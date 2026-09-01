تتأهب أجزاء من 4 مناطق لهطول أمطار رعدية متوسطة إلى غزيرة، قد تتسبب في جريان السيول، وسط توقعات بتساقط زخات من البَرَد ونشاط للرياح المثيرة للأتربة والغبار.

وتوقّع المركز الوطني للأرصاد، في تقريره عن حالة الطقس اليوم (الثلاثاء)، أن تشمل الحالة المطرية أجزاء من جازان وعسير والباحة ومكة المكرمة، فيما تكون الأمطار خفيفة إلى متوسطة على أجزاء من منطقة نجران.

رياح وغبار

وبحسب التقرير، تصاحب التقلبات الجوية رياح نشطة مثيرة للأتربة والغبار على أجزاء من المناطق المتأثرة بالأمطار، كما تمتد تأثيراتها إلى أجزاء من المنطقتين الشرقية والمدينة المنورة.

البحر الأحمر.. أمواج تصل إلى متر ونصف

وعلى البحر الأحمر، تكون حركة الرياح السطحية شمالية غربية إلى غربية بسرعة تراوح بين 10 و38 كيلومتراً في الساعة، فيما يتراوح ارتفاع الموج بين نصف متر ومتر ونصف، ويكون البحر خفيفاً إلى متوسط الموج.

الخليج العربي.. رياح تصل إلى 45 كيلومتراً

أما على الخليج العربي، فتكون الرياح السطحية شمالية غربية إلى شمالية بسرعة تراوح بين 20 و45 كيلومتراً في الساعة، ويتراوح ارتفاع الموج بين متر ومترين، فيما تكون حالة البحر متوسطة الموج.