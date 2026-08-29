واسى الفنان محمد عبده أسرة الموسيقار الراحل عمر شلاح البركاتي، مقدماً لهم صادق التعازي والمواساة في فقيدهم، الذي وافته المنية (الخميس) الماضي، وصُلّي عليه في المسجد الحرام، ثم ووري جثمانه الثرى في مقبرة المعلاة بمكة المكرمة، مستذكراً مسيرته الفنية وعطاءه في المجال الموسيقي.


يُذكر أن اليوم (السبت) ثاني أيام العزاء في منزل الأسرة الكائن بحي النزهة في جدة.