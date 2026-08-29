The Chairman of the Board of the General Entertainment Authority, Turki bin Abdul Mohsen Al Sheikh, announced the completion of filming the series "The Prince," one of the most anticipated Arab drama productions, which is set to be exclusively aired on the "Shahid" platform in 2027, under the auspices of the General Entertainment Authority, and produced by Sela Studios and MBC Shahid.

On the occasion of the last day of filming, Al Sheikh expressed his gratitude to the star Ahmed Ezz and to all the stars, artists, technicians, and workers who contributed to the completion of the series, appreciating the efforts made by the team throughout the production stages. He also extended a special thanks to the international director Stephen Hopkins.

In a post on the "Instagram" platform, he confirmed that the series "The Prince" will, God willing, be a different work and a milestone in the history of Arab content, noting that the audience will soon have the opportunity to see the work on screen, concluding with the words: "Stay tuned... the best is yet to come."

The events of the series revolve around an Egyptian officer living a double life amidst a complex web of international secret conflicts, after he infiltrates under the identity of one of the most wanted terrorists in the world. As his secret mission collapses, he finds himself in a race against time to thwart an imminent attack, amidst a series of betrayals and conflicting interests that complicate his mission.

The series "The Prince" stars Ahmed Ezz, alongside a selection of stars from the Arab world and internationally, including from Egypt Amira Khalil, Sami Al Sheikh, from Turkey Tuba Büyüküstün, and Meryem Uzerli, from Spain Pedro Alonso, and from Britain the star of "Peaky Blinders" Paul Anderson. The series is directed by the international director Stephen Hopkins, with the screenplay written by Salah Al Jahini.