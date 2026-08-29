أعلن رئيس مجلس إدارة الهيئة العامة للترفيه تركي آل الشيخ انتهاء تصوير مسلسل «الأمير»، أحد أضخم الإنتاجات الدرامية العربية المرتقبة، المقرر عرضه حصرياً على منصة «شاهد» خلال عام 2027، برعاية الهيئة العامة للترفيه، ومن إنتاج استوديوهات صلة وMBC شاهد.

وقدم آل الشيخ، بمناسبة اليوم الأخير من التصوير، شكره للنجم أحمد عز ولكل النجوم والفنانين والفنيين والعاملين الذين شاركوا في إنجاز المسلسل، مثمناً الجهود التي بذلها فريق العمل طوال مراحل الإنتاج، كما وجه شكرًا خاصًا للمخرج العالمي ستيفن هوبكنز.

وأكد في منشور له على منصة «انستغرام» أن مسلسل «الأمير» سيكون عملاً مختلفاً وبصمة في تاريخ المحتوى العربي، مشيراً إلى أن الجمهور سيكون على موعد مع العمل على الشاشة قريباً، ومختتماً بقوله: «انتظرونا.. القادم أجمل».

وتدور أحداث المسلسل حول ضابط مصري يعيش حياة مزدوجة وسط شبكة معقدة من الصراعات السرية الدولية، بعدما يتغلغل تحت هوية أحد أخطر الإرهابيين المطلوبين عالمياً. ومع انهيار مهمته السرية، يجد نفسه في سباق مع الزمن لإحباط هجوم وشيك، وسط سلسلة من الخيانات والمصالح المتضاربة التي تزيد مهمته تعقيداً.

ويتولى بطولة «الأمير» النجم أحمد عز، بمشاركة نخبة من نجوم العالم العربي والعالمي، من مصر أمينة خليل، سامي الشيخ، ومن تركيا توبا بويوكستون، ومريم أوزرلي، ومن إسبانيا بيدرو ألونسو، ومن بريطانيا بطل «بليكي بليندر» النجم بول أندرسون. فيما يتولى إخراجه المخرج العالمي ستيفن هوبكنز، وكتب السيناريو صلاح الجهيني.