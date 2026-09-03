سلّمت إسرائيل، اليوم (الخميس)، الجيش اللبناني الأسير مالك كمال غازي، عبر اللجنة الدولية للصليب الأحمر عند معبر الناقورة الحدودي.
ومن المتوقع أن تفرج، بالتنسيق مع الولايات المتحدة، عن 5 من أسرى الحرب إلى لبنان خلال الساعات القليلة القادمة، في خطوة تندرج ضمن المفاوضات الجارية.
وعلق رئيس الحكومة اللبنانية نواف سلام على العملية بالقول: «إن عودة أي لبناني محرر إلى وطنه سالماً تشكّل خطوة مهمة على طريق معالجة هذا الملف»، متوجهاً بالشكر إلى الإدارة الأمريكية، ولا سيما إلى السفير ميشال عيسى، على الجهود التي بُذلت في هذا المجال.
وأضاف: «سنواصل العمل حتى الإفراج عن جميع أسرانا، والكشف عن مصير المفقودين، وتحقيق الانسحاب الإسرائيلي الكامل من الأراضي اللبنانية». وشدد بالقول: «مهما بدا المسار التفاوضي صعباً، سنستمر بحشد كل الجهود المطلوبة، لحفظ حقوق لبنان ومصالح اللبنانيين، ولا سيما أهلنا في الجنوب، وتأمين عودتهم الآمنة والكريمة إلى أرضهم وقراهم، وإعادة سيادة الدولة الكاملة على أراضيها».
يذكر أن ملف المعتقلين قد طُرح رسمياً خلال الجولة السابعة من المحادثات التي عُقدت في روما في أغسطس الماضي برعاية أمريكية، إذ تبادل الطرفان قوائم أولية بأسماء المعتقلين والمفقودين، فيما طلب لبنان أن تكون الخطوة الأولى الإفراج عن مجموعة من المعتقلين المدنيين. ثم نوقش الملف خلال اجتماع رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو هذا الأسبوع، مع السفير الأمريكي لدى لبنان ميشال عيسى، والسفير الأمريكي لدى إسرائيل مايك هاكابي، في مكتب نتنياهو.
Israel handed over the Lebanese prisoner Malik Kamal Ghazi to the Lebanese army today (Thursday) through the International Committee of the Red Cross at the Naqoura border crossing.
It is expected that, in coordination with the United States, 5 war prisoners will be released to Lebanon in the coming hours, as part of ongoing negotiations.
Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam commented on the operation, saying: "The return of any released Lebanese to his homeland safely is an important step towards addressing this issue," expressing gratitude to the U.S. administration, particularly to Ambassador Michel Aoun, for the efforts made in this regard.
He added: "We will continue to work until the release of all our prisoners, the clarification of the fate of the missing, and the achievement of complete Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory." He emphasized: "No matter how difficult the negotiation process may seem, we will continue to mobilize all necessary efforts to preserve Lebanon's rights and the interests of the Lebanese people, especially our people in the south, and to ensure their safe and dignified return to their land and villages, and to restore the full sovereignty of the state over its territory."
It is worth noting that the issue of detainees was officially raised during the seventh round of talks held in Rome last August under American sponsorship, where both parties exchanged preliminary lists of detainees and missing persons, while Lebanon requested that the first step be the release of a group of civilian detainees. The issue was then discussed during a meeting this week between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Aoun, and U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, in Netanyahu's office.