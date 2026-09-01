The United Nations General Assembly unanimously adopted, at the initiative of Syria, a resolution declaring December 19 of each year as an International Day to Honor Women Searching for the Missing.

The resolution calls on member states and relevant parties to organize events that highlight the efforts of women in searching for the missing, the challenges they face, as well as to take practical measures to prevent all forms of discrimination and violence against them, and to ensure their full enjoyment of human rights.

The Permanent Representative of Syria to the United Nations, Ambassador Ibrahim al-Ali, stated before the adoption of the resolution that "Syrian women have faced one of the largest crises of the missing in modern history," emphasizing the importance of mobilizing international support for the affected and enhancing efforts to search for the missing.

This resolution is the first initiative presented by Syria to the General Assembly since the overthrow of the previous regime.