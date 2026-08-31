The opposition judge at the misdemeanor court in Al-Haram, affiliated with Giza Governorate, renewed the detention of the accused in the murder of a woman and her daughter inside their apartment in the Al-Ahram police department area for 15 days pending investigations, accusing him of committing the act and seizing financial amounts, gold jewelry, and mobile phones belonging to the victims.



Investigations by the security agencies revealed that the accused, a driver previously charged in a theft case, had a romantic relationship with one of the victims. The investigations added that after the accused learned of her engagement to another person, a verbal altercation erupted between them, which escalated to his assault on her and her mother, resulting in their deaths.



Details of the Crime



The details of the incident date back to receiving a report at the Al-Ahram police department on the 27th of this month from a friend of the victims and the fiancé of one of them, stating that he found the bodies of two women holding the nationality of one of the countries inside their apartment in the department's jurisdiction. Immediately, the security agencies moved to the location of the report, and by conducting investigations and gathering information, they were able to identify and apprehend the accused.



It was found that the accused is a driver residing in the jurisdiction of the Talbiya police department, originally from Mattay Center in Minya Governorate. When confronted, he admitted to having a romantic relationship with one of the victims, explaining that a verbal altercation occurred between them due to his suspicion of her behavior and his knowledge of her engagement to another person. The accused added during the investigations that he had asked the victim to return a sum of money he had previously given her, but she refused.



Recovery of Stolen Items



Investigations and the accused's confessions indicated that he assaulted the victim and her mother with a stone, resulting in injuries that led to their deaths. Following that, the accused seized financial amounts, some gold jewelry, and two mobile phones, then fled the scene of the incident. The security agencies managed to recover all the stolen items, based on the accused's guidance. Legal procedures were taken regarding the incident, and the public prosecution was notified to initiate investigations.