جدد قاضي المعارضات بمحكمة جنح الهرم التابعة لمحافظة الجيزة، حبس المتهم بقتل سيدة وابنتها داخل شقتهما بدائرة قسم شرطة الأهرام، لمدة 15 يوماً على ذمة التحقيقات، لاتهامه بارتكاب الواقعة والاستيلاء على مبالغ مالية ومشغولات ذهبية وهواتف محمولة خاصة بالمجني عليهما.


وكشفت تحريات الأجهزة الأمنية أن المتهم، وهو سائق سبق اتهامه في قضية سرقة، كانت تربطه علاقة عاطفية بإحدى المجني عليهما. وأضافت التحريات أنه عقب علم المتهم بخطبتها لشخص آخر، نشبت بينهما مشادة كلامية، تطورت إلى اعتدائه عليها وعلى والدتها، ما أسفر عن وفاتهما.


تفاصيل الجريمة


وتعود تفاصيل الواقعة إلى تلقي قسم شرطة الأهرام بلاغاً يوم 27 من الشهر الجاري، من صديقة المجني عليهما وخطيب إحداهما، أفاد بالعثور على جثتي سيدتين تحملان جنسية إحدى الدول داخل الشقة محل سكنهما بدائرة القسم. وعلى الفور، انتقلت الأجهزة الأمنية إلى محل البلاغ، وبإجراء التحريات وجمع المعلومات، أمكن تحديد هوية المتهم وضبطه.


وتبين أن المتهم سائق، مقيم بدائرة قسم شرطة الطالبية، وأصل إقامته مركز مطاي بمحافظة المنيا. وبمواجهته، أقر بوجود علاقة عاطفية تربطه بإحدى المجني عليهما، موضحاً أن مشادة كلامية وقعت بينهما على خلفية شكه في سلوكها، وعلمه بخطبتها من شخص آخر. وأضاف المتهم، خلال التحقيقات، أنه طالب المجني عليها برد مبلغ مالي سبق أن منحه لها، إلا أنها رفضت.


ضبط المسروقات


وأفادت التحريات واعترافات المتهم بأنه تعدى على المجني عليها ووالدتها بالضرب باستخدام قطعة حجرية، ما أسفر عن إصابتهما التي أودت بحياتهما. وعقب ذلك، استولى المتهم على مبالغ مالية وبعض المشغولات الذهبية وهاتفين محمولين، ثم فر هارباً من مكان الواقعة. وتمكنت الأجهزة الأمنية من ضبط المسروقات المستولى عليها بالكامل، وذلك بإرشاد المتهم. واتُخذت الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة حيال الواقعة، وأُخطرت النيابة العامة لمباشرة التحقيقات.