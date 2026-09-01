كشف الفنان السوري الشامي تحضيراته لتعاون فني جديد يجمعه بالفنانة اللبنانية نجوى كرم، في مفاجأة ينتظرها جمهور النجمين، خصوصاً بعد اللقاء الذي جمعهما أخيراً وأثار العديد من التساؤلات حول إمكانية تقديم عمل مشترك بينهما.

تفاصيل التعاون

وأعلن الشامي المشروع الغنائي المرتقب عبر خاصية «ستوري» على حسابه الرسمي بموقع «إنستغرام»، مؤكداً أن العمل يحمل بصمته الخاصة على مستوى الكلمات والألحان.

وكتب الشامي: «في عمل مع شمس الأغنية نجوى كرم من كلماتي وألحاني»، وأضاف، مشوّقاً متابعيه للأغنية الجديدة: «رح تحبوه كتير.. كمان نطروه».

من التكهنات إلى الإعلان الرسمي

وكان ظهور الشامي ونجوى كرم معاً خلال الفترة الماضية قد فتح الباب أمام تكهنات الجمهور بشأن وجود تعاون فني يجمعهما، قبل أن يحسم الفنان السوري الأمر بإعلانه العمل الجديد رسمياً.

ومن المنتظر أن يكشف النجمان خلال الفترة القادمة مزيداً من التفاصيل المتعلقة بالأغنية وموعد طرحها، وسط ترقّب من جمهورهما لمعرفة طبيعة هذا التعاون المنتظر.

جديد أعماله

من ناحية أخرى، يواصل الشامي توسيع حضوره في الساحة الغنائية من خلال التحضير لمجموعة من الأغاني الجديدة باللهجة المصرية، ومن المقرر أن يظهر أيضاً في بعض هذه الأعمال ملحناً، إلى جانب دوره الغنائي.