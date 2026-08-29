A recent study revealed a clear connection between the increased time individuals spend on social media and a higher likelihood of reporting symptoms of depression, compared to other digital and recreational activities, such as video games, browsing the internet, and watching television.

According to the scientific website "Medical Express," researchers from the University of Cincinnati and Northwestern University in the United States reached these findings after analyzing 183,300 anonymous surveys, which included participants aged between 18 and 70 years, with data collected over 11 years as part of an annual study on media usage patterns and their effects.

The researchers relied on a machine learning model to identify the factors most associated with depression, and the results showed that increased time allocated to social media use was linked to a higher likelihood of reporting symptoms of depression.

This pattern continued to emerge throughout the 11 years covered by the analysis, with the correlation being more pronounced among individuals who spend 150 minutes or more daily on social media platforms.

Hans Breiter, a professor at the University of Cincinnati and the study's lead author, stated that the relationship between social media use and depression remained evident across the tests conducted throughout the study years, adding that the results call for further research into the potential effects of intensive use of digital platforms.

The study indicated that the significance of social media as an indicator related to depression has increased over the years, while other factors, such as watching television and browsing the internet, were less important in explaining this connection.

The researchers clarified that many previous studies focused on adolescents and young adults or addressed the total time individuals spend in front of screens without distinguishing between social media and other digital activities, whereas the new study aimed to track the relationship between usage and depression across different age groups over a long period.

The researchers noted that the nature of social media platform usage has changed significantly since their emergence, shifting from a greater focus on communicating with known individuals to consuming large amounts of content produced by people whom the user may not know, which may lead to longer browsing periods.

The researchers proposed several steps to reduce intensive usage, including setting a daily browsing time and turning off notifications, emphasizing that the goal is not necessarily to stop using social media, but to promote conscious and balanced usage of it.

The study also confirmed that its results do not prove a direct causal relationship between social media use and the onset of depression, but rather show a stable correlation between the intensity of use and the depression symptoms reported by participants, which calls for further studies to determine the nature of this relationship.