يواصل مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية مدّ جسوره الإغاثية في مختلف المحافظات اليمنية، عبر حزمة من المساعدات الغذائية الطارئة الموجهة للأسر الأشد احتياجًا والنازحين في حضرموت وتعز، في إطار الجهود السعودية المتواصلة لتأمين الحاجات المعيشية وتخفيف التحديات الاقتصادية الراهنة.


11 ألف مستفيد في المكلا


في حضرموت، وزّع المركز 1,664 سلة غذائية في مديرية المكلا، استفاد منها 11,648 فردًا من الأسر الأكثر احتياجًا، وذلك ضمن أعمال المرحلة الثانية من «مشروع الدعم الغذائي الطارئ»، بهدف ترسيخ الأمن الغذائي وتوفير المتطلبات الأساسية.

سلل غذائية مقدمة من مركز الملك سلمان

سلل غذائية مقدمة من مركز الملك سلمان


إمداد إغاثي في تعز والمخا


وفي محافظة تعز، دشّن المركز توزيع 3,640 سلة غذائية للنازحين والأسر الأشد احتياجًا، منها 1,440 سلة غذائية لمديرية المخا، في خطوة شمولية تهدف لتعزيز الاستقرار المعيشي وسد الفجوة الغذائية لدى آلاف المستفيدين.

سلل غذائية من مركز الملك سلمان لليمنيين

سلل غذائية من مركز الملك سلمان لليمنيين


إشادة بالدعم السعودي


وأشاد وكيل محافظة تعز محمد الصنوي بالدور الإنساني الريادي لمركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة وما يقدمه من إسناد مستمر لليمنيين.


وأكد الصنوي أهمية استمرار وتوسيع نطاق هذا الدعم الإنساني والإغاثي وتعزيز التنسيق مع السلطة المحلية، بما يضمن وصول الدعم وفق الأولويات والحاجات الفعلية، مشيرًا إلى أن هذه المشاريع تجسد الشراكة والتكامل الإنساني لتحسين الظروف المعيشية للأسر المتضررة والنازحة في مختلف المحافظات اليمنية. يمينون يتلقون الدعم من مركز الملك سلمان

يمينون يتلقون الدعم من مركز الملك سلمان