector.
– Satellites and drones to support crop management.
– Improving irrigation efficiency.
– Technologies to help protect the marine environment.
– Solutions for managing water resources, agriculture, and environmental protection.
The Future | Digital capabilities from the start
– Integrating digital capabilities with the development of new destinations and infrastructure.
– Keeping pace with the growth of promising sectors in the Kingdom.
– Building technology within the early development stages.
Integrating humans, systems, and infrastructure into a single digital ecosystem.
Empowering sectors for operation, development, and growth.