أعادت وفاة التاجي إلى الواجهة قصص عدد من الفنانين والمشاهير الذين واجهوا مضاعفات صحية خطيرة بعد عمليات جراحية أو إجراءات طبية مختلفة. وتعد الفنانة الراحلة سعاد نصر من أبرز هذه الحالات، إذ دخلت المستشفى لإجراء عملية تجميلية، لكنها تعرضت لمضاعفات أثناء التخدير أدخلتها في غيبوبة استمرت نحو عام قبل وفاتها.
سعاد نصر. (متداولة).
«ياسمين» مرت بأزمة صحية حادة
كما مرت الفنانة ياسمين عبد العزيز بأزمة صحية حادة عام 2021 بعد خضوعها لجراحة نسائية لإزالة تكيسات بالمبيض. وتعرضت خلال العملية لثقب في القولون أدى إلى تسمم في الدم (تسمم بيريتوني) استدعى خضوعها لعمليات إضافية ودخولها العناية المركزة، قبل أن تستكمل علاجها في سويسرا. من جانبها، تحدثت الفنانة فيفي عبده سابقاً عن تعرضها لأزمة صحية شديدة عقب تلقيها حقناً مسكنة لعلاج آلام العمود الفقري، مؤكدة أنها احتاجت إلى فترة علاج طويلة استمرت عدة أشهر قبل تعافيها.
«حورية» تغير مظهرها
أما الفنانة حورية فرغلي، فقد عانت مشكلات صحية متواصلة بعد إصابة تعرضت لها إثر سقوطها من حصان قبل نحو 8 سنوات، وخضعت بعدها لسلسلة من العمليات الجراحية داخل مصر وخارجها لعلاج مضاعفات في الأنف أثرت في مظهرها وصحتها.
«ريهام» تعاني من الآثار
كذلك كشفت الإعلامية ريهام سعيد عن أزمة صحية واجهتها بعد خضوعها لجراحة تجميلية في الوجه والأنف لدى طبيب لبناني، مشيرة إلى أن العملية تسببت في مشكلات صحية وتغيرات بملامح وجهها لا تزال تعاني من آثارها حتى اليوم. وفي عام 2021، واجهت الإعلامية إيمان الحصري أزمة صحية معقدة بعد خضوعها لجراحة في الجهاز الهضمي، ما استدعى إجراء عدة عمليات متتالية داخل مصر، قبل أن تتوجه إلى ألمانيا لاستكمال العلاج بعد أشهر من المعاناة الصحية. وبذلك ينضم محمد التاجي إلى قائمة من الفنانين والإعلاميين الذين واجهوا مضاعفات صحية صعبة عقب عمليات جراحية أو إجراءات علاجية مختلفة، في وقائع أثارت اهتماماً واسعاً لدى الرأي العام خلال السنوات الماضية.
عملية صعبة
وفي أعقاب وفاة الفنان المصري محمد التاجي، كشف الكاتب الصحفي أكرم السعدني تفاصيل الأيام الأخيرة في حياته، بعدما أثار خبر رحيله تساؤلات واسعة بين محبيه ورواد مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي حول الأسباب. وقال السعدني إن الفنان خضع لجراحة وصفها بـ«الصعبة»، أعقبتها مضاعفات صحية تمثلت في عدم التئام الجرح واستمرار النزيف، ما أدى إلى تدهور حالته الصحية ووفاته داخل المستشفى.
The death of Al-Taji has brought to light the stories of several artists and celebrities who faced serious health complications after surgeries or various medical procedures. The late artist Suad Nasr is one of the most prominent cases, as she was hospitalized for a cosmetic surgery but suffered complications during anesthesia that left her in a coma for nearly a year before her death.
سعاد نصر. (متداولة).
“Yasmin” faced a severe health crisis
The artist Yasmin Abdel Aziz also went through a severe health crisis in 2021 after undergoing gynecological surgery to remove ovarian cysts. During the operation, she suffered a puncture in her colon that led to blood poisoning (peritonitis), requiring her to undergo additional surgeries and enter intensive care, before completing her treatment in Switzerland. For her part, the artist Fifi Abdo previously spoke about experiencing a severe health crisis after receiving pain relief injections for spinal pain, confirming that she needed a long treatment period that lasted several months before her recovery.
“Hawra” changes her appearance
As for the artist Hawra Farghaly, she has suffered ongoing health issues after an injury she sustained from falling off a horse about 8 years ago. She subsequently underwent a series of surgeries both inside and outside Egypt to treat complications in her nose that affected her appearance and health.
“Riham” suffers from the aftermath
Similarly, the media personality Riham Said revealed a health crisis she faced after undergoing cosmetic surgery on her face and nose with a Lebanese doctor, indicating that the operation caused health problems and changes in her facial features that she still suffers from today. In 2021, the media personality Iman Al-Hosari faced a complex health crisis after undergoing surgery on her digestive system, which required several consecutive surgeries in Egypt before she traveled to Germany to continue treatment after months of health struggles. Thus, Mohamed Al-Taji joins a list of artists and media personalities who faced difficult health complications following surgeries or various treatment procedures, in incidents that have garnered widespread public interest over the past years.
Difficult surgery
In the wake of the death of Egyptian artist Mohamed Al-Taji, journalist Akram Al-Saadani revealed details of the last days of his life, after the news of his passing raised wide questions among his fans and social media users about the reasons. Al-Saadani stated that the artist underwent what he described as a “difficult” surgery, followed by health complications that manifested in the wound not healing and continued bleeding, leading to a deterioration in his health and his death in the hospital.