جدد قاضي المعارضات بمحكمة جنح الهرم التابعة لمحافظة الجيزة، حبس المتهم بقتل سيدة وابنتها داخل شقتهما بدائرة قسم شرطة الأهرام، لمدة 15 يوماً على ذمة التحقيقات، لاتهامه بارتكاب الواقعة والاستيلاء على مبالغ مالية ومشغولات ذهبية وهواتف محمولة خاصة بالمجني عليهما.
وكشفت تحريات الأجهزة الأمنية أن المتهم، وهو سائق سبق اتهامه في قضية سرقة، كانت تربطه علاقة عاطفية بإحدى المجني عليهما. وأضافت التحريات أنه عقب علم المتهم بخطبتها لشخص آخر، نشبت بينهما مشادة كلامية، تطورت إلى اعتدائه عليها وعلى والدتها، ما أسفر عن وفاتهما.
تفاصيل الجريمة
وتعود تفاصيل الواقعة إلى تلقي قسم شرطة الأهرام بلاغاً يوم 27 من الشهر الجاري، من صديقة المجني عليهما وخطيب إحداهما، أفاد بالعثور على جثتي سيدتين تحملان جنسية إحدى الدول داخل الشقة محل سكنهما بدائرة القسم. وعلى الفور، انتقلت الأجهزة الأمنية إلى محل البلاغ، وبإجراء التحريات وجمع المعلومات، أمكن تحديد هوية المتهم وضبطه.
وتبين أن المتهم سائق، مقيم بدائرة قسم شرطة الطالبية، وأصل إقامته مركز مطاي بمحافظة المنيا. وبمواجهته، أقر بوجود علاقة عاطفية تربطه بإحدى المجني عليهما، موضحاً أن مشادة كلامية وقعت بينهما على خلفية شكه في سلوكها، وعلمه بخطبتها من شخص آخر. وأضاف المتهم، خلال التحقيقات، أنه طالب المجني عليها برد مبلغ مالي سبق أن منحه لها، إلا أنها رفضت.
ضبط المسروقات
وأفادت التحريات واعترافات المتهم بأنه تعدى على المجني عليها ووالدتها بالضرب باستخدام قطعة حجرية، ما أسفر عن إصابتهما التي أودت بحياتهما. وعقب ذلك، استولى المتهم على مبالغ مالية وبعض المشغولات الذهبية وهاتفين محمولين، ثم فر هارباً من مكان الواقعة. وتمكنت الأجهزة الأمنية من ضبط المسروقات المستولى عليها بالكامل، وذلك بإرشاد المتهم. واتُخذت الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة حيال الواقعة، وأُخطرت النيابة العامة لمباشرة التحقيقات.
The opposition judge at the misdemeanor court in Al-Haram, affiliated with Giza Governorate, renewed the detention of the accused in the murder of a woman and her daughter inside their apartment in the Al-Ahram police department area for 15 days pending investigations, accusing him of committing the act and seizing financial amounts, gold jewelry, and mobile phones belonging to the victims.
Investigations by the security agencies revealed that the accused, a driver previously charged in a theft case, had a romantic relationship with one of the victims. The investigations added that after the accused learned of her engagement to another person, a verbal altercation erupted between them, which escalated to his assault on her and her mother, resulting in their deaths.
Details of the Crime
The details of the incident date back to receiving a report at the Al-Ahram police department on the 27th of this month from a friend of the victims and the fiancé of one of them, stating that he found the bodies of two women holding the nationality of one of the countries inside their apartment in the department's jurisdiction. Immediately, the security agencies moved to the location of the report, and by conducting investigations and gathering information, they were able to identify and apprehend the accused.
It was found that the accused is a driver residing in the jurisdiction of the Talbiya police department, originally from Mattay Center in Minya Governorate. When confronted, he admitted to having a romantic relationship with one of the victims, explaining that a verbal altercation occurred between them due to his suspicion of her behavior and his knowledge of her engagement to another person. The accused added during the investigations that he had asked the victim to return a sum of money he had previously given her, but she refused.
Recovery of Stolen Items
Investigations and the accused's confessions indicated that he assaulted the victim and her mother with a stone, resulting in injuries that led to their deaths. Following that, the accused seized financial amounts, some gold jewelry, and two mobile phones, then fled the scene of the incident. The security agencies managed to recover all the stolen items, based on the accused's guidance. Legal procedures were taken regarding the incident, and the public prosecution was notified to initiate investigations.