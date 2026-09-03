سلّمت إسرائيل، اليوم (الخميس)، الجيش اللبناني الأسير مالك كمال غازي، عبر اللجنة الدولية للصليب الأحمر عند معبر الناقورة الحدودي.


ومن المتوقع أن تفرج، بالتنسيق مع الولايات المتحدة، عن 5 من أسرى الحرب إلى لبنان خلال الساعات القليلة القادمة، في خطوة تندرج ضمن المفاوضات الجارية.


وعلق رئيس الحكومة اللبنانية نواف سلام على العملية بالقول: «إن عودة أي لبناني محرر إلى وطنه سالماً تشكّل خطوة مهمة على طريق معالجة هذا الملف»، متوجهاً بالشكر إلى الإدارة الأمريكية، ولا سيما إلى السفير ميشال عيسى، على الجهود التي بُذلت في هذا المجال.


وأضاف: «سنواصل العمل حتى الإفراج عن جميع أسرانا، والكشف عن مصير المفقودين، وتحقيق الانسحاب الإسرائيلي الكامل من الأراضي اللبنانية». وشدد بالقول: «مهما بدا المسار التفاوضي صعباً، سنستمر بحشد كل الجهود المطلوبة، لحفظ حقوق لبنان ومصالح اللبنانيين، ولا سيما أهلنا في الجنوب، وتأمين عودتهم الآمنة والكريمة إلى أرضهم وقراهم، وإعادة سيادة الدولة الكاملة على أراضيها».


يذكر أن ملف المعتقلين قد طُرح رسمياً خلال الجولة السابعة من المحادثات التي عُقدت في روما في أغسطس الماضي برعاية أمريكية، إذ تبادل الطرفان قوائم أولية بأسماء المعتقلين والمفقودين، فيما طلب لبنان أن تكون الخطوة الأولى الإفراج عن مجموعة من المعتقلين المدنيين. ثم نوقش الملف خلال اجتماع رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو هذا الأسبوع، مع السفير الأمريكي لدى لبنان ميشال عيسى، والسفير الأمريكي لدى إسرائيل مايك هاكابي، في مكتب نتنياهو.