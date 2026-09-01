The death of Al-Taji has brought to light the stories of several artists and celebrities who faced serious health complications after surgeries or various medical procedures. The late artist Suad Nasr is one of the most prominent cases, as she was hospitalized for a cosmetic surgery but suffered complications during anesthesia that left her in a coma for nearly a year before her death.

سعاد نصر. (متداولة).



“Yasmin” faced a severe health crisis



The artist Yasmin Abdel Aziz also went through a severe health crisis in 2021 after undergoing gynecological surgery to remove ovarian cysts. During the operation, she suffered a puncture in her colon that led to blood poisoning (peritonitis), requiring her to undergo additional surgeries and enter intensive care, before completing her treatment in Switzerland. For her part, the artist Fifi Abdo previously spoke about experiencing a severe health crisis after receiving pain relief injections for spinal pain, confirming that she needed a long treatment period that lasted several months before her recovery.



“Hawra” changes her appearance



As for the artist Hawra Farghaly, she has suffered ongoing health issues after an injury she sustained from falling off a horse about 8 years ago. She subsequently underwent a series of surgeries both inside and outside Egypt to treat complications in her nose that affected her appearance and health.



“Riham” suffers from the aftermath



Similarly, the media personality Riham Said revealed a health crisis she faced after undergoing cosmetic surgery on her face and nose with a Lebanese doctor, indicating that the operation caused health problems and changes in her facial features that she still suffers from today. In 2021, the media personality Iman Al-Hosari faced a complex health crisis after undergoing surgery on her digestive system, which required several consecutive surgeries in Egypt before she traveled to Germany to continue treatment after months of health struggles. Thus, Mohamed Al-Taji joins a list of artists and media personalities who faced difficult health complications following surgeries or various treatment procedures, in incidents that have garnered widespread public interest over the past years.



Difficult surgery



In the wake of the death of Egyptian artist Mohamed Al-Taji, journalist Akram Al-Saadani revealed details of the last days of his life, after the news of his passing raised wide questions among his fans and social media users about the reasons. Al-Saadani stated that the artist underwent what he described as a “difficult” surgery, followed by health complications that manifested in the wound not healing and continued bleeding, leading to a deterioration in his health and his death in the hospital.