توقّع المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره عن حالة الطقس لهذا اليوم (الجمعة)، هطول أمطار رعدية متوسطة إلى غزيرة تؤدي إلى جريان السيول مصحوبة بزخات من البرد ورياح نشطة مثيرة للأتربة والغبار على أجزاء من مناطق جازان، عسير، الباحة، مكة المكرمة، والمدينة المنورة، ولا يُستبعد تكوّن الضباب خلال الليل وساعات الصباح الباكر على أجزاء من تلك المناطق، في حين يستمر التوقع بتكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة المصحوبة برياح نشطة على أجزاء من مناطق حائل، تبوك، الجوف، الحدود الشمالية، نجران، والأجزاء الجنوبية من منطقتي الشرقية والرياض.

وأشار التقرير إلى أن حركة الرياح السطحية على البحر الأحمر شمالية غربية إلى غربية بسرعة 15-32 كم/ساعة على الجزء الشمالي، وشمالية غربية إلى جنوبية غربية بسرعة 10-30 كم/ساعة على الجزء الأوسط والجنوبي تصل إلى أكثر من 50 كم/ساعة مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر ونصف يصل إلى أعلى من مترين مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة، وحالة البحر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج يصل إلى مائج مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة.

فيما ستكون الرياح السطحية على الخليج العربي جنوبية غربية إلى شمالية غربية تتحول ليلًا شمالية شرقية على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط، وجنوبية شرقية إلى جنوبية غربية تتحول ليلًا شمالية غربية إلى شمالية شرقية على الجزء الجنوبي بسرعة 10-30 كم/ساعة، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر، وحالة البحر خفيف الموج.