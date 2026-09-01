The Syrian artist Al-Shami revealed his preparations for a new artistic collaboration with the Lebanese artist Najwa Karam, in a surprise that the fans of both stars are eagerly awaiting, especially after their recent meeting which raised many questions about the possibility of presenting a joint work between them.

Collaboration Details

Al-Shami announced the anticipated musical project via the "Story" feature on his official Instagram account, confirming that the work carries his unique touch in terms of lyrics and melodies.

Al-Shami wrote: "I have a project with the Sun of Song, Najwa Karam, from my lyrics and melodies," adding, teasing his followers about the new song: "You will love it a lot.. also wait for it."

From Speculation to Official Announcement

The recent appearance of Al-Shami and Najwa Karam together opened the door for audience speculation about a potential artistic collaboration between them, before the Syrian artist confirmed the matter by officially announcing the new work.

The two stars are expected to reveal more details regarding the song and its release date in the coming period, amidst anticipation from their fans to learn about the nature of this awaited collaboration.

His New Works

On another note, Al-Shami continues to expand his presence in the music scene by preparing a collection of new songs in the Egyptian dialect, and he is also set to appear as a composer in some of these works, alongside his singing role.