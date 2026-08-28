The National Center of Meteorology expected in its weather report for today (Friday) that moderate to heavy thunderstorms will lead to the flow of torrents, accompanied by showers of hail and active winds stirring up dust and sand in parts of the regions of Jazan, Asir, Al-Baha, Makkah, and Madinah. The formation of fog is not ruled out during the night and early morning hours in parts of those regions, while the expectation continues for the formation of rainy thunderclouds accompanied by active winds in parts of the regions of Hail, Tabuk, Al-Jawf, the Northern Borders, Najran, and the southern parts of the Eastern and Riyadh regions.

The report indicated that the surface wind movement over the Red Sea is northwesterly to westerly at a speed of 15-32 km/h in the northern part, and northwesterly to southwesterly at a speed of 10-30 km/h in the central and southern parts, reaching more than 50 km/h with the formation of rainy thunderclouds. The wave height ranges from half a meter to one and a half meters, exceeding two meters with the formation of rainy thunderclouds, and the sea condition is light to moderate waves, becoming rough with the formation of rainy thunderclouds.

Meanwhile, the surface winds over the Arabian Gulf will be southwesterly to northwesterly, shifting at night to northeasterly in the northern and central parts, and southeasterly to southwesterly, shifting at night to northwesterly to northeasterly in the southern part at a speed of 10-30 km/h, with wave heights ranging from half a meter to one meter, and the sea condition is light waves.