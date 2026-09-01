كشف الفنان السوري الشامي تحضيراته لتعاون فني جديد يجمعه بالفنانة اللبنانية نجوى كرم، في مفاجأة ينتظرها جمهور النجمين، خصوصاً بعد اللقاء الذي جمعهما أخيراً وأثار العديد من التساؤلات حول إمكانية تقديم عمل مشترك بينهما.
تفاصيل التعاون
وأعلن الشامي المشروع الغنائي المرتقب عبر خاصية «ستوري» على حسابه الرسمي بموقع «إنستغرام»، مؤكداً أن العمل يحمل بصمته الخاصة على مستوى الكلمات والألحان.
وكتب الشامي: «في عمل مع شمس الأغنية نجوى كرم من كلماتي وألحاني»، وأضاف، مشوّقاً متابعيه للأغنية الجديدة: «رح تحبوه كتير.. كمان نطروه».
من التكهنات إلى الإعلان الرسمي
وكان ظهور الشامي ونجوى كرم معاً خلال الفترة الماضية قد فتح الباب أمام تكهنات الجمهور بشأن وجود تعاون فني يجمعهما، قبل أن يحسم الفنان السوري الأمر بإعلانه العمل الجديد رسمياً.
ومن المنتظر أن يكشف النجمان خلال الفترة القادمة مزيداً من التفاصيل المتعلقة بالأغنية وموعد طرحها، وسط ترقّب من جمهورهما لمعرفة طبيعة هذا التعاون المنتظر.
جديد أعماله
من ناحية أخرى، يواصل الشامي توسيع حضوره في الساحة الغنائية من خلال التحضير لمجموعة من الأغاني الجديدة باللهجة المصرية، ومن المقرر أن يظهر أيضاً في بعض هذه الأعمال ملحناً، إلى جانب دوره الغنائي.
The Syrian artist Al-Shami revealed his preparations for a new artistic collaboration with the Lebanese artist Najwa Karam, in a surprise that the fans of both stars are eagerly awaiting, especially after their recent meeting which raised many questions about the possibility of presenting a joint work between them.
Collaboration Details
Al-Shami announced the anticipated musical project via the "Story" feature on his official Instagram account, confirming that the work carries his unique touch in terms of lyrics and melodies.
Al-Shami wrote: "I have a project with the Sun of Song, Najwa Karam, from my lyrics and melodies," adding, teasing his followers about the new song: "You will love it a lot.. also wait for it."
From Speculation to Official Announcement
The recent appearance of Al-Shami and Najwa Karam together opened the door for audience speculation about a potential artistic collaboration between them, before the Syrian artist confirmed the matter by officially announcing the new work.
The two stars are expected to reveal more details regarding the song and its release date in the coming period, amidst anticipation from their fans to learn about the nature of this awaited collaboration.
His New Works
On another note, Al-Shami continues to expand his presence in the music scene by preparing a collection of new songs in the Egyptian dialect, and he is also set to appear as a composer in some of these works, alongside his singing role.