أعلن رئيس مجلس إدارة الهيئة العامة للترفيه تركي آل الشيخ انتهاء تصوير مسلسل «الأمير»، أحد أضخم الإنتاجات الدرامية العربية المرتقبة، المقرر عرضه حصرياً على منصة «شاهد» خلال عام 2027، برعاية الهيئة العامة للترفيه، ومن إنتاج استوديوهات صلة وMBC شاهد.
وقدم آل الشيخ، بمناسبة اليوم الأخير من التصوير، شكره للنجم أحمد عز ولكل النجوم والفنانين والفنيين والعاملين الذين شاركوا في إنجاز المسلسل، مثمناً الجهود التي بذلها فريق العمل طوال مراحل الإنتاج، كما وجه شكرًا خاصًا للمخرج العالمي ستيفن هوبكنز.
وأكد في منشور له على منصة «انستغرام» أن مسلسل «الأمير» سيكون عملاً مختلفاً وبصمة في تاريخ المحتوى العربي، مشيراً إلى أن الجمهور سيكون على موعد مع العمل على الشاشة قريباً، ومختتماً بقوله: «انتظرونا.. القادم أجمل».
وتدور أحداث المسلسل حول ضابط مصري يعيش حياة مزدوجة وسط شبكة معقدة من الصراعات السرية الدولية، بعدما يتغلغل تحت هوية أحد أخطر الإرهابيين المطلوبين عالمياً. ومع انهيار مهمته السرية، يجد نفسه في سباق مع الزمن لإحباط هجوم وشيك، وسط سلسلة من الخيانات والمصالح المتضاربة التي تزيد مهمته تعقيداً.
ويتولى بطولة «الأمير» النجم أحمد عز، بمشاركة نخبة من نجوم العالم العربي والعالمي، من مصر أمينة خليل، سامي الشيخ، ومن تركيا توبا بويوكستون، ومريم أوزرلي، ومن إسبانيا بيدرو ألونسو، ومن بريطانيا بطل «بليكي بليندر» النجم بول أندرسون. فيما يتولى إخراجه المخرج العالمي ستيفن هوبكنز، وكتب السيناريو صلاح الجهيني.
The Chairman of the Board of the General Entertainment Authority, Turki bin Abdul Mohsen Al Sheikh, announced the completion of filming the series "The Prince," one of the most anticipated Arab drama productions, which is set to be exclusively aired on the "Shahid" platform in 2027, under the auspices of the General Entertainment Authority, and produced by Sela Studios and MBC Shahid.
On the occasion of the last day of filming, Al Sheikh expressed his gratitude to the star Ahmed Ezz and to all the stars, artists, technicians, and workers who contributed to the completion of the series, appreciating the efforts made by the team throughout the production stages. He also extended a special thanks to the international director Stephen Hopkins.
In a post on the "Instagram" platform, he confirmed that the series "The Prince" will, God willing, be a different work and a milestone in the history of Arab content, noting that the audience will soon have the opportunity to see the work on screen, concluding with the words: "Stay tuned... the best is yet to come."
The events of the series revolve around an Egyptian officer living a double life amidst a complex web of international secret conflicts, after he infiltrates under the identity of one of the most wanted terrorists in the world. As his secret mission collapses, he finds himself in a race against time to thwart an imminent attack, amidst a series of betrayals and conflicting interests that complicate his mission.
The series "The Prince" stars Ahmed Ezz, alongside a selection of stars from the Arab world and internationally, including from Egypt Amira Khalil, Sami Al Sheikh, from Turkey Tuba Büyüküstün, and Meryem Uzerli, from Spain Pedro Alonso, and from Britain the star of "Peaky Blinders" Paul Anderson. The series is directed by the international director Stephen Hopkins, with the screenplay written by Salah Al Jahini.