In a scene that sends chills down the spine, where life triumphed from the heart of tragedy, an Egyptian husband stood in shock inside the "Saqlta" hospital in the Sohag governorate, caught between the tragedy of receiving the body of his young wife and the cries of their twin children who were born from the womb of death after their mother's heart stopped.

The story that held the breath of the Egyptian street began with a gloom that enveloped the emergency department upon the arrival of a woman (26 years old) who had been completely lifeless for 20 minutes. Despite the failure of attempts to revive her stopped heart, the medical team refused to give up as they detected a stunning surprise through an ultrasound examination: a very faint heartbeat struggling to survive within the deceased woman's womb.

The hospital transformed within seconds into a beehive of activity, with surgical, anesthetic, and pediatric teams racing against time based on three dramatic axes:

10-Minute Surgery: The body was immediately transferred to the operating room, and the uterus was expertly opened to extract the fetuses before they suffered permanent brain damage due to lack of oxygen.

Victory of the Incubators: The two children underwent intensive resuscitation operations immediately after their birth, until their breaths returned and their condition stabilized completely in the neonatal intensive care unit.

Tragedy of Maternal Mortality: Dr. Amr Hassan, a consultant for the World Health Organization, revealed that the doctors' record speed was the sole reason for this miracle, explaining that Egypt recorded 867 maternal deaths in 2025, with severe bleeding being the leading cause at 28.1%, followed by complications from high blood pressure at 15.2%.

The young mother passed away without ever touching her children, but the epic of the final minutes inside the operating room wrote a new life for her twins, allowing the grieving father to receive the most precious legacy left by his deceased wife before her body was laid to rest.