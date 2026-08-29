في ليلة حبست الأنفاس على طريق «زفتى الجديد» في مصر، تحولت رحلة عادية بالسيارة إلى كابوس مرعب نَجت منه الفنانة الشعبية رحمة عصام بأعجوبة، بعدما وقعت في فخ مطاردة شرسة نفذتها عصابة مسلحة حاولوا اعتراض طريقها وسرقتها بالقوة.
وبدأت الأجهزة الأمنية المصرية بمحافظة الغربية التحرك العاجل وفحص ملابسات الواقعة التي أثارت حالة من الفزع على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، عقب منشور استغاثة ناري نُشر عبر الحساب الشخصي للفنانة، كشفت فيه كواليس المأساة التي عاشتها في عرض الطريق.
وجاءت تفاصيل الهجوم المباغت مرعبة ومفاجئة، وفقاً لما دوّنته المطربة الشابة:
- ترصد ملثم: تفاجأت بـ4 أشخاص ملثمين يستقلون دراجات بخارية يقطعون عليها الطريق ويحاولون إجبارها على التوقف.
- هجوم بالصخور: ألقى المهاجمون الصخور باتجاه سيارتها أثناء سيرها بسرعة، مما أدى لتهشم الزجاج المجاور لها.
- لحظات حابسة للأنفاس: وصفت رحمة المشهد بقولها: «العربية كأن قنابل بتتحدف عليها»، مؤكدة أنها لم تتردد في القيادة بأقصى سرعة ممكنة لتهرب من قبضة المسلحين وتنجو بحياتها.
والآن، تُكثف الأجهزة الأمنية المصرية جهودها حالياً لمراجعة كاميرات المراقبة وتتبع خط سير المهاجمين لتحديد هوية الملثمين وإلقاء القبض عليهم.
On a night that held its breath on the "Zefta Al-Jadid" road in Egypt, an ordinary car journey turned into a terrifying nightmare from which the popular artist Rahma Essam miraculously escaped, after falling into the trap of a fierce chase executed by an armed gang that attempted to block her path and rob her by force.
The Egyptian security forces in the Gharbia Governorate began urgent action and examining the circumstances of the incident that sparked a state of panic on social media platforms, following a fiery distress post published through the artist's personal account, in which she revealed the details of the tragedy she experienced on the roadside.
The details of the sudden attack were terrifying and shocking, according to what the young singer recorded:
- Masked stalkers: She was surprised by 4 masked individuals riding motorcycles who cut her off and tried to force her to stop.
- Attack with rocks: The attackers threw rocks at her car while she was driving at high speed, causing the glass next to her to shatter.
- Breath-holding moments: Rahma described the scene by saying, "The car felt like bombs were being thrown at it," confirming that she did not hesitate to drive as fast as possible to escape the grip of the armed men and save her life.
Now, the Egyptian security forces are intensifying their efforts to review surveillance cameras and track the attackers' route to identify the masked individuals and apprehend them.