أعلن البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن اليوم (الخميس) عن دعم سعودي جديد للبنك المركزي اليمني، وذلك في إطار حرص المملكة الدائم على استقرار اليمن ونمائه.


وكتب البرنامج على حسابه في "إكس": توجيهات القيادة الرشيدة قدمت المملكة دعمًا جديدًا للبنك المركزي اليمني، حرصًا على تحقيق الاستقرار والنماء للشعب اليمني الشقيق، وإرساءً لمقومات الاستقرار الاقتصادي والمالي والنقدي في اليمن، مؤكداً أن الدعم سيسهم في تعزيز القوة الشرائية، وتحسين مستوى المعيشة، وتنشيط الأسواق التجارية، ودعم التعافي المستدام في اليمن.

مشاريع السعودية في اليمن

مشاريع السعودية في اليمن


وقدمت السعودية خلال العام الحالي حزمة من المشاريع والمبادرات بقيمة قدرها 1.9 مليار ريال، والتي تستهدف قطاعات الطاقة والمياه والتعليم والصحة والنقل والزراعة وتنمية القدرات، إلى جانب دعم الموازنة اليمنية وتعزيز الشراكات التنموية مع المؤسسات الإقليمية والدولية، إلى جانب تقديم دعم للموازنة اليمنية لتغطية النفقات التشغيلية والرواتب، استجابة للحاجات العاجلة للحكومة اليمنية، ودعم الاستقرار الاقتصادي والمالي.


كما قدمت السعودية دعمًا عاجلًا لليمن بالمشتقات النفطية بقيمة 150 مليون دولار، لتغطية حاجات تشغيل محطات الكهرباء بالديزل والمازوت في مختلف المحافظات، بما يدعم استمرارية خدمات الكهرباء والقطاعات الحيوية المرتبطة بها.


وفيما يتعلق بالمشاريع التنموية، وضع البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن حجر الأساس لمشاريع محطات توليد الكهرباء لساحل ووادي حضرموت، بقدرة إجمالية تبلغ 100 ميجاوات لكل منهما، بما يرفع كفاءة إنتاج الطاقة ويعزز الاعتمادية التشغيلية واستمرارية الخدمات الأساسية.


كما شمل الدعم السعودي عددًا من القطاعات، بينها مشاريع المياه، وجرى إنشاء 7 خزانات برجية وتنفيذ شبكات توزيع حديثة، بما يخدم أكثر من 368 ألف مستفيد في مأرب.


كما وقع البرنامج اتفاقية مع برنامج الأمم المتحدة للمستوطنات البشرية لإعادة تأهيل 620 وحدة سكنية في محافظات عدن وتعز ولحج، فضلاً عن إنشاء مدرسة الصبان الثانوية في مدينة سيئون بمحافظة حضرموت، التي تضم فصولًا دراسية ومعامل متخصصة ومرافق تعليمية داعمة، بالتوازي مع تسارع الأعمال في مشروع إنشاء 3 كليات طبية بجامعة تعز تشمل الطب والتمريض والصيدلة.


كما تم تأهيل منظومة التعليم وتنفيذ 60 مشروعًا ومبادرة في 11 محافظة يمنية، تغطي التعليم العام والعالي والتدريب الفني والمهني.