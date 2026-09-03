The fourth international conference on mine action concluded in the Azerbaijani capital, Baku, organized by the Azerbaijani National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) in collaboration with the United Nations, under the title "Humanitarian Mine Clearance for Safe Urban Reconstruction," with international participation and Saudi attendance.

Saudi Foreign Ministry representative Salem Al-Qahtani, Director General of the General Department of Humanitarian Affairs, emphasized during his speech at the conference the importance of eliminating the threat of mines, as it is a fundamental factor for achieving economic stability and providing a safe life for affected communities, continuing the humanitarian positions and efforts exerted by the Kingdom in this field.

At the conclusion of the conference, participants adopted a statement affirming that mine clearance represents one of the essential conditions for the return of displaced persons and the reconstruction of affected cities and villages, as well as the restoration of services and infrastructure. The statement called for enhancing international cooperation and supporting affected countries, expanding the use of modern technologies and artificial intelligence in detection and clearance operations, alongside providing care, rehabilitation, and support for mine victims.

The Saudi participation is significant in light of the support the Kingdom has previously provided to Azerbaijan in this regard, as the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center signed a cooperation memorandum with ANAMA to provide financial support for clearing Azerbaijani lands from mines, contributing to reconstruction efforts and preparing targeted areas for the return of displaced persons to their homes.

These efforts reflect the extension of friendship and cooperation relations between the Kingdom and Azerbaijan, as well as the Saudi humanitarian role in supporting countries and communities affected by mines and remnants of wars.

The conference discussed, through specialized sessions, the integration of mine clearance operations into reconstruction and urban development plans, while ANAMA revealed that it has cleared more than 298,000 hectares and neutralized over 260,000 mines and unexploded ordnance since November 2020.