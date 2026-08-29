In a medical discovery that could turn weight loss clinics upside down, a recent study conducted by researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, and published in the journal Science Advances, revealed an experimental chemical compound that stimulates the body to burn fat efficiently without reducing food intake or increasing physical effort.

The experiments conducted on obese mice showed that the compound known as TOFA caused the animals to lose about 18% of their weight in just 4 weeks, while completely maintaining their muscle mass. Interestingly, the mice did not eat less or move more, but their energy expenditure increased automatically, as the compound works through two simultaneous pathways: inhibiting the production of new fats and forcing cells to absorb and burn stored fats.

The surprises did not stop at weight loss, as the animals recorded a significant decrease in blood sugar, insulin levels, and liver fats. When the compound was tested in low doses combined with popular appetite medications such as "semaglutide" (Ozempic) and "tirzepatide," the results showed a doubling in weight loss, with a distinguishing feature being the lack of weight regain after stopping treatment, which is the most significant flaw that current medications suffer from.

Although the compound is still in its early laboratory stages and has not yet been tested on humans, the results pave the way for a therapeutic revolution that could end the era of "diet deprivation" and create a new generation of sustainable fat-burning drugs.