Israel handed over the Lebanese prisoner Malik Kamal Ghazi to the Lebanese army today (Thursday) through the International Committee of the Red Cross at the Naqoura border crossing.



It is expected that, in coordination with the United States, 5 war prisoners will be released to Lebanon in the coming hours, as part of ongoing negotiations.



Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam commented on the operation, saying: "The return of any released Lebanese to his homeland safely is an important step towards addressing this issue," expressing gratitude to the U.S. administration, particularly to Ambassador Michel Aoun, for the efforts made in this regard.



He added: "We will continue to work until the release of all our prisoners, the clarification of the fate of the missing, and the achievement of complete Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory." He emphasized: "No matter how difficult the negotiation process may seem, we will continue to mobilize all necessary efforts to preserve Lebanon's rights and the interests of the Lebanese people, especially our people in the south, and to ensure their safe and dignified return to their land and villages, and to restore the full sovereignty of the state over its territory."



It is worth noting that the issue of detainees was officially raised during the seventh round of talks held in Rome last August under American sponsorship, where both parties exchanged preliminary lists of detainees and missing persons, while Lebanon requested that the first step be the release of a group of civilian detainees. The issue was then discussed during a meeting this week between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Michel Aoun, and U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, in Netanyahu's office.