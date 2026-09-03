اختتمت في العاصمة الأذربيجانية باكو، أعمال المؤتمر الدولي الرابع للأعمال المتعلقة بالألغام، الذي نظمته الوكالة الوطنية الأذربيجانية لمكافحة الألغام (أناما) بالتعاون مع الأمم المتحدة، تحت عنوان «إزالة الألغام للأغراض الإنسانية من أجل إعمار المدن الآمنة» بمشاركة دولية وحضور سعودي.
وأكد ممثل وزارة الخارجية السعودية سالم القحطاني، مدير عام الإدارة العامة للشؤون الإنسانية خلال كلمته في المؤتمر، أهمية القضاء على خطر الألغام، بوصفه عاملًا أساسيًا لتحقيق الاستقرار الاقتصادي وتوفير الحياة الآمنة للمجتمعات المتضررة، في امتداد للمواقف والجهود الإنسانية التي تبذلها المملكة في هذا المجال.
واعتمد المشاركون في ختام المؤتمر بيانًا أكد أن إزالة الألغام، تمثل أحد الشروط الأساسية لعودة النازحين وإعادة إعمار المدن والقرى المتضررة واستعادة الخدمات والبنية التحتية، داعيًا إلى تعزيز التعاون الدولي ودعم الدول المتضررة، وتوسيع استخدام التقنيات الحديثة والذكاء الاصطناعي في عمليات الكشف والإزالة، إلى جانب توفير الرعاية والتأهيل والدعم لضحايا الألغام.
وتكتسب المشاركة السعودية أهمية في ظل الدعم الذي سبق أن قدمته المملكة لأذربيجان في هذا الملف، إذ وقّع مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية مذكرة تعاون مع وكالة «أناما» لتقديم دعم مالي لتطهير الأراضي الأذربيجانية من الألغام، بما يسهم في جهود إعادة البناء والإعمار وتهيئة المناطق المستهدفة لعودة النازحين إلى ديارهم.
وتعكس هذه الجهود امتداد علاقات الصداقة والتعاون بين المملكة وأذربيجان، والدور الإنساني السعودي في مساندة الدول والمجتمعات المتضررة من الألغام ومخلفات الحروب.
وكان المؤتمر قد ناقش، عبر جلسات متخصصة، دمج عمليات إزالة الألغام في خطط إعادة الإعمار والتنمية الحضرية، فيما كشفت وكالة «أناما» عن تطهير أكثر من 298 ألف هكتار وتحييد ما يزيد على 260 ألف لغم وذخيرة غير منفجرة منذ نوفمبر 2020.