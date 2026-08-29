كشفت دراسة حديثة ارتباطاً واضحاً بين زيادة الوقت الذي يقضيه الأفراد على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي وارتفاع احتمالية الإبلاغ عن أعراض الاكتئاب، بالمقارنة مع أنشطة رقمية وترفيهية أخرى، مثل ألعاب الفيديو وتصفح الإنترنت ومشاهدة التلفزيون.

وبحسب موقع «ميديكال إكسبريس» العلمي، توصّل باحثون من جامعتي سينسيناتي ونورث وسترن الأمريكيتين إلى هذه النتائج بعد تحليل 183,300 استبيان مجهول الهوية، شملت مشاركين تراوحت أعمارهم بين 18 و70 عاماً، وجُمعت بياناتهم على مدى 11 عاماً ضمن دراسة سنوية تناولت أنماط استخدام وسائل الإعلام وتأثيراتها.

واعتمد الباحثون على نموذج للتعلم الآلي لتحديد العوامل الأكثر ارتباطاً بالاكتئاب، وأظهرت النتائج أن زيادة الوقت المخصص لاستخدام وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي ارتبطت بارتفاع احتمالية الإبلاغ عن أعراض الاكتئاب.

واستمر هذا النمط في الظهور خلال الأعوام الـ11 التي شملها التحليل، فيما كان الارتباط أكثر وضوحاً لدى الأشخاص الذين يقضون 150 دقيقة يومياً أو أكثر على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي.

وقال الأستاذ في جامعة سينسيناتي المعد المسؤول عن الدراسة هانز برايتر إن العلاقة بين استخدام وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي والاكتئاب ظلت واضحة عبر الاختبارات التي أجريت طوال سنوات الدراسة، مضيفاً أن النتائج تستدعي إجراء مزيد من الأبحاث حول الآثار المحتملة للاستخدام المكثف للمنصات الرقمية.

وأشارت الدراسة إلى أن أهمية وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي بوصفها مؤشراً مرتبطاً بالاكتئاب ازدادت بمرور السنوات، بينما كانت عوامل أخرى، مثل مشاهدة التلفزيون وتصفح الإنترنت، أقل أهمية في تفسير هذا الارتباط.

فيما أوضح الباحثون أن دراسات سابقة كثيرة ركزت على المراهقين والشباب، أو تناولت إجمالي الوقت الذي يقضيه الأفراد أمام الشاشات دون التمييز بين وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي والأنشطة الرقمية الأخرى، فيما سعت الدراسة الجديدة إلى تتبع العلاقة بين الاستخدام والاكتئاب لدى فئات عمرية مختلفة وعلى مدى زمني طويل.

ولفت الباحثون إلى أن طبيعة استخدام منصات التواصل الاجتماعي شهدت تغيراً ملحوظاً منذ ظهورها، إذ انتقلت من التركيز بشكل أكبر على التواصل مع أشخاص معروفين إلى استهلاك كميات كبيرة من المحتوى الذي ينتجه أشخاص قد لا يعرفهم المستخدم، وهو ما قد يؤدي إلى قضاء فترات أطول في التصفح.

واقترح الباحثون عدداً من الخطوات للحد من الاستخدام المكثف، من بينها تحديد وقت يومي للتصفح وإيقاف الإشعارات، مؤكدين أن الهدف لا يتمثل بالضرورة في التوقف عن استخدام وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، وإنما في تعزيز الاستخدام الواعي والمتوازن لها.

كما أكدت الدراسة أن نتائجها لا تثبت وجود علاقة سببية مباشرة بين استخدام وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي والإصابة بالاكتئاب، وإنما تظهر وجود ارتباط مستقر بين كثافة الاستخدام وأعراض الاكتئاب التي أبلغ عنها المشاركون، ما يستدعي مزيداً من الدراسات لتحديد طبيعة هذه العلاقة.