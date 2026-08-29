أوضح وزير خارجية نيبال، شيشير خانال، أن بلاده تحتاج إلى مساعدة أجنبية في المجالات المتخصصة والتقنية التي تفتقر فيها إلى الخبرة، بعد الفيضانات المدمرة، لكنها لا تحتاج إلى مساعدة في عمليات البحث والإنقاذ.

وقال خانال: «تقدمنا بالفعل بطلبات للحصول على الخدمات المتخصصة والمساعدة التقنية في المجالات التي لا نمتلك فيها الخبرة والمعرفة والتقنية الكافية».

يذكر أن انهيار جليدي وقع (الأربعاء) الماضي، أدى إلى اندفاع سيل هائل من الصخور والجليد والطين والحطام عبر شبكات الأنهار الجبلية في جبال الهيمالايا؛ مما أدى لحدوث فيضانات عارمة أسفرت عن وفاة أكثر من 600 شخص في نيبال ومنطقة التبت بالصين، ولا يزال أكثر من 2000 شخص في عداد المفقودين.

وطلبت نيبال من جارتيها الهند والصين توفير جسور جاهزة متنقلة لإعادة فتح طرق النقل والاتصالات في وقت مبكر في المنطقة المنكوبة بالكارثة التي دُمّر فيها نحو عشرين جسرًا.