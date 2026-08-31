لم تكن تفاصيل تلك الليلة مجرد ألم عابر، بل كابوساً ظل طريح الكتمان حتى قررت الفنانة اللبنانية داليدا خليل إسقاط الجدار الأخير من تحفظها. وفي بوحٍ صريح كشف كواليس صدمة قاسية، أزاحت داليدا خليل الستار عن محطة مظلمة تحوّل فيها شخص كان يُفترض أنه مصدر ثقة وأمان إلى مصدر تهديد مباشر لسلامتها.

تحدثت داليدا بنبرة صريحة عن تعرضها لمحاولة اعتداء نجَت منها في اللحظات الأخيرة، موضحة أن القسوة الحقيقية للتجربة لم تكمن فقط في الواقعة ذاتها، بل في هوية الفاعل الذي انسلّ من الدائرة الأكثر قرباً، إذ كان أحَد أصدقاء العائلة الموثوقين. هذا الخذلان المزدوج أدخلها حينها في نوبة مرض وحزن شديدين نتيجة قهر الصمت، قبل أن تتخذ قراراً حاسماً بقطع أي صلة به ومحوه كلياً من ذاكرتها ومحيطها.

وشهد تصريح الفنانة اللبنانية تأكيد داليدا على أن هذا الكشف المتأخر لم يأتِ رغبةً في إثارة الجدل الفني، بل لغرض أنبل يتمثل في حماية فتيات مجتمعها، حيث دعت الشابات في العصر الرقمي إلى اتخاذ خطوات جادة:

  • رفض الكتمان: التأكيد على أن البوح علانية والمواجهة هما السلاح الأول لكسر هيمنة أي مبتز.
  • إسقاط الخوف: المطالبة برفع الصوت وتعرية المعتدين دون الخشية من نظرة المجتمع.

وتأتي هذه المكاشفة لتؤكد تعافي الفنانة اللبنانية التام من رواسب الماضي، متسلحة بمرحلة من النضج والاستقرار العاطفي والأسري عقب زفافها من رجل الأعمال نيكولا زعتر، وموجهة درسًا بليغًا مفاده أن استعادة الحقوق وتبديد الخوف هما القوة الحقيقية للتعافي.