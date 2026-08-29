A landslide last Wednesday triggered a massive flow of rocks, ice, mud, and debris through the mountain river networks in the Himalayas, causing devastating floods that resulted in the deaths of more than 600 people in Nepal and the Tibet region of China, with over 2,000 people still missing.

Nepal's Foreign Minister, Pradeep Gyawali, stated, "Our country needs assistance in specialized and technical areas where we lack expertise, following the devastating floods, but we do not need help with search and rescue operations."

He added, "We have already submitted requests for specialized services and technical assistance in areas where we do not have sufficient expertise and technical knowledge."

Nepal has asked its neighbors, India and China, to provide ready-made mobile bridges to reopen transportation and communication routes early in the disaster-stricken area, where around twenty bridges have been destroyed.