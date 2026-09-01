اعتمدت الجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة، بالإجماع، وبمبادرة سورية، قراراً يقضي بإعلان 19 ديسمبر من كل عام يوماً دولياً لتكريم النساء الباحثات عن المفقودين.

ودعا القرار الدول الأعضاء والجهات المعنية إلى تنظيم فعاليات تسلط الضوء على جهود النساء في البحث عن المفقودين، وما يواجهنه من تداعيات، إلى جانب اتخاذ تدابير عملية لمنع جميع أشكال التمييز والعنف ضدهن، وضمان تمتعهن الكامل بحقوق الإنسان.

وقال الممثل الدائم لسورية لدى الأمم المتحدة، السفير إبراهيم العلبي، قبيل اعتماد القرار، إن «النساء السوريات واجهن واحدة من أكبر أزمات المفقودين في التاريخ الحديث»، مؤكداً أهمية حشد الدعم الدولي للمتضررين، وتعزيز جهود البحث عن المفقودين.

ويُعد القرار أول مشروع تقدمه سورية إلى الجمعية العامة منذ الإطاحة بالنظام السابق.