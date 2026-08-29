أوضح وزير خارجية نيبال، شيشير خانال، أن بلاده تحتاج إلى مساعدة أجنبية في المجالات المتخصصة والتقنية التي تفتقر فيها إلى الخبرة، بعد الفيضانات المدمرة، لكنها لا تحتاج إلى مساعدة في عمليات البحث والإنقاذ.
وقال خانال: «تقدمنا بالفعل بطلبات للحصول على الخدمات المتخصصة والمساعدة التقنية في المجالات التي لا نمتلك فيها الخبرة والمعرفة والتقنية الكافية».
يذكر أن انهيار جليدي وقع (الأربعاء) الماضي، أدى إلى اندفاع سيل هائل من الصخور والجليد والطين والحطام عبر شبكات الأنهار الجبلية في جبال الهيمالايا؛ مما أدى لحدوث فيضانات عارمة أسفرت عن وفاة أكثر من 600 شخص في نيبال ومنطقة التبت بالصين، ولا يزال أكثر من 2000 شخص في عداد المفقودين.
وطلبت نيبال من جارتيها الهند والصين توفير جسور جاهزة متنقلة لإعادة فتح طرق النقل والاتصالات في وقت مبكر في المنطقة المنكوبة بالكارثة التي دُمّر فيها نحو عشرين جسرًا.
A landslide last Wednesday triggered a massive flow of rocks, ice, mud, and debris through the mountain river networks in the Himalayas, causing devastating floods that resulted in the deaths of more than 600 people in Nepal and the Tibet region of China, with over 2,000 people still missing.
Nepal's Foreign Minister, Pradeep Gyawali, stated, "Our country needs assistance in specialized and technical areas where we lack expertise, following the devastating floods, but we do not need help with search and rescue operations."
He added, "We have already submitted requests for specialized services and technical assistance in areas where we do not have sufficient expertise and technical knowledge."
Nepal has asked its neighbors, India and China, to provide ready-made mobile bridges to reopen transportation and communication routes early in the disaster-stricken area, where around twenty bridges have been destroyed.