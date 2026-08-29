The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center continues to extend its humanitarian bridges across various Yemeni governorates, through a package of emergency food assistance directed towards the most needy families and displaced persons in Hadhramaut and Taiz, as part of the ongoing Saudi efforts to secure living necessities and alleviate current economic challenges.



11,000 beneficiaries in Mukalla



In Hadhramaut, the center distributed 1,664 food baskets in the Mukalla district, benefiting 11,648 individuals from the most needy families, as part of the second phase of the "Emergency Food Support Project," aimed at establishing food security and providing basic requirements.

سلل غذائية مقدمة من مركز الملك سلمان



Relief supplies in Taiz and Al-Mokha



In Taiz governorate, the center launched the distribution of 3,640 food baskets for displaced persons and the most needy families, including 1,440 food baskets for the Al-Mokha district, in a comprehensive step aimed at enhancing living stability and bridging the food gap for thousands of beneficiaries.

سلل غذائية من مركز الملك سلمان لليمنيين



Praise for Saudi support



The Deputy Governor of Taiz, Mohammed Al-Sanwi, praised the pioneering humanitarian role of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center and its continuous support for the Yemenis.



Al-Sanwi emphasized the importance of continuing and expanding the scope of this humanitarian and relief support and enhancing coordination with local authorities, to ensure that assistance reaches according to priorities and actual needs, pointing out that these projects embody the partnership and humanitarian integration to improve the living conditions of affected and displaced families in various Yemeni governorates.

يمينون يتلقون الدعم من مركز الملك سلمان