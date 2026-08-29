في ليلة حبست الأنفاس على طريق «زفتى الجديد» في مصر، تحولت رحلة عادية بالسيارة إلى كابوس مرعب نَجت منه الفنانة الشعبية رحمة عصام بأعجوبة، بعدما وقعت في فخ مطاردة شرسة نفذتها عصابة مسلحة حاولوا اعتراض طريقها وسرقتها بالقوة.

وبدأت الأجهزة الأمنية المصرية بمحافظة الغربية التحرك العاجل وفحص ملابسات الواقعة التي أثارت حالة من الفزع على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، عقب منشور استغاثة ناري نُشر عبر الحساب الشخصي للفنانة، كشفت فيه كواليس المأساة التي عاشتها في عرض الطريق.

وجاءت تفاصيل الهجوم المباغت مرعبة ومفاجئة، وفقاً لما دوّنته المطربة الشابة:

  • ترصد ملثم: تفاجأت بـ4 أشخاص ملثمين يستقلون دراجات بخارية يقطعون عليها الطريق ويحاولون إجبارها على التوقف.
  • هجوم بالصخور: ألقى المهاجمون الصخور باتجاه سيارتها أثناء سيرها بسرعة، مما أدى لتهشم الزجاج المجاور لها.
  • لحظات حابسة للأنفاس: وصفت رحمة المشهد بقولها: «العربية كأن قنابل بتتحدف عليها»، مؤكدة أنها لم تتردد في القيادة بأقصى سرعة ممكنة لتهرب من قبضة المسلحين وتنجو بحياتها.

والآن، تُكثف الأجهزة الأمنية المصرية جهودها حالياً لمراجعة كاميرات المراقبة وتتبع خط سير المهاجمين لتحديد هوية الملثمين وإلقاء القبض عليهم.