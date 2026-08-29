في اكتشاف طبي قد يقلب مفاهيم عيادات التخسيس رأساً على عقب، كشفت دراسة حديثة أعدها باحثون في جامعة كاليفورنيا في بيركلي ونُشرت بمجلة Science Advances، مركّباً كيميائياً تجريبياً يحفّز الجسم على حرق الدهون بكفاءة عالية دون تقليل كمية الطعام أو زيادة المجهود البدني.

التجارب التي أُجريت على فئران مصابة بالسمنة أظهرت أن المركب المعروف باسم TOFA تسبّب في فقدان الحيوانات لنحو 18% من وزنها خلال 4 أسابيع فقط، مع محافظتها الكاملة على كتلتها العضلية. والغريب أن الفئران لم تتناول طعاماً أقل ولم تتحرك أكثر، لكن معدل استهلاك الطاقة في أجسادها ارتفع تلقائياً، إذ يعمل المركب على مسارين متزامنين: كبح إنتاج دهون جديدة، وإرغام الخلايا على امتصاص الدهون المخزنة وحرقها.

ولم تتوقف المفاجآت عند فقدان الوزن، إذ سجلت الحيوانات انخفاضاً ملحوظاً في مستويات السكر والإنسولين ودهون الكبد. وعند تجربة دمج المركب بجرعات منخفضة مع أدوية الشهية الشهيرة مثل «سيماغلوتايد» (أوزيمبيك) و«تيرزيباتايد»، حققت النتائج مضاعفة في خفض الوزن، مع ميزة فارقة تمثّلت في عدم استعادة الوزن المفقود بعد توقف العلاج، وهي الثغرة الأبرز التي تعاني منها الأدوية الحالية.

ورغم أن المركب لا يزال في مراحله المخبرية الأولى ولم يُختبر على البشر بعد، إلا أن النتائج تُمهد لثورة علاجية قد تنهي عهد «حرمان الريجيم» وتصنع جيلاً جديداً من أدوية حرق الدهون المستدامة.