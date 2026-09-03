The Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen announced today (Thursday) a new Saudi support for the Central Bank of Yemen, as part of the Kingdom's ongoing commitment to the stability and development of Yemen.



The program wrote on its account on "X": "The directives of the wise leadership have provided the Kingdom with new support for the Central Bank of Yemen, in order to achieve stability and development for the brotherly Yemeni people, and to establish the foundations of economic, financial, and monetary stability in Yemen," emphasizing that the support will contribute to enhancing purchasing power, improving living standards, stimulating commercial markets, and supporting sustainable recovery in Yemen.

مشاريع السعودية في اليمن



During the current year, Saudi Arabia has provided a package of projects and initiatives valued at 1.9 billion riyals, targeting the sectors of energy, water, education, health, transportation, agriculture, and capacity building, in addition to supporting the Yemeni budget and enhancing developmental partnerships with regional and international institutions, as well as providing support for the Yemeni budget to cover operational expenses and salaries, in response to the urgent needs of the Yemeni government and to support economic and financial stability.



Saudi Arabia also provided urgent support to Yemen in the form of petroleum derivatives worth 150 million dollars, to cover the operational needs of electricity stations using diesel and mazut in various governorates, thereby supporting the continuity of electricity services and the vital sectors associated with them.



Regarding development projects, the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen laid the foundation stone for electricity generation projects on the coast and in the Wadi Hadramout, with a total capacity of 100 megawatts each, which will enhance energy production efficiency and strengthen operational reliability and the continuity of basic services.



The Saudi support also included several sectors, including water projects, with the establishment of 7 water tower tanks and the implementation of modern distribution networks, benefiting more than 368,000 beneficiaries in Marib.



The program also signed an agreement with the United Nations Human Settlements Programme to rehabilitate 620 housing units in the governorates of Aden, Taiz, and Lahij, in addition to establishing Al-Sabban Secondary School in the city of Sayoun in Hadramout Governorate, which includes classrooms, specialized laboratories, and supportive educational facilities, alongside the accelerated work on the project to establish 3 medical colleges at Taiz University, covering medicine, nursing, and pharmacy.



The education system has also been rehabilitated, with the implementation of 60 projects and initiatives across 11 Yemeni governorates, covering general and higher education as well as technical and vocational training.