The details of that night were not just a fleeting pain, but a nightmare that remained buried until the Lebanese artist Dalida Khalil decided to drop the last wall of her reservations. In a candid revelation, she unveiled the harsh shock that transformed a person who was supposed to be a source of trust and safety into a direct threat to her well-being.

Dalida spoke openly about her experience of a near-assault from which she escaped at the last moment, explaining that the true cruelty of the experience lay not only in the incident itself but in the identity of the perpetrator, who had slipped in from the closest circle, being one of the trusted family friends. This double betrayal plunged her into a severe illness and deep sadness due to the oppression of silence, before she made a decisive choice to sever any ties with him and erase him completely from her memory and surroundings.

The Lebanese artist's statement confirmed that this late revelation was not made out of a desire to stir artistic controversy, but for a nobler purpose aimed at protecting the girls in her community, as she urged young women in the digital age to take serious steps:

Reject silence: emphasizing that speaking out publicly and confronting are the primary weapons to break the dominance of any abuser.

Eliminate fear: calling for raising voices and exposing the aggressors without fear of societal judgment.

This revelation comes to affirm the complete recovery of the Lebanese artist from the remnants of the past, armed with a phase of maturity and emotional and familial stability following her marriage to businessman Nicola Zaiter, and delivering a profound lesson that the restoration of rights and the dispelling of fear are the true powers of recovery.