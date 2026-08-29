On a night that held its breath on the "Zefta Al-Jadid" road in Egypt, an ordinary car journey turned into a terrifying nightmare from which the popular artist Rahma Essam miraculously escaped, after falling into the trap of a fierce chase executed by an armed gang that attempted to block her path and rob her by force.

The Egyptian security forces in the Gharbia Governorate began urgent action and examining the circumstances of the incident that sparked a state of panic on social media platforms, following a fiery distress post published through the artist's personal account, in which she revealed the details of the tragedy she experienced on the roadside.

The details of the sudden attack were terrifying and shocking, according to what the young singer recorded:

Masked stalkers: She was surprised by 4 masked individuals riding motorcycles who cut her off and tried to force her to stop.

Attack with rocks: The attackers threw rocks at her car while she was driving at high speed, causing the glass next to her to shatter.

Breath-holding moments: Rahma described the scene by saying, "The car felt like bombs were being thrown at it," confirming that she did not hesitate to drive as fast as possible to escape the grip of the armed men and save her life.

Now, the Egyptian security forces are intensifying their efforts to review surveillance cameras and track the attackers' route to identify the masked individuals and apprehend them.