The artist Mohammed Abdu expressed his condolences to the family of the late musician Omar Shalah Al-Barakati, offering them his sincere condolences and sympathy for their loss, who passed away last Thursday. His funeral prayer was held at the Grand Mosque, and his body was laid to rest in the Al-Mualla cemetery in Mecca, while recalling his artistic journey and contributions to the music field.



It is worth mentioning that today (Saturday) is the second day of mourning at the family home located in the Al-Nuzhah neighborhood in Jeddah.