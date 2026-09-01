Parts of 4 regions are preparing for moderate to heavy thunderstorms, which may cause flash floods, amid expectations of hail showers and active winds stirring up dust and sand.

The National Center of Meteorology forecasted, in its weather report for today (Tuesday), that the rainy conditions will affect parts of Jazan, Asir, Al-Baha, and Makkah, while light to moderate rain is expected in parts of Najran.

Winds and Dust

According to the report, the weather fluctuations are accompanied by active winds stirring up dust and sand in parts of the areas affected by the rain, with effects extending to parts of the Eastern Region and Madinah.

The Red Sea.. Waves up to one and a half meters

On the Red Sea, the surface winds are northwesterly to westerly at speeds ranging from 10 to 38 kilometers per hour, while wave heights range from half a meter to one and a half meters, with the sea being light to moderately wavy.

The Arabian Gulf.. Winds reaching 45 kilometers

As for the Arabian Gulf, the surface winds are northwesterly to northerly at speeds ranging from 20 to 45 kilometers per hour, with wave heights ranging from one to two meters, while the sea condition is moderately wavy.